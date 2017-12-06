WWE NXT Results – December 6, 2017

Welcome to WWE NXT. William Regal announces that there is an opportunity to announce a new number one contender to face Andrade Almas in Philadelphia. There will be four singles matches to set up a Fatal Four Way Match and the winner will face Andrade Almas. Trent Seven will face Killian Dain. Kassius Ohno was scheduled to face Velveteen Dream, but he suffered an injury and will not be able to compete. Regal says he has found a suitable replacement.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Percy Watson, Nigel McGuinness, and Mauro Ranallo.

Andrade Almas makes his way to the ring with Zelina Vega.

Zelina says you are all witness to the beginning of a historic championship reign. She says to respect the man, embrace the legend, and rise for your NXT Champion.

Almas takes the mic and he thanks Zelina. He says he told you. He said he would be the NXT Champion. He says he is the champion. He continues to say that he is the champion. He says he beat Drew McIntyre. He apologizes and he says he hurt Drew McIntyre. He says Drew is going to be gone for a long time. As for the next number one contender. He says he beat Drew. For all of you, we are NXT.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lars Sullivan was asked about Roderick Strong. Lars says he is a hell of a competitor and a handsome guy. Lars says that is not him. Strong talks about his family and Lars says he doesn’t have a family. Lars says he only cares about facing Roderick Strong in two weeks so the title is his in Philadelphia. Lars is asked what would it mean to win the title. He says it means that Lars gets to show the world that he is the superstar that he knew he was. Roderick Strong and Andrade Almas will not stop him. In Philadelphia, the championship will be in his hands.

Trent Seven versus Killian Dain in a Number One Contender Qualifying Match

Seven with forearms as he shows the early aggression. Dain with a forearm and then he hits a running drop kick that sends Seven into the turnbuckles. Dain kicks Seven in the corner. Seven with punches but he falls to the mat. Dain with a slam and he gets a near fall. Dain works on the neck. Seven with punches and chops. Dain does not really move after the chops so Seven with a kick and DDT. Dain blocks the Seven Star Lariat with a boot. Seven charges at Dain and Dain with a flying cross body for a near fall.

Dain gets Seven on his shoulders but Seven gets to his feet and he hits the Seven Star Lariat for a near fall. Seven picks up Dain and then tries to get him on his shoulders but he cannot do it. Dain with Wasteland and a back senton. Dain with a Vader Bomb for the three count.

Winner: Killian Dain

Sonya Deville is in the back as she gets ready for her match against Ruby Riott.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Adam Cole says they told you. They told the world they would run this place and that is what they have done. They survived and won the most barbaric match in NXT history. Adam says he faces Aleister Black next week. The people you have run through were not Adam Cole. You are not on his level.

Kyle O’Reilly mentions that they face Sanity in two weeks and they will win the titles. Bobby Fish says Sanity talks about chaos. Adam says that they rule the system.

Ruby Riott versus Sonya Deville in a No Holds Barred Match

Deville with a waist lock and she sends Ruby to the mat. Deville with another waist lock throw. Deville with a gutwrench suplex to Riott but Riott with a rollup for a near fall. Ruby with shoulders in the corner. Ruby follows with forearms in the corner. Ruby with a back elbow to Sonya followed by kicks. Ruby with a snap suplex for a near fall. Ruby tries for the leaping round kick but Sonya blocks it and applies a heel hook.

Ruby gets to the ropes but the referee reminds Ruby there are no rope breaks. Ruby gets to her foot and Sonya holds on. Ruby sends Sonya throat first into the middle rope and we go to commercial.

We are back and Ruby with a dragon sleeper but Sonya rakes the eyes. Sonya with a round kick and she follows with a running knee to the ribs. Sonya gets a near fall. Sonya with forearms to Ruby. Sonya with a knee in the corner followed by a snap mare and a running knee to the lower back for a near fall. Ruby with forearms to Sonya. Sonya with a Superman punch for a near fall. Sonya with a reverse chin lock with the arm trapped. Sonya gets Ruby to the mat momentarily.

