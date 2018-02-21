WWE NXT Results – February 21, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. Andrade Almas starts off the show with a video package saying this is only a beginning. Zelina Vega says that Almas was on a downward slope, but she was his second chance. We see Almas winning the title from Drew McIntyre. We see footage of Johnny Garagno’s match against Andrade Almas in Philadelphia and then we see the interaction when Gargano put his career in NXT on the line.

We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Velveteen Dream versus No Way Jose

Dream mocks Jose before the bell rings. They both dance into the lock up and Dream with a knee to the midsection followed by European uppercuts and forearms in the corner. Dream gyrates in the ring and Jose with a clothesline when Dream turns around. Jose with punches and a chop. Jose with an Irish whip but he runs into an elbow. Dream goes to the turnbuckles but he is met with a double hand chop. Jose with another chop and a back body drop. Jose back drops Dream over the top rope to the floor and then he hits a baseball slide to send Dream to the floor.

Jose with a pescado and we go to commercial.

We are back and Jose returns to the ring but Dream kicks Jose. Dream with a hot shot and a swinging neck breaker. Dream goes to the turnbuckles but he is met with a boot and Jose gets a near fall with a rollup. Jose with punches followed by a biel across the ring. Jose with a running forearm across the ring followed by a chop and punches. Jose biels Dream a second time. Jose with punches to the midsection and then he sends Dream into the turnbuckles with a biel.

Jose sets for the pop up punch but Dream counters with a drop kick. Dream with a rolling Death Valley Driver and then he goes up top for the elbow drop and connects. Dream gets the three count.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream has a mic and he says the NXT Male Competitior of the Year, Overall Competitor of the Year, and Match of the Year . . . Velveteen Dream. Aleister Black, Asuka, Tyler Bate. No one cares. As you can see, the Dream’s name is clearly on the tip of everyone’s tongue tonight. If you can’t see that, he doesn’t have time for you.

We see Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega in the locker room getting ready for his match against Johnny Gargano.

William Regal says 2018 is shaping up to being a huge year for tag teams. In two weeks, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin. This year’s winners will face the tag team champions at Takeover New Orleans.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Nikki Cross versus Vanessa Borne

Nikki with forearms as the bell rings and she follows with kicks in the corner. Vanessa misses a clothesline and Nikki with a sleeper as she gets on Borne’s back. Borne with a snap mare to escape. Borne with a spinning side slam for a near fall. Borne gets another near fall. Vanessa kicks Nikki in the back and then she chokes Cross in the ropes. Borne with a suplex and she floats over to get a near fall. Borne with a cross arm chin lock. Borne sends Cross to the mat by the hair.

Borne pie faces Nikki and Nikki forces Borne to rethink her career path. Cross with a flying cross body and punches. Cross with forearms and she sends Borne into the turnbuckles. Cross with a splash into the corner and then she goes up top. Cross with a cross body and then Nikki hits The Purge for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

The announcers talk about the situation between Aleister Black and Killian Dain. We see what happened last week.

Johnny Gargano is in the back with Candice LeRae as he prepares for what could be his final match in NXT.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that TM61 are in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

We go back to what happened last week between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler and the interference by Kairi Sane.

Next week, Baszler will face Sane.

Match Number Three: Johnny Gargano (with Candice LeRae) versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) for the NXT Championship with Johnny Gargano’s NXT Career on the Line if he does not win the NXT Championship Match

They lock up and Almas with a rollup but Gargano avoids the count. Almas with another rollup but Gargano gets to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with a back elbow to escape the hammer lock. Almas with a punch and Irish whip. Gargano floats over and he hits a running enzuigiri into the corner followed by a clothesline and drop kick. Gargano clotheslines Almas over the top rope to the floor. Gargano sets for a suicide dive but Vega gets between Gargano and Almas. Candice with a suicide dive onto Vega and she punches Vega as they go to the back.

Gargano with a cannonball to Almas from the apron. Gargano punches Almas and they return to the ring. Almas stops Gargano from hitting the slingshot DDT. Almas with a neck breaker and a clothesline onto the apron. They return to the ring and Almas gets a near fall. Almas with a knee but Gargano with chops. Almas goes to the apron and then he applies an arm bar in the ropes. Almas returns to the ring and he punches Gargano. Almas with a hammer lock and he sends Gargano shoulder first into the ring post as Almas continues to focus on the arm. Almas with boots to the arm.

Almas wraps the arm in the ropes as the referee warns Almas. Gargano tries to avoid Almas but Almas with punches. Almas with an Irish whip but he runs into boots from Gargano. Almas with a dragon sleeper neck breaker and clothesline in the ropes and he gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with an arm bar. Almas with knees and he goes for a suplex but Gargano lands on his feet and he hits a rolling kick. Gargano with a chop. Almas with an Irish whip and Gargano gets his feet up and he hits a head scissors out of the corner. Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall. Gargano with forearms followed by a thrust kick to the knees. Gargano misses a super kick and Almas with a rollup into a one arm buckle bomb. Almas with a running double knee strike for a near fall. Almas goes for the hammer lock DDT but Gargano backs Almas into the turnbuckles to try to get out of the hold.

Almas sends Gargano shoulder first into the ring post. Almas goes to the apron but Gargano with a super kick. Gargano wtih a forearm but Almas with a chop. Gargano with a chop. Gargano with a punch but he uses his injured arm and he feels the pain on every strike. Gargano gets Almas on his shoulders but Almas with elbows and he gets into the ring. Almas side steps the springboard spear and Almas applies the Fujiwara arm bar.

Gargano tries to escape but Almas holds on to the arm bar and then Almas applies the GargaNo Escape and Gargano escapes. Almas counters a hammer lock DDT into an inside cradle for a near fall. Gargano with a near fall. Gargano charges into the corner and Almas hip tosses Johnny into the turnbuckles. Almas with a running double knee strike to the back of the head but Gargano kicks out at two.

Almas puts Gargano on the turnbuckles and he sets for an elevated hammer lock DDT but Gargano stops Almas and Gargano with a head butt. Almas hits Johnny in the back of the leg to stop him. Gargano hangs from the turnbuckles and Almas climbs up top and he sets for a double stomp but Gargano gets free and Johnny sends Almas to the floor. Gargano with a suicide dive into a tornado DDT.

Gargano with a slingshot DDT but he can only get a two count. Gargano with a punch and Almas punches back. Gargano and Almas go back and forth with punches and forearms. They get back to their feet and Gargano with the advantage until Almas chops Gargano. Gargano with a super kick. Almas with a spinning back elbow that hits the referee. Gargano with La Mistica into GargaNo Escape but the referee is down.

Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and he hits Gargano with his crutch and then Ciampa leaves the ring. Almas picks up Gargano and hits the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

After the match, Zelina Vega makes her way back to the ring to celebrate with the champion.

Almas and Vega signal that it is time for Gargano to leave NXT.

Almas and Vega go to the back and Johnny Gargano is still in the ring. Candice enters the ring with her husband and she tries to console him.

Tommaso Ciampa waves goodbye to Gargano as we go to credits.

