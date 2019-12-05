WWE NXT Results – December 4, 2019

We start off with a look back at what happened last week on NXT.

We are Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Killian Dain is in the ring and he says he will not leave the ring until someone comes out and faces him since Damian Priest cannot wrestle him.

Pete Dunne comes out.

Match Number One: Pete Dunne versus Killian Dain

Dunne enters the ring with a forearm and then he sends Dain to the floor with a forearm. Dunne throws his jacket at Dain on the floor. Dunne goes for a cross arm breaker but Dain escapes and misses a back senton. Dunne kicks Dain in the forearm. Dunne works on the fingers and applies a body scissors. Dain goes for a suplex but Dunne lands on his feet. Dunne with a clothesline but Dain stays on his feet. Dain sends Dunne over the top rope to the floor and Dunne with a kick when Dain goes for a suicide dive.

Dunne goes up top and leaps over Dain. Dain with a running cross body. Dain with a back senton and he kicks Dunne. Dain puts Dunne in the ropes and kicks him in the back. Dain with a rear chin lock. Dunne with a kick and he goes to the turnbuckles. Dain pulls Dunne off the turnbuckles and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Dunne with head butts and he backs Dain into the turnbuckles. Dain with a flying back elbow to Dunne. Dain gets a near fall. Dain with a fishhook on Dunne. Dunne with forearms and he mises a splash into the corner. Dunne flips over Dain and hits an enzuigiri. Dunne with a missile drop kick to the knee. Dain with an elbow when Dunne applies a waist lock.

Dain blocks a German suplex attempt. Dunne avoids a boot and hits a German suplex for a near fall. Dain rolls to the floor.. Dain grabs Dunne off the turnbuckles but Dunne stomps on the hand. Dunne goes for a moonsault off the apron and lands awkwardly on his knee. Dain with a suicide dive onto Dunne and both men are down. Dain sends Dunne into the ring steps. They return to the ring and Dunne with a thrust kick but Dain sends Dunne to the mat. Dain with a back senton onto the injured leg. Dain with a single leg crab. Dain with an elbow drop to the leg.

Dain returns to the single leg crab on Dunne. Dunne is able to get to the ropes to force Dain to breakt he hold. Dain with a fisherman’s suplex. Dain goes to the apron and then he goes to the turnbuckles but Dunne with a kick to stop Dain. Dunne grabs the wrist on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex but Dain blocks it. Dunne hits a superplex. Dunne goes to the apron and he kicks Dain when Dain charges at him. Dunne with a tornado DDT and then he stomps on the hand and kicks Dain in the temple. Dunne gets a near fall.

Dain goes to the floor and Dunne goes to the turnbuckles and hits a moonsault onto Dain. Dain and Dunne go to the floor and Dain drops Dunne on the apron. Dain with a back senton on the floor. Dain with a cannonball against the ring steps. Dain sends Dunne back into the ring. Dain with a splash into the corner and Dain goes for a Vader Bomb but Dunne moves and puts Dain into the triangle. Dunne with forearms and he goes for the fingers but Dain stops Dunne. Dain with a one arm sit out power bomb to Dunne.

Dain goes to the turnbuckles for the Vader Bomb but Dunne stops Dain again. Dunne goes to the turnbuckles but Dain with forearms. Dunne with elbows to Dain and he applies a sleeper. Dain falls back off the turnbuckles and lands on Dunne for the three count.

Winner: Killian Dain

We go to Dakota Kai with Cathy Kelley. Cathy asks Dakota if she has anything to say to Rhea. Dakota says Tegan is not worth her time. How dense could Rhea be? She gave her what she wanted. Rhea wants to play the hero and savior. Tonight, she takes Rhea out. Just like she did that hood rat Mia Yim.

We go to commercial.

Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Roderick Strong make their way to the ring.

Adam says the Undisputed Era had a November to Remember. They took over Raw and Smackdown and then embarrassed them at Survivor Series. The month may be over, but the year of the Prophecy has just begun. They are the iron men of NXT and how do you repay them? They injure Bobby Fish’s neck. How about Keith Lee POUNCING him into the crowd like he is a rag doll. Adam says he is not a rag doll and he deserves respect as the NXT Champion.

