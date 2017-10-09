WWE NXT Promo For This Week, John Laurinaitis On Nikki Bella/DWTS, The Shield T-Shirt

Who will join @KairiSaneWWE at #NXTTakeOver? Find out this Wednesday on @WWENXT! #RAW @WWEPeytonRoyce @NikkiCrossWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/UekLbVQmrV
– As noted, Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross will take place on this week’s WWE NXT to determine one of Kairi Sane’s opponents for the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at the “Takeover: War Games” event during Survivor Series weekend. Above is a promo for this week’s episode.
– Stepdad John Laurinaitis tweeted the following on tonight’s Dancing With The Stars performance by Nikki Bella, which was inspired by her comeback to WWE:
I am so proud of @BellaTwins for her dance tonight. It brought tears to to everyone's eyes. #family @KathyColace @Total_Bellas @WWE
– As seen below, WWE Shop has already released a new t-shirt for The Shield after their big reunion on tonight's RAW.
Do you believe in #TheShield? Get the new authentic tee at #WWEShop. #WWE #ShieldUnitedhttps://t.co/psvpQ6eGwI pic.twitter.com/DtQ0EHzs9R
