WWE NXT Referee Comments On His Injury, WWE’s 10 Creepiest Vignettes

– NXT referee Tom Castor issued a statement on Instagram regarding the injury he sustained at a recent NXT live event:

“I sincerely want to thank the WWE Universe and all the NXT/WWE Superstars for their kind words and positive vibes. It’s been heartwarming and humbling to say the least. My utmost gratitude to the WWE Medical Staff and ER staff at Nebraska Medicine for your care and support. I’m ready to heal up and rejoin my NXT family doing what we all love to do. #wearenxt”

– Sometimes, a WWE Superstar can terrify fans before they ever set foot in the ring. The latest edition of WWE Top 10 pays homage to these spooky Superstars by counting down the 10 creepiest vignettes in WWE history.