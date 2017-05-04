WWE NXT Results – April 5, 2017

We start off with a look back at NXT Takeover.

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, and Percy Watson.

The announcers talk about Takeover but they also talk about the matches we will see tonight.

Match Number One: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Aliyah

They lock up and Aliyah is sent to the mat. Aliyah with a kick and then she gets a near fall. Billie tries to help Peyton to the floor but Aliyah with a boot. Peyton kicks and punches Aliyah. Peyton with kicks in the corner. Peyton with a forearm to the back. Royce with more forearms while Aliyah gets in a few shots. Peyton with a modified Lotus Lock in the ropes and she is forced to release the hold. Peyton with kicks but she misses a spin kick. Aliyah with Japanese arm drags followed by a hip toss. Aliyah with a seated splash for a near fall.

Peyton with a kick to the knee and a knee to the head. Peyton with a fisherman suplex for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage from the eight person tag match.

We see footage from the Women’s Title Match between Ember Moon and Asuka.

Asuka was asked about her win on Saturday night. She is asked who is next. Asuka asks who is left and leaves.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of Aleistar Black versus Andrade Almas.

We see a photo of Almas after the show where he appears to be celebrating despite his loss on Saturday night.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra

Tucker and Harv starrt things off and Harv avoids Tucker. Tucker with a shoulder tackle but he runs into a boot. Harv comes off the turnbuckles and Tucker with a bear hug. Otis is tagged in and Tucker tosses Harv to Otis for the continuation of the bear hug. Harv with punches to get back to his feet. Harv wtih a back elbow but Otis with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Gurv tags in and he tries to calm Otis with a dance but Otis wtih a kick and punch. Tucker comes in and they push each other until they sandwich Gurv. They do a belly bump. Harv hits Otis from behind and Gurv tags in.

Gurv wtih a kick. Gurv wtih punches and Harv tags in. They go for a double suplex but Otis blocks it and hit a double suplex of his own. Tucker tags in and he hits running shoulder tackles on both men. Tucker wtih a drop kick to Gurv followed by a hip toss to Harv. Tucker witha splash to Harv and then to Gurv. Otis tags in and they hit a spike power slam for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Oney Lorcan is asked about his match. Oney says it does not matter who his opponent is. He is here to compete and do his job. He says he is here to learn.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at highlights from the tag title match.

Paul Ellering, Akam, and Rezar were interviewed after their win on Saturday. Paul says this is vindication and a confirmation of the Authors of Pain. Paul says he called them a team of destiny and they proved it tonight. Everyone on the food chain is trying to stop the Authors of Pain and they were given two opponents at Takeover. They proved themselves at Takeover.

We take a look at the NXT Title match between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura says fate brought them together and fate will determine the future of NXT.

We see Nakamura being helped up by the referee and the ovation for Nakamura after the match.

We see higlights of Nakamura’s time in NXT.

We go to comments from Bobby Roode after his win on Saturday. Bobby says he told everyone exactly what he said he would do. He said he was going to walk into Takeover and beat Nakamura. That is exactly what he did. Tonight was the biggest Takeover in history. For the last year, he has taken NXT to new levels. He has taken it to greater heights and he has done things with this brand that have never been done before. It will continue and this is on the beginning. He wants to know if you are ready for the Glorious Ride in Bobby Roode’s NXT.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a reminder that Drew McIntyre’s return to the WWE fold.

Drew was interviewed after Takeover. He says he has traveled all over the world and he won championships everywhere. He became the franchise player. He wanted to come back to NXT to face the best. Drew will be on NXT next week.

Before the match starts, El Vagabundo introduces himself and he has a question for everyone. He wants to know who wants to walk with El Vagabundo. He has written a song for everyone.

Oney stops El Vagabundo and eh says he knows that he is the Drifter. Everyone knows that he is The Drifter. Oney tells him to drift away.

Match Number Three: Oney Lorcan versus El Vagabundo

El Vagabundo attacks Lorcan before the bell with the guitar and he punches him.

The match starts and Vagabundo continues the attack. Lorcan is sent to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Vagabundo with a running knee to the head. Lorcan with a chop but Vagabundo with a punch. Vagabundo with a chop and punch. Vagabundo with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Vagabundo with a snap mare and he gets a near fall. Vagabundo with a kick to the back. Vagabundo with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Vagabundo wtih a rear chin lock. Lorcan gets to his feet but Vagabundo with a knee and Irish whip but Vagabundo misses a charge.

Lorcan with running hips into the corner. Lorcan does it eight times. Vagabundo with a clothesline and he tries to slams Vagabundo but Lorcan removes the mask as he escapes. Lorcan with a running blockbuster for the three count.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

After the match, security comes to the ring to escort Elias Samson out of the building but he says he is getting back into the ring. The security member puts him in a hammer lock and he is escorted out of the ringside area.

Source: PWInsider