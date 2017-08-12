WWE NXT Live Event Results – Jacksonville, FL 8/11/2017

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday in Jacksonville, FL at the Maxwell Snyder Armory and here are the results.
— Singles Match: Raul Mendoza defeats Cezar Bononi
— Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeats Zeda
— Singles Match: Marcel Barthel defeats Jeet Rama
— Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeat Demitrius Bronson & Fabian Aichner
— Singles Match: Adrian Jaoude defeats Chad Lail
— Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream defeats Nick Miller
— Six Man Tag Team Match: Aliyah, Kairi Sane & Liv Morgan defeat Billie Kay, Peyton Royce & Shayna Baszler