WWE NXT Results – February 7, 2018

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (with Adam Cole) versus Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Eric Young attack Fish, Cole, and O’Reilly as they pose in the ring. All six men battle and security comes to the ring to stop the brawl and restore some sort of order. Dain breaks free and he splashes Fish in the corner.

Bobby, Kyle, and Adam go to the floor.

William Regal comes out and he says enough is enough. This all ends tonight. The main event will be a six man tornado tag team match.

Match Number One: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Moss and Dozovic start things off and Moss with a side head lock but Otis with a shoulder tackle. Tucker tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle followed by a double head butt for a near fall. Knight with a side head lock. Moss with a Northern Lariat and then he runs Knight into the corner and connects with shoulders. Moss with punches and a forearm to the back. Tino tags in and they send Knight into the turnbuckles. Knight punches Tino while he is distracted by the crowd chants. Tino with a drop kick and he poses. Moss tags back in and Tino appears to be good for now with the manner in which he tagged Moss in.

Knight with a rollup for a near fall. Knight with a kick and Moss with a boot. Moss with an aggressive tag to Tino and he kicks Knight in the corner. Knight with a hard Irish whip. Otis tags in and he connects with running shoulder tackles. Otis with a splash into the corner and Tino goes down. Otis with the worm and an elbow drop for a near fall. Moss sends Knight to the floor and Otis does the same to Moss. Tino with a rollup but the referee sees the foot on teh ropes. Knight tags in and he hits a cannonball off the apron. Knight with the Compactor for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

After the match, Moss walks over to Tino and Tino offers his hand and Moss walks away.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring.

Johnny says it has been a hell of a month. He was the most confident he had ever been going into Philly. He brought his family and he saw himself standing in this ring as champion. Unfortunately, that did not happen and it sucks. However, the reaction from the fans make it obvious to him that what he earned that night was more than a championship, he earned everyone’s respect. Johnny says he had the match of a lifetime. At his lowest of lows, he found out that title or no title, he is Johnny Gargano. He is Johnny ‘Freaking’ Wrestling.

Philadelphia will be a night that he will never forget. The other thing he will never forget. A crutch shot to the back. Johnny says he has held his tongue since Chicago, but he tells Tommaso Ciampa he is coming for him.

Johnny is interrupted by the music of the champion, Andrade Almas, who makes his way to the stage with Zelina Vega. They walk to the ring.

Zelina says you earned their respect. Who cares because you didn’t earn anything. Johnny should not be out here. Andrade should be out here with a parade and confetti. You did not prove anything other than the fact that you are a loser. Ciampa had nothing to do with you losing because the NXT Champion has beaten you again and again and again. You are not Johnny Wrestling, you are Johnny Loser.

Johnny says his favorite part of Takeover was earning their respect. His second favorite part was when his wife jumping the guardrail and attacked Zelina.

Zelina slaps Johnny and Candice LeRae comes to the ring and she pushes Zelina. Johnny pushes Almas and he goes to the floor.

Vega says she is sick of the two of you. What will it take to get rid of you? Almas has beaten you three times.

Johnny says if you want him gone, give him another shot at the title.

Vega wants to clarify the situation. If they give Johnny a championship match and you lose, you leave for good.

Johnny says if he cannot win the title, he will leave NXT.

Shayna Baszler is interviewed and she says it took her a month to become the most dangerous person in NXT. Ask anyone. If you get in the ring with her, you have three choices, tap, nap, or snap. Shayna is asked what is next and she says that Ember is afraid of her and Shayna says she will take the title. Ember got off lucky the last time they met.

We go to commercial.

Next week, Pete Dunne faces Roderick Strong for the WWE UK Title.

Tyler Bate is asked about losing to Roderick Strong last week. Tyler says it is difficult to get upset because credit where credit is due. Tyler says he will be watching that match closely. Tyler is asked about having match of the year. He says it is an amazing honor. He says he is looking forward to more matches of the year against NXT’s best.

Match Number Two: Bianca Belair versus Jesse Till

Jesse offers her hand to Belair and she shakes it reluctantly. Belair does not let go and she gets Jesse in a torture rack and then hits a Burning Hammer. Belair with the fallaway power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

We have a Kairi Sane video package.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Aleister Black will be back next week.

