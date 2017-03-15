WWE NXT Preview For Tonight, Eva Marie Magazine Cover, Big Show Jetsons Clip
.@WWETheBigShow would not be denied his opportunity for the @WWE Title in this #JetsonsWWE clip! @WWEStudios pic.twitter.com/TLShVZHSGf
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
– Big Show is featured in this new clip from the “WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania” DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.
– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose)
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode
– As seen below, Eva Marie is featured on the cover of the new issue of Flair Magazine Egypt. The magazine is billed as the first Arab-International luxury magazine.