After all of the obstacles they have overcome Finn Balor decides to kick him in the face. Balor, I need answers. We need answers and we are not leaving this ring until we get them.

Keith Lee’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Kyle says it is Mr. Moment Maker himself. Keith Momentari-LEE. So many moments so little time. What do you have to show for those moments? We have all of the gold. After War Games, people were talking about ya. After Survivor Series, they were talking to you. You were the belle of the ball. You went toe to toe with Roman Reigns, but you lost. You are a loser.

Keith tells the Undisputed Era and he will give you credit about a few things. He is a moment maker but he is also a game changer. While you may say you are there with all of the gold and what does he have for it? He made your champion one of the most viral gifs on the internet. It gets better than that. You are welcome for that. He is victorious over your cohesive unit at War Games. Keith looks at Kyle and Kyle tells Keith his eyes are up here.

Keith says he is deciding which of the championships he will take first.

Adam tells Keith, why not make a moment right here and right now. The Undisputed Era beats you down and ends your career.

Lee punches Cole and then Strong and Kyle go after Lee. Lee with a double clothesline and he sets for a Sprrit Bomb but Strong stops him. Lee biels Kyle onto Strong. Cole leaves the ring and Tommaos Ciampa comes up behind Cole and sends him into the ring. Lee gets Cole up and Strong and Kyle pull Cole to safety.

Ciampa picks up Goldie.

Xia Li is in the back and she says Shayna tried to bully her but tonight she shows how she fights. This is her moment and she tells Shayna to prepare to fight the warrior.

We go to commercial.

We are back and KUSHIDA talks about how he broke his wrist against WALTER in his biggest match in NXT. He was told he would be out for two months. He says he spent two months with his family. He says he learned what love is. He wants to give his wife and child a better life. He is doing this for his family. He is back.

Match Number Two: Xia Li versus Shayna Baszler in a Non Title Match

Xia avoids a clothesline and then Xia misses some kicks. Shayna misses a few kicks. Xia with a leg sweep. Shayna with a take down and punches. Shayna avoids a round kick and Shayna goes for the Kirifuta Clutch and Xia escapes. Shayna with a snap mare and Xia has a kick blocked. Xia with a kick to the back of the head. Xia kicks Shayna to the floor. Shayna has Xia in a wrist lock and then she stomps on the elbow. Shayna gets a near fall. Shayna stretches the arm. Shayna blocks a kick and applies a single leg crab.

Xia kicks Shayna away. Xia with a kick to the head and Shayna goes down. Xia with punches and a kick to the midsection. Xia with more punches and kicks. Xia with more kicks after the referee stops her. Shayna sends Xia into the turnbuckles and punches Xia. Shayna puts Xia on the turnbuckles and sets for a gutwrench superplex but Xia with forearms to escape. Xia with a sunset flip and power bomb for a near fall. Xia misses a spinning kick and Shayna with the Kirifuta Clutch and Xia taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kassius Ohno is shown earlier today about how he is a Wrestling Genius. Ohno mentions When Worlds Collide and he says that since he is the greatest British Wrestler, will anyone accept the challenge for a preview match?

Match Number Three: Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake (with Jaxson Ryker) versus Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff

Blake with forearms to Ruff and he hits a Northern lariat. Cutler with a double stomp to the back while Blake holds Ruff. Cutler with a buckle bomb and Alanis tags in and Alanis with a shoulder. Alianis with forearms and a boot. Cutler with a flying knee to Alanis. Cutler with a German suplex and Blake tags in. Cutler with a stomp while Blake hits a reverse DDT and Blake gets the three count.

Winners: Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

After the match, Ryker choke slams Ruff onto the apron from the ring.

Rhea Ripley gets ready for her match with Dakota Kai as we go to commercial.

Before the match, Rhea Ripley says the way you set us up at War Games was very clever. But the funny thing about that set up is right now.

