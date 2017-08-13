WWE NXT Live Event Results – Sacramento, CA 8/12/2017

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Sacramento, CA at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium and here are the results.
— Singles Match: No Way Jose defeats Andrade Almas
— Tag Team Match: Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Oney Lorcan
— Singles Match: Killian Dain defeats Kassius Ohno
— WWE NXT Women’s Title Triple Threat Match: Asuka (c) defeats Ember Moon and Nikki Cross
— WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) defeat The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) by DQ
— Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeats Hideo Itami
— Six Man Tag Team Match: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre & Roderick Strong defeat Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli