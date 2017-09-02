wwe-nxt

WWE NXT Preview For Next Week, Cesaro And Rusev Play Ping Pong (Video), WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 53

Published On 02/09/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is part 2 of the Rusev vs. Cesaro ping pong battle on Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel. The first match took place several months back with Cesaro winning.

– WWE Hall of Famer Debra “Madusa/Alundra Blayze” Miceli turns 53 years old today while former WWE star Shelley Martinez turns 37.

– Below is a promo for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode with Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title against Trent Seven:

