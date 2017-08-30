WWE NXT Results – August 30, 2017

We are outside Full Sail and Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and security is down. We see some people walking away and William Regal is not in a good mood.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Percy Watson, Nigel McGuinness, and Mauro Ranallo.

The announcers talk about what they just saw and Percy suggests that it is Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish but Nigel will hear none of that.

The new NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre, makes his way to the ring.

Drew says this is his life. All of the work, the dreams, the bumps, the bruises, the ups and downs over the last 17 years led to this moment. He says this is his life’s work. He is not naive and he knows this title leaves a huge mark on your back. He didn’t even have the title for a minute before people were lining up. It means one thing to get it, but it takes more to hold on to it. Drew says he is going to get his mission statement out.

Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole. Every single person in the locker room, he is putting you on notice. This is Drew McIntyre’s world now. If you want a shot at the champ, all you have to do is step into the ring, walk through the ropes and tell him to his face that he wants a fight.

Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring.

Strong says he will be the first to congratulate him, and he will be the first to agree with what Drew said. You are the target. Roderick says he does not care about them or that, all he cares about is him, his family, and that NXT Championship. Tonight, he beats Bobby Roode, the man you beat to gain that title. Then, after that, you wanted someone to step up to you and fight you like a man. Roderick says he is here.

Drew says this is the type of challenge he wanted. Roderick stepped up to him like a man. Drew says he hopes that Roderick is ready to be knocked down like a man.

Drew leaves the ring, but he keeps his eye on Strong.

We go to comments from Bobby Roode about NXT. He says he never leaves behind any unfinished business. He says that he needs to finish with Roderick Strong, who blew him a kiss after his match with Drew McIntyre. Bobby says he will beat Strong and then he will get his title back from Drew McIntyre. Then he will make Smackdown Glorious.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are reminded of Asuka’s health condition after Takeover and she will be on NXT next week.

Match Number One: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Ruby Riot

They lock up and Ruby backs Peyton into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up again and Royce backs Ruby into the corner and has something to say to Riot. Riot with a side head lock and take down. Royce with a head scissors and Royce adds more impact on the head scissors. Ruby escapes and Royce with a front face lock. Riot pulls Royce over and Ruby blocks a hip toss and gives Royce an arm drag and follows with a drop kick for a near fall.

Riot with an arm bar. Royce gets back to her feet and Royce with a forearm. Royce backs Riot into the ropes and pulls Riot throat first into the top rope and then connects with a knee to the midsection. Royce with a forearm to the back. Royce slaps Riot in the back of the head and kicks her. Royce with another forearm to the back. Royce with a forearm and kick to the head. Riot with a head butt to the midsection but Royce with a forearm and she sends Riot to the floor in front of Billie.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Royce with a reverse chin lock but Riot with a snap mare. Royce with a kick. Riot with a forearm but Royce with a forearm but it did not have a full impact. Riot with back elbows and kicks to Royce. Riot with a drop kick and she is sent to the turnbuckles but Riot sends Royce into the turnbuckles. Riot with a running thrust kick to the head and she gets a near fall. Riot goes to the turnbuckles but Royce stops her. Royce sets for a superplex but Riot blocks it. Riot with forearms and she knocks Royce off. Billie distracts Riot and Royce with a spinning heel kick and Royce hits a rolling Death Valley Driver but Royce can only get a two count.

Royce goes for an Irish whip but Riot holds on to the ropes. Riot blocks a spinning heel kick and hits a power bomb for a near fall. Billie pulls Royce to the floor and Ruby with a suicide dive onto Billie and Peyton. Riot sends Royce back into the ring and Royce tries to get to the floor and Royce grabs the ring skirt. Billie pulls Riot to the floor and hits a thrust kick. Royce pulls Riot into the ring and hits a fisherman’s suplex for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

William Regal is in his office and he is asked about the attacks we saw earlier. Regal says he will take steps so this does not happen.

Kassius Ohno enters and he says he is feeling better. Regal says he has read the trainer’s reports. Ohno says he wants to face Hideo Itami.

Regal says that Ohno faces Itami next week. Ohno asks William to make it a No Disqualification Match and Regal grants Ohno his request.

