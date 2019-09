– According to Showbuzzdaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 1.006 million viewers. Last week’s USA premiere drew 1.179 million viewers.

– In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kofi Kingston commented on AEW:

“I wish them the best of luck. Competition is good for everybody.”

Kofi added, “I know a lot of people on the roster.”