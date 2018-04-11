WWE NXT Results – April 11, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. We are in New Orleans, Louisiana and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness. We begin with a look at highlights from Saturday’s Takeover Special.

Match Number One: Kairi Sane versus Lacey Evans

They lock up and Evans backs Sane into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up again and Evans with a waist lock. Sane with a wrist lock. Evans with a reversal and Sane goes to the ropes and waits for Evans. Evans misses a clothesline and Sane with a shoulder tackle and head scissors. Sane with a drop kick and she gets a near fall. Sane with an Irish whip and Evans goes to the apron and sends Sane into the turnbuckles. Evans with a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall.

Evans with a kick to the midsection but Sane with a rollup for a near fall. Evans with a clothesline and she gets a near fall. Evans with a cobra clutch. Evans gets a near fall. Evans with an Irish whip and forearm in the corner. Evans with another forearm. Evans with a chop and she stands on Sane’s back while Sane is in the ropes. Evans returns to the cobra clutch. Evans gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Evans with a kick in the corner followed by a hesitation bronco buster for a near fall. Sane with a chop and then double chops. Evans with a shoulder breaker and she gets a near fall. Evans with a chop but she takes too long on the next one and Sane blocks it and hits forearms. Sane with a spear and both women are down. Evans is up first and Sane blocks a kick and Sane with an axe kick followed by a blockbuster. Sane with a Sliding D and then she goes up top for a forearm and gets a near fall. Evans kicks Sane away when Sane tries for a submission.

Evans gets Sane up with a pump handle but Sane gets to her feet and she hits a spinning back fist. Sane goes up top and hits the elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

We see footage from the North American Title Ladder Match.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at highlights from the Tag Title Match and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.

We see the Undisputed Era after the show being interviewed. Adam is asked what happened and Roderick whispers something in Adam’s ear and they walk away.

We see footage of the Authors of Pain on Raw.

We see Akam and Rezar being interviewed after their appearance on Raw and they are asked about Paul Ellering. Akam says this is not about Paul, it is about them beating the first Smackdown tag team champions.

Paul Ellering wants to know what they are doing. He says they developed their strategy to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic and the Tag Titles.

Rezar says it is not about Paul. His chapter is finished.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the Unsanctioned Match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Next week, Johnny Gargano will be back at Full Sail.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the Title match between Shayna Baszler and Ember Moon.

Shayna is interviewed after her victory. Shayna says to save your congratulations. It is not a bandwagon, it is a war. She knows who has been with her the entire time. She is asked about Ronda Rousey’s match on Sunday and Shayna says this is what they live for and it is just another weekend. She says things are going to change. The Women’s Division will not be about who gets the most compliments on their hair.

We see Ember Moon’s debut on Raw.

Ember is interviewed after Raw and she says there are so many emotions going through her now. She says she is excited to start a new chapter. She is asked about the NXT title and she says that she regrets leaving that monster with the rest of the women’s division but they will take care of her.

We take a look at the Championship match between Aleister Black and Andrade Almas.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Raw debut of No Way Jose.

We take a look at the Smackdown debut of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Next week Lars Sullivan faces Killian Dain.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Tucker and Tino start things off and they lock up. Tino pushes Tucker out of the corner. They lock up again and Tino backs Knight into the corner and he runs his forearm across the face but Tucker pushes him down. Moss tags in and all four men enter the ring. Tucker and Otis with the advantage and Tucker with a clothesline to Riddick and then he punches Tino in the midsection. They hit a double splash on Tino.

Tino hits Tucker from behind and we go to commercial.

We are back and Tucker goes for a cross body and Moss catches him and hits a fallaway slam for a near fall. Tino tags in and Tino with a splash into the corner and Moss with a shoulder in the corner. Tino with a drop kick for a near fall. Tino with a hard Irish whip. Tino chokes Tucker in the ropes and tags Moss back in. Tucker with punches and kicks but Tino with a cross body to stop Knight. Moss gets a near fall. Moss with forearms and a front face lock. Knight tries to get to the corner and Moss with a forearm and Knight with a rollup for a near fall.

Tino distracts the referee and Moss stops Knight from making the tag. Tino tags in and runs into a boot. Moss misses a shoulder. Otis tags in and he hits clotheslines on Tino and splashes on Moss. Otis with splashes to both men and he hits an overhead throw on Moss. Otis with a splash to Tino. Otis with the worm into an elbow drop for a near fall. Knight and Moss with clotheslines to each other and they go down.

Everyone is down in the ring and Hanson and Raymond Rowe enter the ring and they take care of all four men.

No Contest

Hanson with a splash to Knight and then Rowe with a flying knee strike. Hanson with the spin kick of doom to Tino. Rowe with a hip toss into knee to the head. They take care of Tino with Fallout.

