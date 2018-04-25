LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – April 25, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

The Undisputed Era make their way to the stage and they go to the ring.

Adam tells them to relish in this situation. Look at all of this gold. This is what happens when you back the Undisputed Era into the corner. NXT’s mission has been to prevent this from happening, but here we stand.

Bobby says it is no secret. At War Games, they were thrown to the wolves and in New Orleans, the same thing. What you fail to realize is that in every turn, the Undisputed Era remain one step ahead. Do you need any proof? They stand here today dripping in NXT Championship Gold.

Roderick says everyone wants to know “Why Roddy Why?” He is not the type of guy to stand here and pat himself on the back because that is what they are for. For once, he did something for himself and at Takeover, he made the best decision of his career. Sure, he could have won the tag titles with Pete Dunne, but how long until Pete turns on him because all Pete cares about his is UK title. Not Bobby Fish. Not Adam Cole. Not Kyle O’Reilly. He has seen them take a bullet for them.

During the match, Roderick says he had an epiphany. It has been Roddy versus the World, but why fight alone and come up short when they can fight together and take over NXT?

Kyle says they are done being backed into a corner. It doesn’t matter what the powers that be do to try to slow them down. They cannot be stopped. This is the era of the undisputed. Times are changing. They will leave everyone else in the dust.

Adam says that was well said. Adam says he will defend his title against Oney Lorcan right now. He will do it on his own because he won this title by himself and he will defend it himself. Adam says he doesn’t need any help beating Oney Lorcan. Adam wants them to do him a favor and go to the back and find a comfortable seat and a cold beverage to see what he is going to do. They are here to shock the system.

Match Number One: Adam Cole versus Oney Lorcan for the NXT North American Title

Cole’s ribs are heavily taped as he takes off his shirt.

They lock up and Cole with a wrist lock. Lorcan with a reversal into a waist lock and Cole gets to the ropes. Cole with a kick and side head lock. Cole with a shoulder tackle but Lorcan with an abdominal stretch. Cole gets to the ropes to force Lorcan to release the hold. Cole goes to the floor to regroup and catch his breath. Cole goes into the ring to stop the count and goes back to the floor. Lorcan follows and he connects with a shoulder on the apron. Lorcan tries to suplex Cole to the floor but Cole blocks it.

Cole with an enzuigiri to stop Lorcan. Cole kicks Lorcan in the corner. Cole with a kick to the head and he punches Lorcan. Cole with a snap mare and knee to the back. Cole with a rear chin lock. Lorcan with punches to the ribs but Cole gets Lorcan on his shoulders for an ushigoroshi. Cole holds his ribs as he is unable to capitalize on the situation. Cole with a forearm as Lorcan punches Cole in the ribs. Lorcan with a European uppercut and chops.

Lorcan with a running knee to the midsection and then he hits a running European uppercut followed by a blockbuster for a near fall. Lorcan goes for a half nelson suplex but Cole blocks it. Cole with a boot to the head but Lorcan drops Cole onto the top rope and Cole falls to the floor.

