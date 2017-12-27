WWE NXT Results – December 27, 2017

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Chris Star and Riley Apex

Ford and Star start things off and Ford with a side head lock. Ford vaults over Star and hits an elbow and slam. Dawkins tags in and he sends Ford onto Star with a back drop. Apex tags in and Dawkins with a clothesline and then he punches Star. Dawkins with a spinning splash into the corner and then he hits a spinebuster. Ford tags in and he goes up top for s frog splash and the three count.

Winners: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

After the match, Dawkins and Ford go into the crowd to celebrate. Ford and Dawkins say in 2017, they came, they saw, and they conquered. They say the Authors of Pain have some good effects. They talk about Sanity and the Undisputed Era. Dawkins says they got the tag titles. In 2018, they are coming. They are here.

We go to commercial.

Ember Moon versus Sonya Deville for the NXT Women’s Championship

They lock up and Deville with a waist lock and take down. Moon with a standing switch and Deville with a single leg take down into a heel hook and Moon gets to the ropes. They lock up and Moon with a side head lock and she lands on her feet on a hip toss attempt by Deville and she sends Deville to the mat. Deville with a waist lock and Moon with a standing switch. Deville misses a kick and so does Moon. Deville with a leg sweep but Moon gets up.

Sonya wants a test of strength but it is a trap and she kicks Moon. Moon with a one foot drop kick and Deville rolls to the floor. Moon goes to the apron and she hits a cannonball onto Deville.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Deville with knees to the midsection and she gets a near fall. Deville with a waist lock and a spinebuster for a near fall. Sonya with a punch and she returns to the waist lock. Moon gets to her feet and Sonya goes for a wheelbarrow move but Ember counters and sends Sonya into the turnbuckles and both women are down. Moon floats over and hits a suplex followed by a clothesline and kicks followed by a forearm for a near fall.

Moon runs into a boot in the corner and Deville with a leaping Koloff knee drop for a near fall. Deville misses a sliding knee and Moon with a springboard drop kick. Moon with a running forearm into the corner and then Moon goes up top for Eclipse and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, Kairi Sane’s music plays and she makes her way onto the stage. Sane does the belt around the waist gesture.

Shayna Baszler comes from behind and she chokes out Sane and Sane taps out even though there is no referee or reason to release the hold. Officials try to pull Shayna off Sane.

In two weeks, the Undisputed Era will defend the Tag Titles against Sanity in a rematch.

Johnny Gargano versus Killian Dain versus Aleister Black versus Lars Sullivan in a Number One Contender Match

The bell rings and all four men wait for someone to make the first move. Sullivan sneers while Gargano wonders what he got himself into. Black kicks Dain and Sullivan goes after Gargano and biels him across the ring. Black kicks Sullivan and Sullivan is sent to the floor. Black kicks Dain and then he springboards back into the ring and sits in the center of the ring. Dain sends Black to the apron and Black goes for an Asai Moonsault but Sullivan catches Black. Sullivan catches Gargano on a pescado and drops him onto the apron. Dain with a suicide dive onto Sullivan and Lars is down.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dain with an Irish whip and splash on Gargano for a near fall. Sullivan pulls Dain to the floor and Lars runs Dain into the apron. Sullivan with a splash on Gargano in the corner and he gets a near fall. Dain pulls Sullivan to the floor and Sullivan sends Dain into the ring steps. Black kicks Sullivan as they go up the ramp. Sullivan throws Black off the ramp. Gargano with a forearm to Sullivan on the ramp. Sullivan press slams Gargano onto Black on the floor.

Sullivan adjusts the announce table and he picks up Gargano and sets for a power bomb through the table. Gargano holds on to the scaffolding and he kicks Sullivan. Black with a bicycle kick to Sullivan. Gargano with a super kick to sends Sullivan onto the table and then Dain hits a running splash off the stage through the announce table.

Black and Gargano make their way to the ring. Gargano with a forearm and Black sends Gargano to the apron. Gargano with a kick but Black with a kick when Gargano goes for the slingshot spear. Black gets a near fall. Black kicks Gargano away and he avoids a kick from Gargano. Gargano with a super kick and La Mistica into the GargaNo Escape but Dain breaks it up with a back senton. Dain with Wasteland and a back senton on Black. Gargano breaks up the cover.

Dain with a kick to Gargano and he hits a power bomb and a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Dain puts Black on the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex. Black slides under and he sets for a power bomb and Gargano joins in for a double power bomb to Dain. Sullivan is still down at the announce table and he starts to stir. Sullivan makes it to the stage while the other three men are down.

Lars gets to the ring and Black and Gargano go after him. Sullivan with a clothesline to Black and a shoulder to Gargano. Black and Gargano fall victim to a double clothesline. Black is sent to the floor. Sullivan gets Gargano up for a power slam and Dain breaks up the cover. Sullivan picks up Gargano and throws him to the floor. Dain and Sullivan remain in the ring. Dain and Sullivan exchange forearms and Sullivan with a clothesline. Sullivan with an Irish whip but Dain with a clothesline out of the corner. Dain and Sullivan both go for clotheslines and Black with kicks to both followed by knees and elbows to Dain. Black with a leg sweep to Sullivan followed by a quebrada. Black kicks Dain off the apron and then hits a bicycle knee on Sulivan. Black with Black Mass but Fish and O’Reilly break up the cover. Black kicks Fish and O’Reilly on the floor. Adam Cole pulls Black to the floor and Black kicks the apron when Cole moves. Cole with a shoulder breaker.

Gargano with a suicide dive onto Cole. Gargano sends Black into the ring and then he sends Sullivan into the ring steps. Dain pulls Gargano out of the ring and he connects with a forearm. Dain goes for a power bomb on the floor and Gargano counters with a rana into Sullivan against the steps. Gargano with a slingshot DDT for the three count.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

