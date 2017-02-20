WWE NXT Promo For Wednesday, Ivan Koloff Graphic On RAW, Fans On RAW

– A Triple Threat will take place on this week’s WWE NXT episode with the winner earning a shot at NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. The participants are Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. Below is a promo for the match:

– As seen below, 51% of fans on Twitter gave Monday night’s WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:

– As noted, WWE opened Monday night’s RAW with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away last Thursday at 79. They also aired a video tribute for Steele during RAW. They also displayed this graphic in memory of “The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff later in the show. Koloff passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday.