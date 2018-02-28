WWE NXT Results – February 28, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Mauro Ranallo

Match Number One: Velveteen Dream versus Tyler Bate

They start off with a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and then Dream slides on the mat. Dream with a wrist lock and Bate uses the ropes for leverage to reverse the hold. Bate continues to work on the wrist and Dream with an Irish whip. Bate goes through the legs and then he leap frogs and goes under Dream to get a rollup for a near fall. Bate with a drop kick and Dream goes to the floor and shows some frustration.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dream with a wrist lock and snap mare for a near fall. Bate escapes a suplex attempt and Dream with a waist lock. Bate holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt. Dream crawls to the floor and then returns to the ring. Bate with a side head lock but Dream with a back elbow. Dream with knees to the lower back and he follows with a back breaker for a near fall. Dream with an elbow to the back of the head and then he slaps Bate. Dream with a slam and elbow drop for a near fall.

Dream with a chin lock while putting pressure on Bate’s back. Dream with elbow drops to the back. Dream goes to the turnbuckles and hits a double sledge to the back for a near fall. Dream returns to the chin lock and he covers the mouth to affect Bate’s breathing pattern. Dream kicks Bate in the back when Tyler goes for an escape. Bate with European uppercuts and then he hits a clothesline and running European uppercut. Bate with a knee from the turnbuckles followed by an Exploder suplex and a near fall.

Bate gets Dream up for an airplane spin. Dream with an elbow to escape and he staggers into the corner. Bate runs into a boot from Dream and then Bate bounces off the ropes and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Bate sets for Tyler Driver 97 but Dream with a back body drop counter. Bate blocks a thrust kick and hits a European uppercut. Dream with a spinebuster for a near fall. Dream and Bate with forearms on their knees.

Dream with a punch but Bate with European uppercuts. Dream with an Irish whip and then they bump heads in the corner and both go down. Dream goes to the turnbuckles but Bate with a drop kick to stop Dream. Bate climbs the turnbuckles but Dream with punches. Bate with a forearm and Dream drops Bate on the top rope. Dream with the elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

Paul Ellering is with Akam and Rezar. He says the Authors of Pain were immortalized last year in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. There are a lot of teams with stars in their eyes, but this is the road for them to return to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Rezar says that all teams will suffer.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of Johnny Gargano with William Regal and Johnny is asked to sign his letter of resignation with NXT. William reminds Johnny that he still has to honor his obligations with NXT. Drake Wuertz says that he made a mistake and he has known Johnny for ten years and he did not want to be the one to make the count to end Johnny’s NXT career.

Match Number Two: Cezar Bononi versus Adam Cole (with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Before they lock up, Cole takes the mic and he points out who he is in the ring with. This is the NXT 2017 Future Star of the Year. That is a big deal. Adam wants everyone to give Cezar a round of applause. Adam tells Cezar there is only one place where a future star belongs and that is in the Undisputed Era. Fish and O’Reilly get on the apron and they toss Bononi a t-shirt.

Bononi takes the shirt and he looks at it. Cole with a forearm and then he kicks Bononi in the corner. Cole poses in the center of the ring but he turns into a boot from Bononi. Bononi takes care of Fish and O’Reilly on the apron. Bononi sends Cole into Kyle on the apron and gets a near fall. Bononi with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Kyle and Bobby distract Bononi and Cole with a super kick. Cole with a Shining Wizard to the back of the head and he gets the three count.

Winner: Adam Cole

After the match, Cole kicks Bononi.

We have a video package for Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler.

We have a video of the Street Profits interviewing ‘people’ for their picks to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Next week, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starts with a rematch of last year’s finals when TM61 faces the Authors of Pain.

Match Number Three: Shayna Baszler versus Kairi Sane

Shayna pie faces Sane a few times and Sane with forearms and punches but she misses a back fist. Baszler with a shoulder tackle. Baszler with a leg take down on a leap frog attempt by Sane. Sane with a front face lock but Baszler with a side head lock. Sane sends Baszler into the turnbuckles but she is sent to the apron. Sane goes up top and leaps over Shayna and gets a near fall with a rollup. Baszler with a series of kicks and knees to Sane. Shayna with a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Baszler with an arm bar and she tries to hyperextend the arm. Shayna chokes Sane in the ropes. Baszler with an Irish whip followed by a knee to the back and a gutwrench suplex and kick to the back for a near fall. Baszler with a double wrist lock but Sane with a rollup for a near fall. Baszler with a kick to the back. Sane kicks Shayna and then moves when Baszler goes for a knee in the corner. Sane with chops to Shayna.

Sane with a spear and both women are down. Sane sets for the Sliding D into the corner and hits it. Sane goes up top and hits a forearm for a near fall. Baszler with forearms to the back and she tries for a suplex but Sane blocks it and hits a spinning back fist. Sane goes up top for the elbow drop but Baszler gets up and kicks Sane and then takes her down into the Kirifuda Driver into the Kirifuda Clutch to force Sane to tap out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match, Shayna tells the announcers that she is calling out Ember Moon and Ember is too afraid to answer the challenge. Shayna says that she is either leaving with the title or a limb.

We go to commercial.

We are back and NXT Champion Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega make their way to the ring.

Zelina welcomes the greatest champion in NXT history, Andrade Almas. She says she calls him “Mr. 4 and 0”. You all thought Johnny was going to win. He brought his family and they got to see him lose. He did not lose once, or twice, or three times. Johnny lost four times. Johnny talks about earning the people’s respect, but who cares. Andrade earns money, fame, and power. Unlike most women, she does not feed off her man’s success. She creates it.

That is why you are still looking at Almas as the NXT Champion.

Almas says Johnny Gargano wanted to be champion and he faced Almas again and again and again and again and he lost. Almas says that he is your El Idolo.

Johnny talked about becoming Johnny Wrestling again. Almas says he made him Johnny Jobless.

Zelina says if they call him Johnny Wrestling, what do they call Almas? Almas says they call him NXT Champion.

Almas and Vega are on the stage, but Aleister Black’s music plays and he makes his way through the fog at ringside.

Black goes into the ring and he stares at Almas.

Before Black can say anything, the music for Killian Dain plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Dain and Black stand across the ring from each other and then they exchange punches while Almas and Vega do not know what to do. Black with a round kick but he misses Black Mass. Dain with a cross body on Black and Almas and Vega have seen enough.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com