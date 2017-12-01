WWE NXT Results – January 11, 2017

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Percy Watson.

Tom mentions that Asuka was attacked by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who cornered her outside of the building. They send Asuka into an NXT van and Royce follows with a knee. Billie pours something onto Asuka and then she throws the cup at Asuka.

Match Number One: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce versus Sarah Bridges and Macy Evans

Evans and Billie start things off and Peyton comes into the ring and the distraction allows Billie to attack Macy and she tags in Peyton. Peyton with a spinning heel kick and boots to the head. Royce with a forearm and knees to the midsection. Billie tags in and she connects with forearms. Peyton tags in and Macy avoids the kick and Bridges tags in. Sarah with drop kicks and a round kick. Sarah Irish whips Billie throat first into the middle rope and she gets a near fall. Peyton breaks up the cover and knocks Macy off the apron.

Billie with a rake of the eyes and Peyton sends Sarah face first into Billie’s knee for the three count.

Winners: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

After the match, Peyton and Billie are in the ring and Peyton asks Asuka, how about now? Are they competition for her? Billie says you see why they are the most dominant force in the Women’s Division. Peyton says your title belongs to them.

Asuka comes to the ring but she is holding her arm. Billie and Peyton kick Asuka and they connect with forearms and kicks.

Nikki Cross comes to the ring and she takes down Royce and punches her. Cross takes care of Billie and punches her too. Royce and Kay leave the ring.

Cross with a missile drop kick to Asuka.

Nikki stands over Asuka as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened after our opening match.

We see Asuka throwing one of the referees down and the others leaving the ring quickly.

Nikki Cross is stopped and she says she will take the NXT Women’s Championship. Eric Young says they would take and they meant it.

They walk away and we see Damo off to the side.

Elias Samson is on the stage and he has a song for everyone.

Match Number Two: Elias Samson versus Jonathan Cruz

They lock up and Samson backs Cruz into the corner and Cruz pushes Samson away. They lock up again and Samson with a wrist lock and he lifts Cruz by the arm and sends him to the mat. Cruz with forearms but Samson works on the shoulder. Samson with a chop and Irish whip. Cruz floats over and gets a near fall with a rollup. Cruz with an inside cradle for a near fall. Cruz with a rollup for a near fall. Cruz with a head scissors take down but Samson with a running forearm to stop Cruz.

Samson punches Cruz in the corner and the referee warns him. Samson hip tosses Cruz into the turnbuckles and then stretches Cruz around the ring post. Samson slams Cruz throat first into the apron and then Samson hits a running knee to the temple. Cruz with forearms and a slap. Samson with a boot to the head and then Samson with a reverse swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Elias Samson

We take a look back at the match between DIY and The Revival from Takeover Brooklyn.

Match Number Three: Andrade Almas versus Oney Lorcan

They both go for strikes to the face but it is more to jockey for position. Almas with a side head lock and Lorcan sends Almas to the mat and Almas is tranquilo. Almas slaps Lorcan and Lorcan with a waist lock. Almas goes into the ropes and Lorcan sends him to the floor with a shoulder. Lorcan with a Blockbuster off the apron. Lorcan slaps Almas. Lorcan sends Almas back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Lorcan goes for a half nelson suplex but Almas escapes. Almas with a neck breaker and an elbow to the chest. Almas goes into the corner, stops short, and slaps Lorcan.

Almas with kicks to Lorcan and then he stomps on the chest. Almas goes for a neck breaker but Lorcan blocks it. Lorcan is sent into the turnbuckles. Lorcan with an elbow but Almas with a drop kick for a near fall. Almas with a Fujiwara Arm Bar. Lorcan gets back to his feet and he punches Almas but Almas with a forearm. Lorcan with elbows. Lorcan with a running European uppercut and then he hits a running back elbow into the corner and follows with a suplex out of the corner.

Lorcan waits for Almas to get up and Almas drops down. Almas with forearms and a back elbow. Almas goes for a power bomb but Lorcan counters with a running Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles. Lorcan is held back by the referee and Almas uses that to drop kick Lorcan in the knee and he hits the Downward Spiral for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

After the match, Almas is interviewed and he is asked what to expect for 2017. He yells at the fans for not knowing what he is saying in Spanish. He says no more mistakes. Oney Lorcan is first and Roderick Strong is second.

We take a look back at the Takeover Toronto match between DIY and The Revival for the NXT Tag Titles.

We are back and Tom Phillips is with Shinsuke Nakamura. Tom asks Nakamura about having the rivalry with Joe over. Shinsuke says the matches with Joe were very tough so he is proud to still be champion.

