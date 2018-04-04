WWE NXT Results – April 4, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Charly Caruso is in the control center to talk about this year’s finals and we see Michael Hayes, Terry Taylor, and Dustin Rhodes arriving at Full Sail. Who will win when Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne face the 2017 winners The Authors of Pain. Who goes on to face The Undisputed Era?

Charly mentions that Bobby Fish’s injury and how he is not medically cleared to wrestle.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne versus Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Strong and Akam start things off and Akam with a biel and kicks in the corner. Rezar tags in and he punches Strong. Strong with a chop and he avoids Rezar. Dunne tags in and they lock up. Rezar with knees and a front face lock as we go to commercial.

We are back and Akam tags in and he punches Dunne while Rezar holds Dunne. Dunne with punches but Akam with kicks. Akam with punches to Dunne and he applies a head lock while trapping the arm. Dunne gets to the ropes and he chops Akam. Dunne with punches but Akam sends him into the corner and connects with kicks. Rezar tags in and he kicks Dunne. Rezar with a forearm to the back followed by a kick for a near fall. Rezar with a knee to send Dunne to the mat. Akam tags in and he kicks Dunne and gets a near fall.

Rezar tags back in and Dunne with punches but Akam with a boot off the turnbuckles as Rezar hits a side slam and Rezar gets a near fall. Rezar with punches and he gets a near fall. Rezar with punches and he tags Akam back in. Akam with a kick to the head. Akam with another kick to the head. Akam looks at Strong and that allows Dunne to go to the hand and pull at the fingers. Dunne with kicks to the head but Akam keeps Dunne from making the tag.

Dunne with a flatline and Strong tags in. Strong with forearms to Rezar. Strong kicks Akam off the apron and then kicks Rezar. Strong with a series of running forearms but Rezar stays on his feet. Strong with a drop kick to send Rezar to the mat. Strong with a baseball slide to Akam. Strong with a running knee followed by an Olympic Slam for a near fall. Strong with a running knee into the corner and Dunne tags in. Strong with a running forearm followed by a running enzuigiri from Dunne. Dunne with a double stomp for a near fall.

Dunne with a boot to the head and he applies a triangle but Rezar picks Dunne up and Akam tags in and they hit a neck breaker and power bomb combination but Strong breaks up the cover. Rezar goes over the top rope when Strong ducks down. Strong makes the tag and Dunne with an enzuigiri followed by a Bitter End and Cloud 9 for a near fall. Strong with a jumping knee and Dunne with an enzugiiri to Akam and Rezar. Akam and Rezar with clotheslines to Dunne and Strong and all four men are down.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly go to the ring and attack all four men and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

Cole and Kyle attack Akam and Rezar and send them to the floor. Then they attack Dunne and Strong.

Cole and O’Reilly back up the ramp and William Regal’s music plays.

William says that is very smart. Due to Bobby Fish’s injury you think that if there is no winner, you won’t have to defend the tag titles at Takeover. That is not smart enough. At Takeover, it will be Undisputed Era versus Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne versus the Authors of Pain for the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Cup and the winner will be the NXT Tag Team Champions.

We have a video package for the North American Title Match.

We get comments from all six men in the match.

We go to commercial.

We have a video package for the Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Unsanctioned Match.

Johnny asks why. He says he saw him as his brother and best friend. He did not think Ciampa was capable of that. Ciampa says Johnny brought this upon himself because he was selfish. Ciampa says he carried the team and then he got injured. Gargano says it was special. Ciampa says he was looking for his moment. Gargano says that Ciampa was not there. He says he thought he had it all worked out. Ciampa says it finally happened at Takeover Philadelphia. He says you were selfish to put your career on the line. Ciampa says he wanted to rip out his heart.

Gargano says you can strike him down as a man, but as a symbol he will live forever. His job is on the line. If he wins, he is reinstated in NXT. Ciampa says this is unsanctioned you do not know what he will do. He says he will take Johnny’s soul and heart. Johnny Wrestling ends. They both say they will have their moment.

