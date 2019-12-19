WWE NXT Results – December 18, 2019

We begin with a look at last week’s highlights.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Adam Cole versus Finn Balor for the NXT Men’s Championship

They lock up and Balor with a waist lock and take down into a front face lock. Balor with a reverse chin lock. Cole with a hammer lock but Balor escapes and applies a side head lock. Cole gets a near fall with a rollup. Balor misses a stomp and Cole backs Balor into the ropes. Cole with a kick on the break followed by a forearm. Cole with a forearm and a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Balor with an arm bar. Balor with a chop. Balor with another chop and Cole goes down. Balor with a snap mare and drop kick to the back of the head for a near fall.

Balor with boots to Cole while the referee warns Balor because Cole is under the ropes. Balor with a drop kick through the ropes and Cole goes into the guardrails. Cole with a thrust kick when Balor goes for a kick from the apron. Cole sends Balor into the apron and then hits a neck breaker. Cole with punches to Balor. Cole gets a near fall. Cole with kicks to Balor in the corner and the referee warns Cole. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Balor with a jaw breaker and Cole with a drop kick to the knee. Cole with a neck breaker for a near fall.

Cole with a figure four head scissors. Balor with a bridge and he gets a near fall. Cole with a back elbow. Balor with a running forearm and a second one. Balor with an elevated elbow drop for a near fall. Balor with a chop and an Irish whip followed by a chop. Balor with an Irish whip and another chop. Balor with a side head lock but Cole with a lungblower for a near fall. Cole gets Balor up but Balor gets to his feet. Cole with an enzuigiri but Balor with Slingblade. Balor runs into a super kick for a near fall.

Balor blocks a suplex and then Cole blocks a suplex. Balor and Cole with forearms. Cole with a bicycle kick and thrust kick but Balor with a Pele kick for a near fall. Cole with a thrust kick to the knee and he goes to the turnbuckles for Panama Sunrise but Balor blocks it. Cole with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Balor with a double leg take down and a double stomp. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Cole into the corner and Cole is in position for the Coup de Grace. Cole with a kick to knock Balor off the turnbuckles and to the floor.

Cole goes to the apron and he tries for Panama Sunrise off the apron but Balor with a back body drop and then Balor drop kicks Cole into the guardrails. Balor misses Coup de Grace and his knee gives out. Cole with Last Shot but Balor kicks out. Cole mocks Balor and Balor with a clothesline when Cole goes for Last Shot. Balor with a drop kick and Cole hits the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace and then goes for 1916 but Johnny Gargano appears on the stage and Cole with a low blow and Last Shot for the three count.

Winner: Adam Cole (retains championship

After the match, Gargano makes his way to ringside and he takes a chair from under the knocked down guardrails, but does not help the person still under the guardrails.

Gargano goes into the ring and Balor begs for mercy. Gargano hits Balor in the back and ribs with the chair. Johnny hits Finn in the back with the chair and then Gargano hits Balor so hard he falls onto the same people who have been victimized twice before by wrestlers going into the guardrails.

Johnny goes to the back.

We see footage of Rhea Ripley preparing for her match earlier today. We see Shayna Baszler arriving at Full Sail with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

We take a look at the feud between Killian Dain, Pete Dunne, and Damian Priest. We have a video package.

Match Number Two: Damian Priest versus Killian Dain

Dain with shoulders in the corner as the bell rings. Priest with punches and Dain misses a splash into the corner. Priest with punches. Dain sends Priest over the top rope to the floor. Priest with a kick and he tries for a suplex but he cannot get Dain up. Dain with a cross body and then Dain with forearms and elbows to the ribs. Dain with a splash to the back. Dain with a waist lock. Dain with a bear hug. Dain sends Priest into the turnbuckles and hits a splash. Dain puts Priest in the turnbuckles and hits a running double knee strike to the injured ribs. Dain with a baseball slide to send Priest to the floor.