Roderick Strong is in the back and he is getting ready for his match against Bobby Roode.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Edwin Negron and Kenyon Awheel

Dozovic and Awheel lock up and Dozovic sends him to the mat. They lock up again and Awheel climbs the turnbuckles on the lock up and Dozovic drops him. Knight tags in and they sandwich Awheel. Knight with a front face lock. Awheel with punches and Negron tags in and Knight ducks a double team move and hits a cross body on both men. Knight with splashes to both men and Knight with a Thesz Press to Awheel. Knight with the compactor onto Awheel and Dozovic gets the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Mauro mentions the actions of Lars Sullivan. They talk about what happened with Lars and No Way Jose on last week’s show.

We see what happened with Lars Sullivan in William Regal’s office. William says that actions have consequences. Next week, he will face three men in a handicap match.

Lars does not say anything but he leaves the office.

Bobby Roode is in the back getting ready for his match against Roderick Strong.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Strong and Roode walk in the back in split screen.

We are told that Cezar Bononi will face Andrade Almas next week so Almas can get some revenge for his earlier loss to Bononi.

Match Number Three: Roderick Strong versus Bobby Roode

Roode asks Strong if he thinks he can beat him and then Roode calls Strong a failure and he says he will prove it tonight. Strong pushes Roode down when he does his Glorious wind up. Strong with a double leg take down and a front face lock. Roode backs Strong into the corner and connects with shoulders. Roode with a chop and punch. Strong floats over and tries for a back breaker but Roode gets out of the way. Roode with a side head lock take down. Roode with a shoulder tackle but Strong with a drop kick and punches to Roode.

Strong with a chop and Irish whip. Strong runs into a back elbow but Strong with chops. Strong with an Irish whip and Roode gets his boot up but Strong catches him and hits a cradle back breaker. Strong pulls Roode off the ropes and hits a back breaker and Roode rolls to the apron. Strong goes to the apron and he tries for a back breaker onto the apron but Roode with elbows and punches. Roode pushes Strong into the ring post and Strong falls to the floor. Roode comes off the apron and Strong catches him, but Roode with punches and he sends Strong into the ring steps.

Roode runs into a boot from Strong but Roode with a spinebuster onto the floor.

Both men are down and we go to commercial.

We are back and Roode with an Irish whip and clothesline followed by a neck breaker for a near fall. Roode with kicks and he chokes Strong. Roode with a back breaker of his own for Strong and he is proud of his ability to hit a back breaker. Roode goes for a second one and then Roode is able to do the Glorious Pose without Strong doing anything about it. Roode with kicks but Strong with a punch and chops. Roode with a hard Irish whip and Roode gets a near fall. Roode with a reverse chin lock and then he stretches Strong. Strong gets to his feet and he goes for a back breaker but Roode with elbows and a reverse atomic drop. Strong sends Roode into the air for a double knee gutbuster and both men are down.

Strong with a punch to the midsection and Roode punches back. Strong with forearms and a clothesline. Strong with chops and forearms in the corner. Strong with a running forearm into the corner. Roode with an arm drag but Strong with a uranage back breaker for a near fall. Strong goes for a suplex but Roode lands on his feet. Strong with a Gibson driver into the Strong Hold. Roode gets to the ropes to force Strong to release the hold.

Roode sends Strong to the floor and Strong returns to the ring but Roode with a TKO into a stunner. Roode gets a near fall. Strong with an elbow and forearm followed by more back elbows. Roode with a spinebuster. Roode tells Strong to get up and he sets for the Glorious DDT but Strong counters into an Olympic Slam followed by a running knee and a running gourdbuster slam for a near fall. Roode rolls to the apron and he drops Strong on the top rope. Roode goes up top and Strong stops him with a punch and chop. Strong sets for a back breaker onto the turnbuckles but Roode with a punch to send Strong to the mat.

Strong with an enzuigiri to stop Roode. Strong sets for a superplex and he hits it. Strong gets a near fall. Strong punches Roode and Roode punches back as they battle from their knees. Roode kicks Strong and then they exchange punches. Strong goes for a jumping knee but Roode moves and Strong almost hits the referee. Roode hits the Glorious DDT but Strong gets his foot on the rope to stop the count.

Roode tells Strong he will never be as good as him. He says Strong is an embarrassment to his family and he slaps Strong. Strong with three jumping knees to Roode followed by End of Heartache. Strong picks up Roode and blows a kick to Roode and then he hits a second End of Heartache for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, Drew McIntyre comes out to the stage and he directs his attention to Roderick Strong.

Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole attack Drew McIntyre. Cole with a DDT to Drew and then they walk away when William Regal makes his way onto the stage.

Regal follows them out of the building as we go to credits.