Mia Yim joins Rhea and Rhea with a double leg take down and punches when Dakota swings and misses with the knee brace. Mia iwth punches and a biel. Mia with another biel. Mia with a running boot to the head. Kai falls to the floor and Rhea sends Dakota back into the ring. Dakota with a double leg take down and punches. Dakota misses a kick and Mia sends Kai to the mat. Mia with Kawada kicks to Kai. Kai goes to the floor and Mia follows after her. Kai backs Mia into the apron and then hits a running boot to the head. Kai with a forearm but Mia sends Kai into the guardrails a few times. Mia with a third toss into the guardrails. Mia with a fourth and then they fight to the back.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is not going to let Rhea Ripley relax and Shayna is joined by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Shafir and Duke go after Rhea and Rhea fights them off but Shayna with punches. Rhea with punches to Shayna, Marina, and Duke. Shayna with the Kirifuta Clutch and Rhea fights out of it for a moment. Shayna reapplies the Kirifuta Clutch and Rhea escapes. Shayna tries for a third time. Duke and Shafir grab Rhea’s arms so she cannot escape and Rhea is out.

Shayna says you act tough when nothing is on the line. Rhea wants a title match and Shayna is going to give it to her on December 18th.

Cathy Kelley is with Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa. She mentions the main event will be a six man tag match. Ciampa says their partner is Dominik Dijakovic.

We go to a video feature about Finn Balor. He says Undisputed Era has been on quite a roll but last week was a shock to the system. Everyone wants to carry the flag for NXT but there would be no flag if it wasn’t for him. Everyone wants a piece of the Prince. They are all playing checkers, he is playing chess. Finn says his future will be his past. Adam Cole, checkmate.

We go to commercial.

We go to Isaiah Scott.for a video package. He says Swerve is calm, cool, collected, confident, electrifying, relentless. He says he moves with the profound flow of the rhythm of the ring. When they ask whose house, they already know the answer.

Match Number Four: Kassius Ohno versus Matt Riddle

They lock up and Ohno with a waist lock. Riddle with a waist lock and wrist lock. Ohno works on the fingers and Riddle with a take down and he goes for the legs. Riddle escapes an ankle lock. Ohno with a wrist lock and take down into an arm bar. Riddle with a waist lock but Ohno blocks a take down. Riddle goes for the legs but Ohno blocks it. Ohno with knees to the midsection. Riddle with punches and Ohno with a cravate. Ohno with a knee to the midsection and Riddle with more punches. Riddle with a deadlift German suplex. Riddle with kicks in the corner.

Riddle with a running forearm and Ohno goes to the floor to avoid a second one. Riddle with a running kick on the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle with kicks to the chest. Riddle with even more kicks. Ohno blocks a kick and then he connects with a boot to the chest. Ohno with forearms in the corner and a slap to the head. Ohno with another forearm in the corner. Ohno with a cravate and Riddle with a body scissors. Ohno with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Ohno with a Japanese Stranglehold and he sends Riddle to the mat. Riddle rolls through and escapes. Riddle with a back senton and he misses a round kick. Riddle misses a back flip. Ohno grabs the foot and tries to pull at the toes but Riddle with a knee and strikes. Riddle with Bro 2 Sleep and a power bomb followed by Final Flash. Riddle goes up top and hits a twisting senton for a near fall.

Riddle goes for the knee but Ohno with a forearm. Ohno with a cravate and cravate suplex. Ohno sets for a power bomb but Riddle blocks it. Ohno gets Riddle up for a Gotch Neutralizer but Riddle escapes and Riddle goes for a back slide. Riddle with a knee and Bro Derek for the three count.

Winner: Matt Riddle

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look back at what happened between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler.

Match Number Five: KUSHIDA versus Raul Mendoza

Cameron Grimes with a Cave In to Mendoza on the ramp. Grimes tells KUSHIDA he is fighting him now.

Match Number Five: KUSHIDA versus Cameron Grimes

Grimes with a front face lock into a side head lock. Grimes with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. KUSHIDA with a handspring kick to send Grimes to the floor. KUSHIDA goes up top and hits a senton onto Grimes. KUSHIDA with a chop and Grimes misses a chop. KUSHIDA with more chops. KUSHIDA with another chop. Grimes with an Irish whip and KUSHIDA floats over. KUSHIDA goes for the octopus and Grimes escapes. KUSHIDA finally locks in the octopus.

