WWE NXT Live Event Results – San Jose, CA 8/11/2017

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday in San Jose, CA at the San Jose State University Event Center. Here are full results.
— Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeats Andrade Almas
— Tag Team Match: Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Oney Lorcan
— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Hideo Itami
— Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Kassius Ohno defeat Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
— WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Asuka (c) defeats Ember Moon
— WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) (w/Nikki Cross) defeat The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) by DQ
— WWE NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode (c) defeats Roderick Strong