Dain removes the tape off Priest’s ribs and Dain with a boot to the ribs. Priest is sent ribs first into the guardrails. They return to the ring and Dain gets a near fall. Dain with a slam and then he stands on the ribs. Dain with a rear chin lock with his knee on the back. Priest with kicks to the legs and he tries for a suplex but Priest cannot get Dain up. Dain with a gutbuster. Dain with a back senton to the back. Dain gets a near fall. Dain with a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Priest with punches and Dain with a drop kick to the ribs.

Dain ties Priest in the ropes and connects with shoulders to the ribs. Dain with a running shoulder tackle that knocks Priest off the apron. Priest gets back to the apron and Dain suplexes him back into the ring for a near fall. Dain with a seated abdominal stretch. Priest with an elevated flatliner. Priest with forearms and Priest with a jumping back elbow. Priest with kicks and a rolling elbow. Priest with a clothesline. Prist with a jumping back elbow into the corner. Priest is still unable to suplex Dain but he continues to try.

Priest is able to get Dain up and hits a suplex. Priest goes up op and Dain rolls to the floor on the other side of the ring. Priest with the springboard flip dive followed by South of Heaven for a near fall. Priest goes for a swinging neck breaker but Dain escapes. Dain avoids a splash and hits a kick to the ribs and then sends Priest to the mat and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Dain with a splash and he gets Priest on his shoulders but Priest rolls through. Priest with a cyclone kick and he cannot get Dain up. Dain with a slam from a fireman’s carry and a back senton. Priest gets his knees up on Dain’s Vader Bomb attempt. Priest with the Reckoning for the three count.

Winner: Damian Priest

We see some of the nominees for the NXT Awards.

KUSHIDA is in the back and he gets ready for his match.

We see Cameron Grimes getting ready to face KUSHIDA.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return in 2020. Who will be in the tournament? We will find out on New Year’s Day.

Match Number Three: KUSHIDA versus Cameron Grimes

KUSHIDA with a drop toe hold and wrist lock. KUSHIDA holds on to the front face lock while Grimes tries to escape. KUSHIDA with an arm drag into an arm bar. Grimes with a shoulder tackle and KUSHIDA with a hip toss into a cross arm breaker but Grimes escapes. KUSHIDA works on the arms and he falls back to the mat to hyperextend the arms. KUSHIDA with a drop kick through the ropes. KUSHIDA goes up top and hits a chop. KUSHIDA with an abdominal stretch but Grimes escapes. KUSHIDA with a drop kick and KUSHIDA with an octopus and a rollup for a near fall.

KUSHIDA chops Grimes and applies a wrist lock. Grimes kicks KUSHIDA and hits a European uppercut followed by a chop. Grimes with an arm bar. Grimes blocks the hip toss and then KUSHIDA blocks a hip toss attempt until KUSHIDA hip tosses Grimes over the top rope to the floor. KUSHIDA goes up top and Grimes returns to the ring. KUSHIDA leaps over Grimes and Grimes with a flying cross body splash for a near fall. Grimes with boots to the back. Grimes with a rear chin lock. KUSHIDA gets to the ropes and Grimes releases the hold. Grimes with a hard Irish whip.

Grimes with knees to the back. Grimes with forearms and KUSHIDA with forearms of his own. Grimes with a clothesline. Grimes stands on KUSHIDA’s back. Grimes with a hip toss across the ring. Grimes with a kick to the back. Grimes has KUSHIDA over his knees as Grimes stretches KUSHIDA. Grimes with a forearm to the lower back and he follows with a second one. Grimes with a back breaker and he stretches KUSHIDA over his knee. KUSHIDA with a handspring back elbow and a running forearm followed by a second one.

KUSHIDA with a hip toss and cartwheel followed by a drop kick. KUSHIDA with a modifed Shiranui and then he goes for the cross arm breaker but Grimes gets his foot on the ropes. KUSHIDA with a drop kick to the arm and Grimes with a satellite Side Effect for a near fall. KUSHIDA with a flatliner into the turnbuckles followed by a German suplex. Grimes with a forearm and Grimes goes for the deadlift German suplex and he hits it for a near fall. KUSHIDA holds on to the ropes and KUSHIDA with a kick and he sends Grimes to the apron and KUSHIDA with a handspring kick to knock Grimes off the apron. KUSHIDA with a swanton off the turnbuckles onto Grimes on the floor and both men are down.

