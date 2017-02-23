WWE NXT Results – February 22, 2017

We begin with a graphic In Memory of George the Animal Steele.

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Ember Moon versus Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Liv Morgan in a Number One Contender Match

Peyton kicks Ember and Liv with forearms to Peyton. Peyton with a shoulder to Ember to send her to the floor. Liv with a near fall and then she avoids a kick and gets a rollup for a near fall. Liv is sent to the floor by Peyton. Ember with a drop kick and Peyton goes to the floor and Billie checks on her. Ember with a pescado onto Liv and then Peyton sends Ember into the ring steps as we go to commercial.

We are back and Peyton stands over Liv and then she kicks her in the corner. Peyton chokes Liv in the corner. Peyton with a snap mare to Liv and she gets a near fall. Peyton with a kick to Liv and then she keeps Ember on the floor. Liv with a rollup for a near fall. Peyton with a clothesline and she gets a near fall. Peyton stretches Liv in the ropes. Peyton keeps Moon outside the ring and then she connects with knees to Liv’s midsection. Peyton chokes Liv in the ropes and then she drop kicks Ember off the apron.

Royce with a forearm to Liv followed by an Irish whip. Liv gets a boot up and then she hits a head scissors on Royce for a near fall. Royce with a double sledge to the back. Liv with forearms to Royce. Royce kicks Morgan in the hamstring and then Royce kicks Moon to the floor one more time. Morgan with forearms and then Royce with a knee to stop Morgan. Royce with a running spin kick to Morgan but Morgan with a drop toe hold that sends Royce into the turnbuckles. Morgan with a double stomp to the back and then she hits a bulldog and gets a near fall when Moon breaks up the cover.

Moon with a back heel kick to Morgan followed by kicks. Morgan with a satellite head scissors to Moon and Ember goes to the floor. Royce with a forearm to Morgan on the turnbuckles. Royce sets for a superplex but Morgan blocks. Moon comes into the situation for a sunset flip power bomb to Royce while Royce superplexes Morgan. Moon goes up top and Billie comes into the ring. Moon stops Kay and hits Total Eclipse on Kay. Moon is sent to the floor by Morgan but Royce with a jumping knee followed bya fisherman’s suplex for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce

The announcers talk about Tyler Bate defending the UK Title last week.

We have a video package for Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne.

We go to commercial with a Kassius Ohno video package.

We are back with an update on Shinsuke Nakamura.

Match Number Two: Mark Andrews versus Pete Dunne

They lock up and Dunne takes Andrews to the mat and applies a wrist lock and he works on the fingers. Andrews with a flip using the ropes and he reverses the hold. Dunne with a reversal and he starts to pull at the fingers. Andrews with an arm drag and he tries for another but Dunne blocks it and he rakes the face. Dunne goes for a sunset flip but Andrews flips out of the attempt and Andrews with a drop kick. Andrews comes off the apron and hits a moonsault but Dunne catches him and Andrews with a rana that sends Dunne into the steps.

Dunne works on the arms with a hammer lock using the leg and then he works on the other arm. Dunne gets a near fall and then he applies a reverse chin lock. Dunne stomps on the elbow. Dunne sets for a suplex throw but Andrews lands on his feet and Andrews with a drop kick that sends Dunne to the floor. Andrews goes for another moonsault off the apron but Dunne moves. Andrews lands on his feet and then Dunne with a running forearm. Dunne stomps on Andrews’ hand on the ring steps. Dunne with a suplex throw onto the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne drives Andrews’ knees into the mat while setting for a surfboard. Dunne with a wrist lock and then he rakes at the face. Dunne sends Andrews to the floor but Andrews returns to the ring. Andrews is sent to the apron and Andrews with an enzuigiri followed by a slingshot into a victory roll and he hits a double stomp. Andrews is sent to the apron but Andrews with a shoulder followed by a springboard head scissors and running shooting star press for a near fall.

Andrews goes up top but Dunne gets to his feet. Andrews jumps over Dunne. Andrews goes for a springboard move but Dunne with a forearm followed by a suplex throw and he gets a near fall. Dunne sets for the Bitter End but Andrews counters with an arm drag and enzuigiri. Dunne with an enzuigiri. Andrews with a reverse rana to Dunne but Andrews cannot capitalize. Dunne with a snap German suplex and then he goes for a suplex throw but Andrews counters into a rana and he gets a near fall.