We see a tweet from Ember Moon challenging Shayna Baszler for the title next week.

Match Number Three: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish versus Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young in Tornado Tag Match

Sanity go to the floor after Undisputed Era and the match starts. Kyle kicks and punches Dain while Cole deals with Young and Fish battles with Wolfe. Wolfe with an uppercut to Fish. Dain sends Kyle over the top rope to the floor while Young and Cole battle in the ring. Young sends Cole into the turnbuckles while Wolfe sends Kyle into the announce table. Cole with an Irish whip and boot in the corner followed by a neck breaker. Cole punches Young while Dain punches Fish.

Fish with a back heel kick on the floor but Dain with a bicycle kick to Fish as we go to commercial.

We are back and Young punches Cole on the floor. Kyle kicks Wolfe but Wolfe hot shots Kyle on the announce table. Young goes under the ring and gets some weapons, including a table that he sets up against the wall. Wolfe hits Kyle with a chair. Young goes for a suplex through the table but Cole escapes and sends Young into the steps. Fish and Dain go into the ring while Kyle hits knees on Wolfe while Wolfe is in a chair. Kyle with Meteora off the apron to Wolfe.

Dain with an Irish whip to Fish and a splash. Young and Cole go into the back. Kyle joins the attack. Fish misses a splash but he hits a back heel kick on Dain. Young is sent into the wall while Fish hits a moonsault on Dain but Dain kicks out at two. Wolfe with a European uppercut to Kyle while Cole is sent into a case in the back. Wolfe does the same to Kyle while Young sends Cole into the wall.

Fish goes under the ring and he gets a kendo stick. Fish brings it into the ring and he is stopped by Dain who grabs it and knocks it away. Dain and Fish go to teh floor while the others return. Fish goes onto the stage and Dain follows. Fish with a forearm but Dain with a forearm that sends Fish to the ground. Dain biels Fish onto Young, Wolfe, Cole, and O”Reilly.

We are back and Dain with crossfaces to Cole in the ring. We see tha carnage on the floor with the other four wrestlers barely moving. Dain with a punch as he mocks Cole. Dain gets COle on his shoulders but Cole with an elbow to get back to his feet. Cole with an enzuigiri to Dain but Wolfe with a waist lock. Cole misses an enzuigiri and Wolfe with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Fish runs Wolfe into the corner and then Kyle and bobby with forearms and knees into the corner. Fish with an exploder to Wolfe but Dain breaks up the cover with a back senton. Dain with a Michinoku Driver of Kyle onto Fish. Cole with a super kick to break up the cover.

Young with an elbow drop to Cole to break up the cover and everyone is down again. Young and Cole are teh first two to their feet. Young avoids a super kick and hits one on Cole. Kyle with a kick and forearm. Wolfe wit a German suplex to Kyle. Fish with a Samoan drop to Wolfe. Dain with a discus clothesline to Fish. Dain with a bicycle kick to knock Cole off the apron to the floor. Dain sees Cole leaning against the table and Dain goes for a cannonball but Cole misses, but Dain goes through the table.

Cole kicks Wolfe and then Kyle and Fish join in. Cole tells them to get Wolfe up. Fish with a reverse chin lock . Kyle kicks Fish when Wolfe moves. Wolfe with a bicycle kick to Cole followed by a forearm and European uppercut to Kyle. Cole super kicks Wolfe and then Kyle and Bobby hit Total Elimination but Young breaks up the cover with the kendo stick. Cole super kicks Young. kyle and Fish kicks Young and Cole with the brainbuster shoulder breaker for a near fall.

Dain gets back to the apron while Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly try to figure out what to do. They all kick Dain while Dain asks for them to attack him. Dain pushes them all off and he clotheslines Cole and hits body blocks on the others. Dain with a drop kick to Fish and lands on Cole with a senton. Dain with a running cross body to Kyle. Dain with the Ulster Plantation for the three count.

Winners: Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Eric Young

Credit: PWinsider.com