Both men return to the ring and KUSHIDA runs into a boot and KUSHIDA with an enzuigiri to Grimes. KUSHIDA sets for the float over from the turnbuckles for the Hoverboard Lock but Grimes pushes KUSHIDA off. KUSHIDA iwth a kick. KUSHIDA with a victory bomb from the turnbuckles for a near fall. KUSHIDA with a kcik to the arm and Grimes with a kick to the head but KUSHIDA with a punch. KUSHIDA avoids Cave In but Grimes hits it for the three count.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

After the match, Grimes gets his hat back and he leaves.

We see Rhea Ripley in the back.

We take a look at Io Shirai.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Tale of the Tape for Shayna Baszler versus Rhea Ripley.

Match Number Four: Io Shirai versus Santana Garrett

They lock up and Io with a waist lock and Santana with a standing switch. Shirai with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Santana with a take down and rollup for a near fall. Io has a slap blocked and Santana with a wrist lock. Santna with a forearm and a wrist lock take down off the ropes. Santana with a head scissors but Io lands on her feet. Santana with a kick. Shirai with a flapjack and kicks. Io with a chop in the corner. Io misses a running double knee strike into the corner. Santana with a boot and forearm followed by a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Santana with a forearm and a handspring back elbow into the corner. Santana with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Santana with a bridging chin lock.

Io with a drop toe hold that sends Santana into the ropes. Io with a running double knee strike in the corner. Io goes up top for a moonsault and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Io Shirai

Nigel mentions World Collide on January 25th.

Match Number Five: Pete Dunne versus Travis Banks

They lock up and Dunne with a wrist lock. Banks with a wrist lock. Dunne with a wrist lock take down. Dunne with a single leg take down and a side head lock. Dunne with a crucifix for a near fall. Banks with a rollup for a near fall. Banks with a drop kick as Dunne drops down. Banks with kicks to the chest. Dunne with kicks to Banks and then he stomps on the hands and kicks Banks in the head. Dunne with an X Plex onto the apron. Dunne with a chop and they return to the ring.

Dunne puts the lag on the mat and stomps on the shin. Dunne works on the shoulder and then pulls at the hand and stomps on the back of the head. Dunne works on the ankle and then goes for a rake of the eyes and he slaps Banks’ head. Dunne drives the knees into the mat. Dunne with a kick and Banks with a chop. Dunne with a boot and then he goes to the turnbuckles for a missile drop kick to the knee. Dunne goes for the nose again and he slaps Banks. Banks with forearms and Dunne chops Banks. They go back and forth. Dunne pushes Banks and Banks with another forearm. Dunne with a forearm and Banks goes down.

Dunne charges into the corner and Dunne is tripped. Banks with a series of running drop kicks and a cannonball. Dunne goes to the floor and Banks with a suicide dive. Banks with a springboard drop kick and a double stomp from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Dunne with a waist lock and Banks with a standing switch. Banks comes off the turnbuckles but Dunne with a forearm and an X Plex for a near fall. Banks with an enzuigiri from the apron and he goes up top. Dunne with a forearm.

Dunne lands on his feet on a sunset flip power bomb attempt. Dunne with an enzuigiri and Banks counters The Bitter End with a DDT and Banks goes for Slice of Heaven but Dunne catches the leg and applies a figure four of the legs and a curb stomp. Banks avoids Bitter End and kicks Dunne. Banks with Kiwi Crusher for a near fall. Dunne catches Banks when he charges into the corner and hits a power bomb. Banks with an enzuigiri and he sets for a superplex but Dunne counters with a X Superplex followed by a kick and Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Cathy Kelley is with Dakota Kai and Dakota agrees that she was put through two tables by Mia Yim and she has eight staples in her head. Dakota reminds Cathy she won and Mia can do what she wants to stay relevant but Dakota won. She says she will continue until she is the NXT Women’s Champion.