Dunne pulls at the fingers and then Dunne with a forearm followed by The Bigger End attempt but Andrews counters into an inside cradle. Dunne with a palm strike and then Dunne catches Andrews on a moonsault. Andrews with a stunner and he goes up top. Dunne gets his feet up on a Shooting Star Press and then he hits the Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are giggling in the back and she is asked about her match against Asuka next week. Billie says Peyton alraedy knows that. She says she would already be the NXT Women’s Champion if not for Crazy Nikki. She says she will become the NXT Women’s Champion next week and she will take the title Down Under.

We go to commercial with a video package for Patrick Clark, who will be in action next week.

We are back and next week the Women’s and Tag Titles will be on line.

We see Tye Dillinger at the Performance Center. He is asked about Eric Young and Sanity. Tye says Sanity and Eric Young have an agenda and he is the priority. He says there has been a number’s game in the past, but now he has No Way Jose and Roderick Strong to help him. They were not going to stand by and have these psychopathic bullies run through NXT. Tye says he has an agenda and it does not involve Sanity.

Match Number Three: Bobby Roode versus No Way Jose in a Non Title Match

Jose does some dancing while he waits for Roode to get out of the corner. They lock up and Roode with a side head lock and waist lock take down. Roode spins around on Jose’s back and slaps him in the head to show Jose no respect. Roode reminds Jose that he is the champ. They locku up and Roode with a side head lock and wrist lock. Jose rolls through and kips up and reverses the wrist lock. Jose punches Roode.

Jose with a chop. Roode with an Irish whip and Jose floats over and hits a drop toe hold and rolls around on Roode’s back. Jose with some dancing and then he blocks a kick. Jose with jabs but he misses a punch. Roode with a spinebuster and we go to commercial.

We are back and Roode is still in control. Roode goes to the turnbuckles as he waits for Jose to get up and Roode with a forearm to the back of the neck. Roode poses for the crowd. Roode rakes the eyes against the ropes. Roode kicks Jose. Roode punches Jose and hits a suplex. Roode gets a near fall. Roode with a knee to the back and he applies a reverse chin lock. Jose punches Roode while trying to get out of the head lock and he succeeds. Jose goes for a TKO but Roode gets to his feet. Jose with a back elbow and chops. Jose with jabs and a right hand to send Roode to the mat.

Roode with a kick to the chest and he sets for the Glorious DDT but Jose escapes. Jose with a choke slam for a near fall. Jose throws down the forearm pad but he misses the punch. Jose runs into a boot from Roode. Roode comes off the turnbuckles and is met with a punch from Jose and Roode rolls to the floor. Jose tries to bring Roode back into the ring. Roode with the Glorious DDT as Jose gets back into the ring and Roode gets the three count.

Winner: Bobby Roode

After the match, Roode heads up the ramp but then he decides to go back to the ring and he goes after Jose’s leg and he clips Jose.

Roode thinks about doing more damage to the leg and he applies a single leg crab.

The referee tries to pull Roode off Jose, but waving the arms will not do the job.

Kassius Ohno’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Roode leaves before Ohno can get his hands on him.

Roode wants to know who in the hell Ohno thinks he is to come down to his ring and interrupting the champion.

Ohno says the people know who he is. Ohno says Bobby knows who he is. He says he is Kassius Ohno and he is no one to mess with. Ohno says he has been here before. He has been in this ring before. Through all of his travels. 40 states and 20 countries. Whatever he wanted, he reached out and took it. The last time he was here . . . he has some unfinished business. Bobby has what Ohno wants and needs. The NXT Championship.

Roode laughs and cries, saying that is a touching story. That is a heartwrenching and sad story. Bobby wonders if that is his real name. Bobby says you are looking at a fighting champion and as far as he is concerned, we don’t have to wait. He can put this title on the line, right here, right now.

Bobby tells the ref to get in the ring.

Roode clips Ohno and kicks him in the hamstring. Roode with an elbow drop to the leg and he kicks Ohno. Roode with more elbow drops to the knee and Roode kicks Ohno. Ohno kicks Roode away and connects with a clothesline and three elbows. Ohno with a back body drop and then he clotheslines Roode over the top rope to the floor.

We go to credits.

