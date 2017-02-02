WWE NXT Results – February 1, 2017

We begin this week’s show with highlights from Takeover on Saturday night.

We are in San Antonio, Texas and your announcers are Corey Graves, Percy Watson, and Tom Phillips.

Match Number One: Ember Moon versus Aliyah

They lock up and Aliyah with a single leg take down and cover for a near fall. Aliyah wtih an arm drag but Moon with a rollup for a near fall. Moon with a suplex and she goes for the arm bar but Aliyah blocks it. Ember wtih elbows and an abdominal stretch. Aliyah escapes with a hip toss. Aliyah with a swinging neck breaker. Aliyah with European uppercuts and a clothesline. Aliyah with a Yakuza kick and Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Moon with an elbow but Aliyah with a kick. Aliyah with an Irish whip but Moon with a moonsault out of the corner. Moon goes for an atomic drop but she waits too long and Aliyah with a head scissors. Ember blocks a rana attempt but Aliyah rolls through for a sunset flip.

Moon rolls through and hits a clothesline. Moon goes up top and hits Total Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

We are back with a look at highlights from the Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger match from Takeover.

Eric Young says choices. You made your choice Dillinger and he proved you made the wrong one. They said they would take and they meant it.

We hear from Tye Dillinger about being in the Royal Rumble. He says this was his favorite pay per view because you see all of the stars in the match. He is honored to have his name listed among the others in the history of the Royal Rumble.

Tye says that was a night you dream of. This was fifteen years in the making. Tye says he has had his doubts. Last night he came up short, but then the next night he is number ten in the Royal Rumble. It has not sunken in that he was in the Royal Rumble, but he is in the history books.

We see footage from the Women’s Title Match from Takeover.

Asuka was interviewed after Takeover. She says that was tough but the title is still hers. Asuka was asked about Ember Moon. Asuka asks Ember who and whether she works here. She is told that Ember is with NXT and she say okay and leaves.

We see Tyler Bate walking outside the arena.

We are back and Ember Moon is interviewed and is told about Asuka’s comments about her. Ember says she is so happy Asuka won that match. Ember says she wants to be the one who dethrones the Empress. When they are done, Asuka will know who she is.

Match Number Two: Tyler Bate versus Oney Lorcan in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Lorcan backs Bate into the ropes and Lorcan with a clean break. They go to a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Bate backs Lorcan into the ropes but Lorcan with a head lock and they break but Lorcan pushes Bate. Bate punches Lorcan but Lorcan with a European uppercut. Bate with a drop kick and kip up. Bate sets for the Tyler Driver 97 but Lorcan escapes. Lorcan with a rollup into the turnbuckles and a series of strikes to Bate. Lorcan with a running knee to Bate followed by a chop.

Lorcan with another chop and he sends Bate into the turnbuckles. Lorcan with another chop and European uppercut. Lorcan with another European uppercut that sends Bate into the ropes. Lorcan with another European uppercut. Bate blocks a European uppercut and gets a near fall with a back slide. Bate with and a European uppercut from the turnbuckles. Lorcan with a back elbow but Bate with an airplane spin. Bate gets a chance to refuel and finishes the flight in the airplane spin. Bate gets a near fall.

Lorcan goes for the leg but Bate kicks him away. Lorcan with a running European uppercut but Bate’s momentum sends him into the ropes for a Liger Kick and then he hits the Tyler Driver 97 and gets the three count.

Winner: Tyler Bate

We are back and Roderick Strong is interviewed after his match at Takeover. Strong says that was a statement. He said he was coming for one thing, the NXT Title. It was Roddy versus the World. That was a taste of what he brings to NXT.

We see footage from the Tag Title Match at Takeover.

The Authors of Pain were interviewed after their win. Paul says the landscape of tag team wrestling has changed. They are the new sheriffs in town. They are the new law. They show no mercy and they victory at all costs.

We take a look at the NXT Title Match from Takeover.

We see footage of Nakamura being helped to the back after his match.

Triple H checks on Nakamura in the back before Nakamura is taken to the trainer”s room. Kassius Ohno checks on Nakamura.

We go to comments from Bobby Roode after his victory.

He is asked if things would have been different if Nakamura was not injured. Roode wants to know if that is a real question and if that is the first question she is going to ask. Roode says no. He tells her to respect the new champion and he will let that question slide. Bobby says he said what he would do and he did it. He said that things would change and this would be his NXT. The Bobby Roode NXT era starts tonight.

We are back with a video package for Corey Graves, since this is his last episode of NXT as announcer. Corey talks about how he started in FCW and there was no current NXT. Eventually NXT evolved out of FCW. That was when his dream felt real. The first class of NXT is a who’s who of Raw and Smackdown. He was in that class and they were not going to let it go down.

Corey mentions he got injured and he mentioned he had four concussions. We see Corey talking about the frustration of not being in the ring. He says the frustration got inside his head. Corey says when he found out that he could not wrestle, it was the worst day of his life. Corey says he did anything they would let him do. He was setting things up for the live events, helping with music. Corey says he was given the chance to do commentary. He says announcing his retirement was the hardest thing he ever did and at that point it became real.

He says NXT is about opportunities. His opportunity as a superstar came up short, but this new opportunity was something he did not expect. He is not going to let this fail.

His father told him if you are going to succeed at something, you have to fail first. Once you break through, you never have to look back. Corey says he has maximized his opportunity and he is going to pay it forward.

Corey says he has put his heart and soul into this product and he will miss it.

And then Corey thanks Percy and Tom only to have Elias Samson come out and rain on Corey’s parade.

Elias Samson comes out and he asks who wants to walk with the Drifter.

Elias’ song is interrupted by No Way Jose.

Match Number Three: No Way Jose versus Elias Samson

Samson with a drop kick as the bell rings and then he punches Jose. Samson with a chop but Jose chops back. Samson with punches. Jose with an Irish whip and clothesline. Jose with more chops. Samson sends Jose to the mat by the hair. Samson with punches and forearms. Jose with a slam and he gets Samson on his shoulders for a Finlay Slam. Jose dances and sets for a boot but Samson goes to teh floor. Jose with a baseball slide. Jose with a forearm off the apron.

We are back and Jose is crotched on the top rope when Samson hits the ropes. Samson with a kick and punches until the referee warns him. Samson wtih a forearm to the head as he hangs Jose’s head over the apron. Samson slams Jose’s throat into the edge of the apron. Samson with a running knee to the head for a near fall. Samson with a chop and Jose with a forearm. Samson and Jose with forearms. Samson with a clothesline. Samson with a reverse chin lock and Jose tries to escape but Samson holds on and leans back to add more pressure.

Samson holds on to the hair to keep the head lock. Jose backs Samson into the turnbuckles and hits a side slam. Jose with jabs followed by a right hand and double chops. Jose with a hip toss slam. Jose winds up for the punch but Samson blocks it. Jose with a pop up punch for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose

