WWE NXT Results – February 14, 2018

They lock up and go around the ring until Dunne gives a clean break. They lock up again and Dunne goes for a cross arm breaker but Strong escapes. Dunne powers out of the Strong Hole and we go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne continues to work on the wrist and arm. Dunne with a kick to the elbow and Strong goes to the floor. Dunne follows and he puts Strong’s arm on the ring steps and Dunne stomps on the elbow. Dunne with an arm bar as they go around the ring. Dunne with a forearm to the elbow on the ring steps. Dunne breaks up the count and chops Strong. Dunne misses a stomp on the elbow when Strong moves his arm and Strong drops Dunne on the ring steps.

Strong sends Dunne back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Strong with kicks to the head and then he applies a head lock. Dunne with knees to the right shoulder. Strong with a pump handle back breaker and he gets a near fall. Strong with a chop in the corner but Dunne slaps Strong. Strong with a knee to the head and Dunne goes down. Strong with a back breaker and Dunne rolls into the corner. Strong with kicks and Dunne with kicks to defend himself.

Strong with a curb stomp to the chest. Strong puts Dunne on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex. Dunne grabs the hand and slaps Strong. Strong falls to the floor but he lands on his feet. Dunne with a boot to the wrist as he comes off the turnbuckles. Dunne goes to the apron and Strong with a series of kicks and then he drops Dunne chest first on the apron from a fireman’s carry position.

We are back and Strong with a boot to the back. Strong chokes Dunne in the ropes but Dunne with a drop kick. Strong with a back elbow and forearm to Dunne. Dunne flips in the corner and hits an enzuigiri followed a Falcon Arrow into an arm bar. Dunne with a hammer lock using the leg and he pulls back. Dunne goes to the turnbuckles and Strong pulls him off but Strong cannot hold on for the back breaker. Dunne with a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Dunne with boots to the head. Dunne with a German suplex and he goes up top. Strong meets Dunne with a drop kick as he comes off the turnbuckles and Strong gets a near fall. Strong with a chop followed by a running forearm. Dunne with a rollup for a near fall. Strong with a crucifix for a near fall. Strong with a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a forearm and chop. Dunne escapes an Olympic Slam and hits a half nelson suplex followed by a kick for a near fall.

Dunne with a triangle but Dunne’s shoulders are on the mat and Strong gets a near fall. Strong picks up Dunne with one arm and slingshots him into the top rope. Strong and Dunne are on the turnbuckles and Strong with a Super Olympic Slam for a near fall. Strong with a jumping knee and a running knee into the corner followed by Cloud 9 for a near fall. Dunne with the X Plex and Strong escapes the Bitter end. Strong with forearms and Dunne with a forearm. Strong with a running knee followed by a Gibson Bomb for a near fall. Strong with the Strong Hold.

Dunne pulls the fingers and hyperextends them to get out of the hold. Strong goes to the floor. Dunne with a knee as Strong gets back into the ring and then Dunne with the Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

We have a video package for Johnny Gargano and his match next week against Andrade Almas where he is going to put his NXT career on the line.

We are back and Velveteen Dream is asked about his match against No Way Jose. He says Jose will bring the fiesta but Dream will bring the experience. Tyler Bate thinks he can beat the Velveteen Dream.

Dream walks away when the questions are about Tyler Bate.

Aleister Black makes his way to the ring.

Black says this path has always led one way. It has put him face to face with the sensation. It led to an experience and pushes him to the limits in the face of an era. Now there is a devil on his back. That devil is driving him. That devil is the NXT Championship. That devil is driving him to possess . . .

Black is interrupted by Killian Dain’s music and Dain makes his way to the ring.

Dain says the devil isn’t on your back. He is. He will not stop until the NXT Championship is around his waist. If you have a problem with that, then he is warning Black that your path will be stopped by chaos.

Dain leaves the ring and Black tells him that you crossed him so now you must fade to black.

Dain likes that and he goes from the apron to the floor and walks away.

Match Number Two: Shane Thorne and Nick Miller versus John Skyler and Andrew Duckworth

Miller and Skyler start things off and lock up. Skyler with a chop but Miller with a chop of his own and a forearm. Miller with a chop and Thorne tags in. Thorne with an elbow followed by a clothesline from Miller and a clothesline from Thorne. Thorne with a belly-to-back suplex to Duckworth. Skyler with a kick to the knee and he tags in Duckworth. Duckworth with an elbow but Thorne escapes a back breaker and hits a drop kick. Miller tags in and he sends Duckworth into the turnbuckles. Miller with a DDT to Skyler followed by a spinebuster to Duckworth. Thorne with a cannonball in the corner followed by Thunder Valley for the three count.

Winners: Shane Thorne and Nick Miller

Match Number Three: Shayna Baszler versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship

Moon with a drop kick as the bell rings and then she kicks and punches Baszler. Moon with forearms and punches. Moon with a kick to the head and then to the shoulder. The referee warns Moon and Moon follows with an enzuigiri and kick to the head. Moon goes up top for Eclipse but Baszler sees it and goes to the floor. Moon with a suicide dive onto the announce table and Moon appears to have reinjured her shoulder.

They return to the ring before the ten count and Baszler kicks the shoulder and applies a wrist lock. Baszler stomps on the arm. Baszler tries for the cross arm breaker but Moon rolls Baszler up for a near fall. Baszler with a kick to the shoulder and she returns to the cross arm breaker. Moon gets to the ropes and Baszler releases the hold. Moon with a victory roll for a near fall. Baszler sends Moon shoulder first into the ring post and Moon goes to the floor.

Baszler puts the arm in the guardrail and kicks the guardrail. Baszler sends the arm into the guardrails again.

Kairi Sane comes out and hits Baszler with a forearm and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Shayna Baszler (by disqualification)

After the match, Sane kicks Baszler and then hits Shayna with a spear.