Ruby with elbows to try to get out of the hold but Sonya gets her to the mat. Ruby with elbows. Sonya misses a Superman punch and Ruby with an STO and both women are down. Sonya and Ruby with forearms. Ruby with a clothesline followed by an elbow and a knee. Ruby with an elbow and she goes to the apron for a shoulder to the midsection. Ruby with a springboard flatline for a near fall.

Deville goes to the floor and Ruby with a suicide dive onto the ramp. Ruby sends Sonya back into the ring and Sonya with a kick and she applies a triangle with Ruby in the ropes and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Sonya Deville

We go to Ember Moon who is with some reporters. She is asked about being the new champion. Ember says it is a dream come true. She says she will be the best Women’s Champion in NXT history.

Billie Kay interrupts and she asks Ember who did she pin. Peyton reminds Ember that she pinned Nikki Cross so she deserves a chance to wrestle Ember for the title.

Ember says she would love to face Peyton but she asks who will she face next. Peyton and Billie argue over who faces Ember and Ember tells them to figure it out.

Billie agrees to give Peyton the match.

We are told that Pete Dunne will face Tyler Bate for the UK Title in two weeks.

We go to highlights from the UK title tournament finals.

William Regal talks to Kassius Ohno as we go to commercial.

We are back and next week Aleister Black faces Adam Cole next week. We will also see Ember Moon face Peyton Royce next week.

Match Number Three: Kassius Ohno versus Johnny Gargano in a Number One Contender Qualifying Match

Ohno offers his hand to Gargano and Johnny shakes it. They lock up and Ohno picks up Gargano and drops him to the mat. Gargano with a wrist lock. Ohno with a side head lock into a waist lock. Ohno with an arm bar. Gargano with a reversal. Ohno with a single leg take down. Gargano with an arm drag into a bridge for a near fall. Gargano with a wrist lock and a drop kick. Gargano is sent to the apron and Gargano goes for a slingshot spear but Ohno catches him and puts him in the ropes to hit a forearm and Gargano falls to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ohno kicks Gargano in the corner. Ohno with a chop and a snap mare followed by a knee drop. Ohno pulls down the knee pad and he drops it on Gargano’s nose. Ohno with a forearm to the back. Gargano with forearms to Ohno but Ohno with a boot to the head and Gargano goes down. Ohno gets a near fall. Ohno with more knees to the head. Ohno tells Gargano to slap him and Gargano does it but Ohno with a running elbow for a near fall.

Ohno goes for a back senton but Gargano gets his knees up. Gargano with punches but Ohno tries for a suplex and Gargano lands on his feet. Gargano with forearms but Ohno with a punch. Garagano with a kick and a rana off the turnbuckles and an enzuigiri to send Ohno to the floor. Gargano goes for a pescado but Ohno gets back into the ring so Gargano lands on the apron. Gargano with a slingshot spear to a charging Ohno for a near fall.

Gargano with boots to Ohno’s head and Ohno wants more. Ohno blocks a boot and Gargano blocks a kick but he misses the rolling round kick. Ohno with a back senton and Gargano goes to the apron. Ohno tells Gargano that he is done and Ohno hits a bicycle kick that knocks Gargano off the apron. Ohno sets for a plancha but Gargano gets back into the ring. Gargano with a suicide dive into a tornado DDT on the ramp.

Gargano sends Ohno back into the ring and he hits a running enzuigiri but Ohno with a cyclone kick for a near fall. Gargano backs into the corner and Ohno with a forearm. Ohno gets Gargano on his shoulders but Gargano with elbows and a victory roll for a near fall. Gargano with forearms but Ohno with a bicycle kick and a flying forearm to the back of the head but Gargano kicks out at two.

Ohno misses a rolling elbow and Gargano with super kicks followed by La Mistica into the GargaNo Escape and Ohno taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

After the match, Ohno starts to go up the ramp but Gargano wants Ohno to return to the ring. They do a forearm bump as we go to credits.

Credit: Pwinsider.com.