Match Number Two: Kairi Sane versus Vanessa Borne

They lock up and Borne with a waist lock take down and she walks across Sane’s back. They go to a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock but Borne stomps on the foot and applies a wrist lock. Sane uses the ropes to reverse the hold and then arm drags Borne. Sane with a rollup for a near fall. Sane with another near fall. Sane with a jackknife cover and bridge for a near fall. Borne with a flapjack. Borne with elbows to the back of the head. Borne sends Sane into the turnbuckles and then curb stomps her into the turnbuckle. Borne with a near fall.

Borne with a rear chin lock. Sane with a spear and both women are down. Sane prepares for the Sliding D and hits it. Sane goes up top and connects with an elbow for a near fall. Sane goes up top again and Borne stops her. Sane blocks a superplex attempt and has Borne caught in the ropes and Sane with a double stomp. Sane goes up top for the elbow drop and connects for the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lacey Evans is in the back. She says she has a statement to make. There is nothing that she can accomplish in NXT until William Regal stops Societal Trash from being around NXT. As a mother, a Marine and a force to be reckoned with, she proved that she is a strong woman. Meanwhile, opportunities go to complete psychos like Nikki Cross who cannot even sit down for an interview. She says that Ember Moon has not proven that she is a strong woman. All she can do is come off the turnbuckles. She ignores Dakota Kai’s mention. She says that she will show that she is a proper woman when she deals with Kairi Sane.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly stop William Regal to complain about Adam having to wrestle twice. Regal says they have three options. Cole can wrestle twice, Kyle can wrestle on his own, or Adam can withdraw from the ladder match and wrestle with Kyle for the tag titles.

We take a look at the NXT Title match with a video package for Aleister Black and Andrade Almas.

Black says the ego can convince you of invalid truths. Andrade has risen to the top in NXT. The NXT title is something he sought out. Zelina Vega says Aleister Black got into their heads and . . . Andrade Almas says that he will humiliate Black. Vega says that Black will see the monster behind the man.

We take a look at the confrontation between Shayna Bazler and Ember Moon at the Performance Center last week.

Ember Moon says she is not sorry for anything she has done to Shayna Baszler. She disrespected a coach. Shayna acts like she owns the place and should be handed everything on a silver platter. That is not what a champion does and how you earn respect. Ember says she represents the brand in and out of the ring. Ember says that Shayna started this but at Takeover, she will end it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week Kairi Sane faces Lacey Evans.

Match Number Three: Lars Sullivan versus Killian Dain

They lock up and Dain with a forearm on the break. They lock up again to a stalemate. Dain with a punch and Sullivan punches back. They both connect with forearms. They connect with European uppercuts and Dain with a bicycle kick to send Sullivan to the floor. Sullivan sends Dain into the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sullivan with a crossface and then he works on the neck. Sullivan with more crossfaces. Sullivan with a vice on the neck as Dain gets back to his feet and he punches Sullivan. Sullivan with a knee and he gets Dain up but Dain with elbows to get Sullivan to release the hold. Dain with forearms and Sullivan misses a clothesline. Dain gets Sullivan up on the shoulders and he hits the Belfast Blitz. Dain goes for the Vader Bomb but Sullivan gets his knees up.

Sullivan with a short arm clothesline. Sullivan goes to the apron and turnbuckles but Dain stops Sullivan. Dain with a forearm and he climbs the turnbuckles. They exchange forearms and both men fall off the turnbuckles and hit the apron as they hit the floor.

Velveteen Dream comes to the ring and he climbs up top and Adam Cole makes his way to the ring and Dream goes to the mat and he stands in front of Cole for an Adam Cole Bay Bay. Dream poses and then EC3 makes his way to the ring.

Dain gets on the apron and so does Sullivan. All five men are in the ring and Ricochet’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Ricochet comes into the ring and does a springboard into the superhero landing..

