WWE NXT Matches For Tonight, Brie Bella Hiking At 27 Weeks Pregnant (Video), Alexa Bliss Photo

Published On 02/01/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Brie Bella gets her hike on at 27 weeks pregnant in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Aliyah
* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan
* No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss posted this photo of new merchandise she has coming to WWE Shop soon:

