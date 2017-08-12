WWE NXT Live Event Results – San Jose, CA 8/11/2017

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday in San Jose, CA at the San Jose State University Event Center. Here are full results.

— Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeats Andrade Almas

— Tag Team Match: Ruby Riot & Sarah Logan defeat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Oney Lorcan

— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Hideo Itami

— Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Kassius Ohno defeat Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

— WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Asuka (c) defeats Ember Moon

— WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) (w/Nikki Cross) defeat The Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) (c) by DQ

— WWE NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode (c) defeats Roderick Strong