KUSHIDA takes Grimes to the mat and Grimes gets to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. KUSHIDA with a drop kick to the arm. KUSHIDA goes for a tornado DDT but Grimes blocks it. Grimes catches KUSHIDA on a handspring move and Grimes with a deadlift German suplex for a near fall. Grimes with a sliding knee to the head. Grimes stomps on the hand. Grimes works on the wrist and KUSHIDA with a forearm. KUSHIDA with a kick but Grimes continues to work on the wrist. KUSHIDA with a hip toss and cartwheel followed by a drop kick. Grimes with a foerarm and KUSHIDA with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: KUSHIDA

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the Angel Garza and Lio Rush feud. Angel tells Lio that he didn’t beat him because his foot was in the ropes. Lio says if you want to get personal, he will make it personal. Angel tells Lio to take care of his family and he will take the title.

Lio Rush will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza next week. Mia Yim and Dakota Kai will meet in a sanctioned match next week.

Match Number Six: Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa versus Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong

Lee and Strong start things off and Strong pushes Lee and Lee sends Strong into his corner and Ciampa tags in. Ciampa with kicks to Strong. Ciampa pulls Strong out of the corner and Dijakovic tags in. Dijakovic with a kick to the midsection followed by a forearm. Kyle tags in and he connects with knees and a front face lock. Dijakovic with a suplex throw to escape. Dijakovic with an elbow and chops. Dijakovic with a back breaker and he goes to the ropes for a twisting splash onto Kyle for a near fall.

Strong tags in and Dijakovic with a back breaker and then he drops Kyle onto Strong and then uses Kyle to knock Cole off the apron. Dijakovic drops Kyle to the floor. Dominik iwth a forearm to Strong.followed by a back elbow. Dijakovic stands over Strong and keeps Roderick from getting to the floor. Dijakovic with a near fall. Dijakovic with a forearm and Strong is able to tag in Kyle. Strong with a chop and Kyle with kicks. Dijakovic with a chop to Kyle and an elbow to Strong. Dijakovic kicks Cole away. Dijakovic with a choke slam to Strong and a backpack stunner to Kyle. Cole with kicks to Dijakovic. Kyle tags in and he kicks Dijakovic. Strong tags in and connects with a knee and an abdominal stretch.

Strong with a drop kick and he mocks Dijakovic. Strong with forearms but Dijakovic with a clothesline. Kyle tags in and he keeps Dijakovic from making the tag. Strong and Cole join in to keep Dijakovic from making the tag and they get him into the corner. Kyle with forearms and Dijakovic with a kick. Kyle with a kick. Kyle is sent to the apron and he kicks Lee off the apron and Dijakovic with a cyclone kick. Ciampa tags in and he hits a flying double clothesline on Kyle and Strong. Ciampa clotheslines Strong over the top rope and he hits a suplex and running knee. CIampa with a hanging DDT to Cole. Kyle misses a leg sweep and Ciampa with a leg drop followed by Project Ciampa for a near fall.

Strong makes the tag and he hits a running knee to stop an Air Raid Crash on Kyle. They hit Total Elimination but Dijakovic breaks up the cover. Strong goes for a suplex but Ciampa gets to his feet and he kicks Strong. Strong with a double knee gutbuster but Ciampa with a drop kick to Strong. Cole tags in and Lee tags in. Lee with a shoulder tackle and forearm. Lee with a clothesline to Cole. Lee sets for a chop but Cole gets to the floor. Lee sets for a dive to the floor but they scatter. Lee with a double shoulder tackle to Strong and Kyle. Cole with a super kick to Lee. Dijakovic with a twisting splash to Cole and Strong and he also hits Lee. Dijakovic goes to the turnbuckles with Kyle and Cole stops Dijakovic. Cole with an enzuigiri to Ciampa.

Finn Balor with a running drop kick to Cole followed by 1916 to Ciampa. Balor sets for the drop kick but Lee stops him and Lee with a forearm. Lee blocks Slingblade and hits a Spirit Bomb. Cole with a super kick but Lee with a Death Valley Jackhammer for the three count.

Winners: Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic

William Regal comes out and says on December 18th, Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship. We will find out his opponent next week. Finn Balor will face Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com