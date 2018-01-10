LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Welcome to WWE NXT. Adam Cole welcomes everyone to the Year of the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish says they won the tag titles but that will not be it. Kyle O’Reilly says the dominance continues this week when they defeat Sanity. Adam says he will get in the way of whoever wants to be the next NXT Champion.

We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Percy Watson, Nigel McGuinness, and Mauro Ranallo.

Shayna Baszler versus Dakota Kai

They lock up and Baszler backs Kai into the corner and pie faces her before kicking Kai in the leg. Kai with a forearm and a waist lock. Baszler with a suplex and wrist lock. Baszler continues to work on the elbow and wrist. Baszler with a Sole Food and a kick to the upper chest. Baszler stomps on the elbow and the referee checks on Dakota and calls for the bell.

Winner: Shayna Baszler (by referee stoppage)

After the match, Baszler chokes out Kai.

Ember Moon makes her way to the ring to check on Kai. Moon and Baszler have some words for each other before Shayna leaves the ring.

The Authors of Pain are in the back and they say they are the most dangerous force in NXT. Akam says people will suffer. Paul says it does not matter when or where, they are coming for the winner of the tag title match.

We are back with a look at what Shayna Baszler did to Dakota Kai’s elbow.

Baszler was in the back and she was asked about her actions. William Regal stops by and he has to talk to Shayna. William tells Shayna he has been doing this for 35 years and she can see through the games. Attacking people from behind will not get you a title match.

Shayna asks if they are done and she leaves.

Kassius Ohno versus Raul Mendoza

Ohno and Mendoza shake hands and Mendoza with a waist lock into a side head lock. Ohno picks up Mendoza but Mendoza with a sunset flip. Ohno gets a near fall followed by a leg sweep for a near fall. Mendoza goes to the apron and he takes Ohno down with a head scissors followed by a rollup for a near fall. Mendoza with kicks to the chest but Ohno blocks one and he flips Mendoza onto a his chest. Ohno with a kick. Ohno chops Mendoza in the corner and then he connects with a forearm for a near fall.

Ohno kicks Mendoza in the back of the head and then Ohno sets for an inverted Gory Special but Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. Ohno sends Mendoza chest first into the mat and follows with a back senton for a near fall. Mendoza with an arm drag and forearm. Ohno with a chop and Irish whip. Mendoza goes to the apron and he kicks Ohno. Mendoza with a springboard corkscrew arm drag followed by a springboard round kick for a near fall.

Ohno hot shots Mendoza and then hits a boot to the head followed by a flying forearm to the back of the head and Ohno gets the three count.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

We take a look at Zelina Vega with some reporters. She mentions that they are on the same page more than ever. He knows what it took to become champion and he knows what it takes to keep the title. Zelina is asked about Johnny Gargano’s title match. Zelina says that Gargano got lucky. He is not a fighter, he is an opportunist. Three people beat the hell out of each other and then he took advantage of the one who got beaten up the most. Zelina points out Almas beat him twice. She says that Johnny Gargano is a lie.

Zelina is asked about Almas’ strategy for the match against Gargano and she says she will not give away any secrets. Almas is the most prepared he has ever been.

Johnny Gargano is in the back and he is asked about his title match. Johnny says people didn’t think he had a chance in the number one contender match. Velveteen Dream shows up and he tells Johnny to ‘say it’. He wants Johnny to say thank you. Gargano asks why. Dream says Johnny got lucky because he beat a guy named Kassius Ohno and it took you twenty minutes to beat a guy named Kassius Ohno. Dream says he could have won in 30 seconds. Dream says that Gargano should not have beaten Aleister Black. Dream says he knows that Gargano will not win at Takeover. Dream says that Gargano does not deserve his spot.

Lars Sullivan walks down stairs as we go to commercial.

We are back and the Street Profits are in the back. They mess with some of the people in the back. Dawkins points out that they are outside William Regal’s office and they should talk about gold with him. They knock on the door because they have some manners.

William greets Ford and Watson. Dawkins says they are undefeated and they want to know when will they get their chance for the titles.

Regal says he has been watching them and they need to start the new year off with a bang. They will be in a Number One Contender Match next week against the Authors of Pain.

Montez says he likes the way that Regal does business.

Lio Rush versus Lars Sullivan

Rush avoids a charge by Sullivan as well as some punches. Lio has a kick blocked and Rush runs around Sullivan and goes to the floor. Sullivan goes to the floor and Rush returns to teh ring. Rush with a handspring kick to Sullivan but Sullivan grabs Rush by the throat and sends him into the top rope. Sullivan with a hard Irish whip. Sullivan sends Rush into the turnbuckles. Sullivan misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post. Rush is clotheslined and he flips before hitting the mat. Sullivan with the Freak Accident for the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

After the match, Lars says he has faced opponent after opponent, sometimes two at once. They have all fallen by his hands. Now he keeps going back to two weeks ago when he dealt with a force he never felt before. That brings him joy because it is a force that he wants to destroy. Lars says he is talking to Killian Dain.

Sullivan grabs Rush and he climbs the turnbuckles for a Super Freak Accident.

We see Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly attacking Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain in the back.

We are back and Mauro wonders what is going to happen with the tag title match.

The Undisputed Era make their way to the ring.

Cole says he got a weird feeling that maybe they are missing something. Kyle wonders where is Sanity. Bobby looks for Sanity. Kyle says they are supposed to defend the titles and Bobby says they might have forgotten. Cole says they kicked the Chaos out of them and they will kick the Chaos out of anyone . . .

Nikki Cross appears on the stage and she has to be held back by referees, but that doesn’t work too well, but they keep her on the stage.

Cole says before he was so rudely interrupted . . .

Adam is interrupted again. This time by William Regal. Regal says they will be defending the tag titles tonight.

Roderick Strong comes out and he says he will fight these guys. Roderick starts to talk about getting a partner, but . . .

Aleister Black’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Black stares at the ring and then he says as will I.

Aleister Black and Roderick Strong versus Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (with Adam Cole) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Strong and Black attack Fish and O’Reilly and Black with a round kick to Fish. We go to commercial.

We are back and the match officially starts. Kyle and Black start things off and Fish distracts Black but Black does not let it stops him as he kicks and punches Kyle. Black with a knee to Kyle followed by a back fist and flying boot to the head for a near fall. Kyle goes to the floor. Strong with a baseball slide to Fish and Kyle is sent back into the ring for a leg sweep from Black and a rollup for a near fall.

Black with a hip toss and arm bar. Strong tags in and hits a jumping leg lariat for a near fall. Strong with an Irish whip and chop followed by a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a knee in the back as he applies a reverse chin lock. Black tags in and Black goes to the apron when Kyle drops down. Fish with a kick to the back of the leg while Kyle distracts the referee.

