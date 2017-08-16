WWE NXT Results – August 16, 2017

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Mauro Ranallo.

Mauro mentions the NXT Women’s Title match between Ember Moon and Asuka.

William Regal is in the ring with a table, microphones, and a contract. He introduces the two women who will battle for the NXT Women’s Title at Takeover. Out first is Ember Moon. She is followed to the ring by Asuka.

William presents the contract for Ember to sign and he wants to make this official. Ember says Asuka has an incredible journey in NXT. You are one of the most dominant champions to set foot in NXT or the WWE. You have beaten the best on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. Your streak has surpassed Goldberg. One thing sticks out in that incredible journey, you have taken a shortcut with only one person, her. In Orlando, you had to push a referee in front of me to win. Then you injured me so I could not compete at Takeover Chicago. You made the biggest mistake of your life. Ember says she refuses to be a victim. She is faster and stronger than she has ever been. It is because of all of your short cuts. This is her way of saying thank you to Asuka. At Takeover, she will end your reign of dominance. She will end your undefeated streak. She will beat Asuka to become the next NXT Women’s Champion.

Ember signs the contract.

Asuka signs the contract before her obligatory comments.

Regal makes the contract official for Takeover.

Asuka says something to Ember in Japanese.

They stare each other down in the center of the ring as Asuka holds up the title belt.

We go to commercial.

We are back and William Regal is telling a story and Lars Sullivan enters. He says he has been bad in the past, but he promises to be good if he gets another tag team match.

William tells Lars that he cannot beat up his partner if they lose.

Lars begs for another chance.

William gives him one more chance.

Match Number One: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Lars Sullivan and Chris Silvio

Sullivan and Dawkins start things off and Silvio charges into the corner and Dawkins with a punch. Ford goes into the crowd to freak out. Dawkins with a slam and Ford tags in and they hit a drop kick and splash combination. Ford with an Irish whip but Silvio gets his boot up. Ford stops the tag and hits a forearm to the back of the head. Ford gets in Sullivan’s face and Ford decides to deal with Silvio. Ford with a European uppercut and Dawkins with a 360 splash into the corner followed by a spinebuster and frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

After the match, Sullivan stays on the apron while Ford and Dawkins leave.

Sullivan enters the ring while the referee checks on Silvio. The referee knows that it is better to leave the ring. Sullivan goes to the floor and then he picks up Silvio and he carries Silvio to the back.

We go to the back where Sullivan continues to carry Silvio outside and throws him into a guardrail and he choke slams him into a dumpster.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Ruby Riot versus Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce)

Billie avoids Ruby when Ruby wants to lock up. Billie ducks under Ruby again. Peyton tries to distract Ruby but it fails. Ruby with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Ruby with a series of rollups for a near fall. Ruby with a sunset flip for a near fall. Billie with a kick and clothesline for a near fall. Billie kicks Ruby in the corner. Ruby with punches but Billie ducks a clothesline and hits Sole Food for a near fall. Billie with a forearm to the back and a take down into a wrist lock. Billie stretches Ruby but Ruby with kicks and a drop kick.

Ruby with a splash into the corner and punches. Ruby avoids a splash into the corner and she has a kick blocked but Ruby sends Kay into the turnbuckles. Ruby with a Pele Kick for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riot

After the match, Peyton tells Ruby she might be feeling good, but all you have done is prove that lightning strikes once, even for a gross tattooed loser like you. You will never be iconic.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we run through the card for Takeover Brooklyn III.

We have a video package for the Tag Title Match.

Paul Ellering reads from the Book of Domination and he says the prophecy was fulfilled. He talks of their dominance. Accept the dominance and accept the pain.

We look at what happened between Sanity and The Authors of Pain. Paul says that monsters are real. We see what happened last week when Eric Young returned to Sanity.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Roderick Strong versus Drew McIntyre

They lock up and McIntyre backs Strong into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up again and Drew with a take down. They lock up again and Strong with a side head lock and Strong floats over and hits a jumping leg lariat for a near fall. Drew with an Irish whip and Strong tries to float over but Drew goes around and hits a boot to the midsection. McIntyre with a suplex throw. Strong with a drop kick followed by a baseball slide that sends Drew to the floor.

Strong with chops and then Drew with forearms. They go back and forth with forearms until Strong sends Drew into the apron. Strong charges at Drew and Drew sends Strong into the ring post. Drew chops Strong on the floor as they go around the ring. Strong with an enzuigiri on the apron followed by a back drop driver onto the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Strong with punches and kicks in the corner. Strong with a kick and a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a seated abdominal stretch and strong with punches to the midsection. Strong with forearms but Drew with a punch. Strong with a chop and punches. Strong follows with a boot in the corner. Strong with a curb stomp. Strong with a front face lock and a camel clutch.

Drew with punches but Strong with a kick. Drew with a clothesline. Drew runs into a boot and Strong with a kick but Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly throw. Strong with a forearm and drew fires back. Drew with a chop and punches in the corner. Drew with a running forearm into the corner followed by another one and he goes to the apron. Drew with a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Strong with a boot and Drew with a kick. Drew with a reverse Alabama Slam for a near fall.

Drew sets for the Claymore but Strong with a jumping knee to counter. Strong with a cradle back breaker for a near fall. Strong with an enzuigiri on the apron but Drew with a head butt to stop Strong on the turnbuckles. Drew with a chop before he climbs the turnbuckles. Drew goes for a superplex but Strong crotches Drew and Drew is in the tree of woe. Drew powers up but Strong with punches.

Bobby Roode comes out and punches Strong.

Winner: Roderick Strong (by disqualification)

After the match, Roode attacks Drew in the tree of woe and he punches Drew. Roode goes to the floor and he sends Strong into the ring steps.

Roode stands over Drew with the title belt in his hand. Roode with a Glorious DDT.

Roode gets on the turnbuckles and taunts Strong on the floor.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com