Tom asks Nakamura about Bobby Roode being the Number One contender. He says he likes Roode. He is one of the best in the world. He says he is well dressed, but he is not strong. He is not King. He will not be NXT Champion.

Tom says that Roode would not talk on camera but he has something to give to Shinsuke. It is a ticket from NXT Dallas.

Match Number Four: Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson versus Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Gargano and Dawson start things off. They lock up and Dawson backs Gargano into the corner. Dawson with a forearm to the midsection and a chop. Dawson with an Irish whip and Gargano floats over. Dawson with a shoulder tackle but Gargano with a reverse atomic drop and Ciampa tags in. Gargano and Ciampa send Dawson and Wilder to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gargano has an arm bar on Dawson. Dawson backs Gargano into the corner and he puts Gargano on the turnbuckles. Dawson misses a punch and Gargano leaps over him. Wilder makes the blind tag and Gargano with an elbow. Gargano does not realize the tag was made and Wilder clips Gargano and he starts to focus on the leg. Dawson tags in and Wilder with a seated splash to the leg. Dawson hyperextends the knee and then he slams the leg into the mat. Dawson with a drop kick as he keeps Gargano from making the tag by standing between him and Ciampa.

Wilder tags in and he wrings the leg into the ring post. Dawson with a punch while Wilder deals with the referee. Wilder sends Gargano back into teh ring and he applies a step over toe hold and falls back to the mat as he tags in Dawson. Dawson with a step over toe hold and he falls back to the mat. Gargano is put in the tree of woe and Dawson and Wilder work over Gargano. Wilder sends Gargano into the corner and Gargano with an inside cradle and Dawson distracts the referee long enough to allow Wilder to kick out.

Dawson tags in and he kicks Gargano in the hamstring. Dawson with kicks to the back and then he is sent to the floor. Wilder with a side head lock on the floor but Gargano sends Wilder into the ring post. Dawson tags in after getting Wilder back into the ring. Dawson with a POUNCE to stop Gargano from making the tag. Dawson kicks Ciampa. Dawson with a back breaker and Wilder with a knee drop from the turnbuckles. Dawson gets a near fall and we go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with an ankle lock on Gargano but Johnny gets to the ropes. Wilder tags in and Wilder with a punch to the knee. Wilder slaps Gargano but Gargano with an enzuigiri and Dawson tags in and he stops Gargano momentarily. Ciampa tags in and he connects with elbows and then he hits a running knee into the corner. Ciampa with a German suplex and he holds on for a second one. Ciampa with a back body drop to Wilder before hitting the third on Dawson. Ciampa with a running knee to the head but he gets a near fall. Ciampa with a wrist lock German suplex attempt but Wilder stops the suplex. Wilder wtih a sunset flip and Dawson with a clothesline. Wilder with a jackknife cover for a near fall.

Wilder stops Gargano on the apron. Ciampa drops down on a Hart Attack attempt and Gargano with a super kick to Dawson. Ciampa with an arm bar submission and Dawson pushes Gargano onto Ciampa to break up the submission. Dawson tags in and Gargano makes the tag. Wilder and Ciampa are sent to the floor. Gargano with a rollup into a round kick. Dawson with a kick and he blocks the slingshot spear. Ciampa breaks up the Shatter Machine attempt but Dawson gets a near fall as he drops down for a cover.

Dawson and Wilder are sent to the floor by Gargano and Ciampa. Gargano with a suicide dive onto Dawson and Ciampa goes into the ring bell table as he hits a knee on Wilder off the apron. All four men are down. Gargano and Dawson are back in the ring and Ciampa tags in. They set for the super kick and knee combination but Wilder pulls Gargano out of the ring. Dason goes for a slingshot suplex but Ciampa blocks it. Wilder drops Ciampa on the top rope and Dawson hits a DDT for a near fall. Gargano pushes Wilder off the turnbuckles. Gargano with an enzuigiri to Wilder. Gargano tags in and they hit a double running knee and super kick combination for the three count.

Winners: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

After the match, Paul Ellering makes his way onto the stage.

Akam and Rezar attack Gargano and Ciampa from behind. They hit the Super Collider and follow with power bombs.

William Regal is in his office and he is asked about what just happened. William says that no team has more momentum than DIY. At Takeover San Antonio, it will be the Authors of Pain versus DIY for the Tag Titles. The official contract signing for Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura will happen. Asuka comes in and she tells William Regal to make the match for Takeover. He asks who she wants to face. Asuka says All of Them.

We go to credits.

Source: PWInsider