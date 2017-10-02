WWE NXT Live Event Results – Philadelphia, PA – February 9, 2017

Thanks to Ray Begley for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday’s show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark via elbow to the back of the head.

2. Daria Berenato defeated Mandy Rose via spear.

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler via wristock submission.

4. Aleister Black defeated Andrade Cien Almas via spinning heel kick.

5. WWE NXT Women’s champ Asuka defeated Nikki Cross and Ember Moon in a triple threat match with a spinning heel kick on Cross

6. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) defeated Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford via double team powerslam.

Eric Young cut a promo saying no one could beat them leading to Tye Dillinger coming out. Sanity beat him down until Dawkins and Ford brawled to the back with Wolfe and Dain, leading to…

7. Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young via the Tye Breaker.

8. Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa defeated WWE NXT champ Bobby Roode and WWE Tag Team champs Akam & Rezar (no Paul Ellering) via Kinshasa on one of the Authors.

Attendance: building holds 3K+. I’d estimate it at less than half.