We see Shayna Baszler getting ready in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week Roderick Strong will have an open challenge for the North American Championship. Lio Rush and Keith Lee face Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Match Number Six: Shayna Baszler versus Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship

Shayna goes for the leg and turns it into a waist lock. Rhea with a wrist lock. Shayna with a reversal. Shayna tries to get the elbow ready for the stomp and Rhea blocks it and Rhea sets for a punch and Shayna falls to the mat. Shayna with a waist lock and she slaps Rhea in the back of the head. Rhea with a boot to the chest followed by a hard Irish whip. Shayna with a rake of the eyes and then she connects with forearms. Shayna with a snap mare and kick to the back for a near fall. Sheayna works on the neck.

Shayna gets a near fall and follows with a clothesline. Shayna gets a near fall. Shayna grabs the wrist and tries to hyperextend the shoulder. The referee checks on Rhea but Shayna kicks her. Shayna with a forearm to the back and she chokes Rhea in the corner. Shayna with an elbow to the back. Shayna with a rear chin lock. Shayna gets a near fall. Shayna with an arm bar. Rhea with punches but Shayna with a forearm to the back.

Shayna with an Iris whip but Shayna misses a knee in the corner. Rhea gets Shayna on her shoulders and she hits Snake Eyes. Rhea with knees and a snap mare. Shayna with a rolling trip followed by forearms. Shayna with forearms but Ripley with a forearm. Rhea puts Shayna on the turnbuckles and Rhea goes up top for a superplex and she hits it. Rhea gets a near fall. Shayna with an elbow to escape a waist lock. Shayna with a series of kicks but Rhea with a belly-to-back suplex.

Marina and Jessamyn try to interfere and Jessamyn is knocked off the apron. Rhea is sent to the floor and Rhea pulls Shayna off the apron. Rhea with a cannonball onto Marina and Jessamyn but misses Shayna. Shayna with a knee to the jaw. Shayna stomps on the elbow on the ring steps. The referee starts his count and Rhea returns to the ring. Shayna with a hammer lock. Shayna twists the wrist and works on it but Rhea does not give up. Shayna with an arm wringer and Rhea rolls to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shayna works on the wrist and puts it on the mat and stomps on the elbow and wrist. We see that Marina and Jessamyn were ejected from ringside during the commercial break. We also see Rhea being sent into the ring post by Shayna when Rhea was being checked on by the medical staff.

Shayna with kicks to the chest. Shayna with kicks to the chest but Rhea blocks a kick and Rhea with a forearm and Shayna avoids RipTide. Rhea with a drop kick and Shayna collides with the referee and the referee is out. Rhea with RipTide but the referee is out. Rhea sees that the referee is down. Shayna goes to the floor and Rhea follows but misses a cannonball. Shayna goes for the Kirifuta Clutch but Rhea avoids it and sends Shayna into the guardrails. Shayna grabs a chair and sends it into the ring. Rhea kicks Shayna and Shayna with a DDT onto the chair for a near fall.

Shayna with the Kirifuta Clutch but Rhea escapes but Shayna reapplies the Kirifuta Clutch. Rhea tries to escape but Shayna maintains the hold. Rhea tries to get to the ropes and Shayna traps the arm. Rhea will not give up and she tries to avoid passing out. The referee checks the arm but Rhea does not let the arm hit the mat and she grabs the referee’s shirt. Rhea escapes and she stomps Baszler in the head. Rhea with the Prism Trap and Shayna tries to get to the ropes. Shayna kicks Rhea into the turnbuckles. Shayna with a jumping knee in the corner.

Shayna puts Rhea on the turnbuckles. Shayna slaps Rhea and Rhea with a head butt followed by a Super Riptide for the three count.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (new Champion)

After the match, fans and wrestlers celebrate in the ring with the new champion.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com