WWE NXT Results – August 23, 2017

We begin with a video package for Takeover: Brooklyn.

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your announcers are Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: No Way Jose versus Lars Sullivan

Sullivan attacks Jose before the match when Jose gets some people to join him in a conga line. Sullivan sends Jose into the ringside barrier. Sullivan wtih cross faces. Sullivan hot shots Jose on the apron. Sullivan sends Jose into the ring and he hits a splash in the corner. Sullivan with a uranage to Jose and then he leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at the match between Johnny Gargano and Andrade Almas.

We get comments from Johnny Gargano about his loss. He is asked about Zelina Vega throwing a Tommaso Ciampa shirt at him. Johnny says the road to mediocrity is paved in excuses. He says he lost the match because of what he did. Takeover was not the fairy tale he expected. He says he let some people down, but it is not over.

We take a look at highlights from the match between Ember Moon and Asuka for the NXT Women’s Title.

Asuka was interviewed after the match and she is asked about her victory. She says Ember is strong but she has a better heart. She was asked if she thought Ember would have walked out as champion. Asuka shows the title belt. Asuka says that she does not know how long she will be in NXT, but she will stay champion.

We are told about Asuka’s collarbone injury.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wolfgang and Pete Dunne are in the interview area and they are asked about what a victory means. Pete says it was not a turning point when he won the title. It was the start of the UK brand. Whether it is a tag match or a title defense, the brand gets stronger and he proves it belongs to the Bruiserweight.

Wolfgang says he has been waiting patiently for a title match and he asks for a title match.

Match Number One: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Sarah Logan

They lock up and Royce with a side head lock but Logan with a side head lock of her own. Royce with a wrist lock and Logan tries for a slam but Royce escapes and applies a side head lock and hits a shoulder tackle. Logan trips Royce and gives Royce a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Rocye with a side head lock. Royce with a spinning heel kick. Royce sends Logan into the turnbuckles and she punches and kicks Logan. Royce chokes Logan in the corner. Royce with a forearm to the back and she sends Logan to the apron and connects with a knee. Royce stretches Logan in the ropes and the referee warns Royce.

Royce with a forearm to the back. Royce slaps Logan in the head and Royce misses a spinning heel kick and Logan with a deadlift German suplex. Logan with chops and forearms. Logan with shoulder tackles followed by a drop kick and she gets a near fall. Billie gives Peyton some support but Logan with an O’Connor Roll. Royce with a rollup for a near fall. Royce with a knee and a fisherman’s suplex for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at highlights from the Tag Title Match from Takeover.

We take a look at the NXT Title Match between Booby Roode and Drew McIntyre.

We are told that next week we will hear from Drew McIntyre.

We go to comments from Bobby Roode after the match.

He gets ready to leave and he tells the camera and interviewer to leave. We see Roderick Strong on the side and he blows a kiss to Roode and says that he will see him soon.

We see Bobby Roode on Smackdown.

We get comments from Roode after Smackdown. He is asked about whether he will be at NXT any more. Roode says he never leaves behind unfinished business. He will deal with the ungrateful Roderick Strong. Strong blew him a kiss after the war he had with Drew McIntyre. After he embarasses Strong, he will take back his NXT Title and he will walk into Smackdown and make it Glorious.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven walk in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage from Hideo Itami versus Aleister Black.

Aleister Black was leaving the arena after the match and he refuses to comment on the match.

Match Number Two: Tyler Bate and Trent Seven versus Pete Dunne and Woflgang

Bate and Dunne start things off. They lock up and Dunne with a take down into a front face lock. Bate is able to escape and applies a waist lock into a front face lock. Bate holds on while Dunne tries to escape. Dunne gets a near fall. Dunne with a short DDT for a near fall. Dunne with a rollup for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bate with a drop kick. Seven tags in and he hits Wasteland. Bate with a swanton for a near fall. Seven tags in and Dunne gets into the ropes. Dunne with a forearm and he gets a near fall. Wolfgang tags in and Seven with chops and a DDT. Dunne distracts Seven and Wolfgang with a spear for a near fall. Dunne tags in and Pete works on the hand and fingers. Dunne stomps on the elbow and Seven rolls to the apron. Dunne with a hammer lock and he takes Seven to the mat. Dunne pulls at the fingers and he gets a near fall.

Wolfgang tags in and he kicks Seven. Wolfgang with a waist lock take down and he does it a second time. Wolfgang gets Seven on his shoulders but Seven gets to his feet. Wolfgang with a waist lock and Seven with a standing switch and a Dragon suplex. Both men are down and Bate and Dunne tag in. Bate with a delayed gutwrench suplex and he hits a German suplex but Dunne lands on his feet. Bate bounces off the ropes and hits a clothesline.

Bate with an airplane spin and he starts to slow down and he drops Dunne to the mat and he gets a near fall. Wolfgang breaks up the cover and Seven misses a clothesline. Seven with a clothesline to Wolfgang and Dunne with a forearm to Seven. Bate with a jab to Dunne. Dunne with an enzuigiri but Bate bounces off the ropes and hits a rolling kick. Bate hits the Tyler Driver 97 but Wolfgang made the blind tag and he hits a Swanton for the three count.

Winners: Wolfgang and Pete Dunne

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com