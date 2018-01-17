WWE NXT Results – January 17, 2018

Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

Otis and Tino start things off and they lock up. Otis sends Tino to the mat and he poses. Tino with a drop kick that staggers Otis and then he sends Otis into the turnbuckles. Otis with a shoulder tackle and then he catches Tino on a cross body attempt and Otis with a slam. Otis with a splash into the corner and then he assists Knight into the ring with a slingshot senton and he gets a near fall. Knight with a front face lock and he swings Tino around. Moss tags in and Knight with a single leg take down into a front face lock. Moss gets to the ropes and then he punches Knight.

Knight with a waist lock take down into a front face lock and he swings Moss around, but not as effectively as with Tino. Otis tags in and they sandwich Moss with a series of splashes. Otis with a worm into an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Otis punches Tino and then he tries to power slam Moss but Tino grabs the leg. Moss with a clip and Tino tags in and he punches Otis. Tino kicks Otis and then he tags in Moss who punches and kicks Dozovic. Moss with an elbow to the head and then he applies a rear chin lock. Otis with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down.

Knight tags in and he connects with shoulder tackles and follows with a hip toss. Knight with a drop kick to Tino. Knight with a splash to Moss in the corner and then he hip tosses Tino and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Moss with a rollup and his feet on the ropes for the three count.

Winners: Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Adam Cole says Takeover is their event. In Philadelphia, Cole says he fights Aleister Black. There are a million and one ways to beat him and hurt him. He will mangle and injure Black. Kyle and Bobby say that everyone wants a shot at the tag champs. Kyle says what they fail to realize is that this is the Undisputed Era. Fish says you are earning the right to step up and gets dropped by Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of what happened last week during the tag title match and the announcement of the Extreme Rules match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole. we see some vintage ECW footage.

Roderick Strong versus Fabian Aichner

They lock up and Strong with a side head lock. Aichner with a hammer lock but Strong with a reversal. Strong with an arm bar and Aichner with a punch. Fabian with a shoulder tackle but Strong with a jumping leg lariat and a near fall. Aichner with an Irish whip but Strong with an elbow. Aichner sends Strong into the corner and Strong floats over. Aichner catches Strong and hits a power slam as we go to commercial.

We are back and Aichner with an abdominal stretch but Strong escapes. Strong with a chop but Aichner with a power slam for a near fall. Aichner with a chop and kicks in the corner. The referee warns Aichner as he pulls him out of the corner. Aichner with a kick and he sets for a power bomb but Strong gets to his feet and Strong with forearms and a chop. Strong with a flying clothesline and shoulders in the corner followed by a chop. Strong with a running forearm and he tries for the Olympic slam but Aichner counters into an arm drag. Strong pulls Aichner out of the corner and hits a back breaker for a near fall.

Strong gets Aichner on his shoulders but Aichner gets to his feet and connects with a European uppercut followed by a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Aichner goes to the apron and then he goes for a springboard move but Strong catches Aichner and hits a uranage backbreaker followed by the Strong Hold that forces Aichner to tap out.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, Roderick Strong says someone came out and asked for a fight. Strong says he feels the same way. He has run through all of the competition in NXT, just like him. Strong has entered the ring with a force like he has never seen. That is a force that he wants to destroy. Roderick challenges Lars Sullivan.

We go to TM 61 and they are cutting promos and we go to a video package.

Nick says that there was not that much wrestling in Australia when he started with Shane. He says they met when they were 16. Nick says he thought Shane was insane when he first met him. Nick says he considers himself a hero to Shane. Shane says they are different outside the ring. Nick says they have a natural chemistry. Shane says they know what the other is going to do and then they fail at a high five.

Shane reminds Nick that he almost knocked him out and Nick says Shane ran into his foot. Shane says they brought the best out of each other so why not work as a team. They mention that they went to a training camp for Harley Race. Shane says that some might consider it under them, but it was Harley Race. Eventually WWE gave them a look and we see their tryout footage. They knew they were not at the level to make it to the WWE at that time so they went to Japan and were Young Boys. They talked about cleaning the dojo and training every day.

Shane says their defining moment was when they had a GHC Junior Tag Title Match. There is a time when it is more than titles and it is about respect. Shane says it is time for the rest of the world to see what they can do.

We will see part two next week.

We go to commercial.

Aliyah versus Lacey Evans

They lock up and Evans with a wrist lock. Aliyah with a reversal. Evans with a reversal of her own. Aliyah is sent to the mat when she tries to reverse the wrist lock. Aliyah with a double leg take down and jackknife cover. Aliyah with a forearm after escaping a backslide attempt. Aliyah with a snap mare and crucifix cover. Lacey goes to the apron and she runs Aliyah’s eyes across the top rope. Lacey with a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Evans sends Aliyah into the turnbuckles and she wraps the arm in the ropes. Evans with kicks in the corner. Evan with a hesitation bronco buster and she gets a near fall.

Aliyah with forearms and a European uppercut. Aliyah with a clothesline off the turnbuckles and then she hits a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Evans with a jaw breaker and it staggers Aliyah into the corner. Aliyah runs into the corner and is met with a punch and Aliyah goes down and Lacey gets the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

After the match, Lacey wonders how Mr. Regal can let the lowest levels of societal trash walk around the women’s division. It is time for a proper, sophisticated, powerful woman clean house. Lacey says she will start with the classless psychos like Nikki Cross or the confused Ember Moon or the pathetic Kairi . . .

Shayna Baszler shows up and Lacey goes to the back.

Shayna goes to the ring and she picks up Aliyah and then chokes her out. Aliyah taps even though it means nothing. Shayna refuses to release the hold despite efforts from the referee.

Ember Moon’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring and Shayna is able to get to higher ground.

Ember asks Shayna if she wants to bully someone, she dares Shayna to try that with her. Ember tells Shayna to get in the ring so they can do this right now.

Shayna ays she doesn’t have her gear so she will do it another time.

Ember tells Shayna to name the time and place and she will bring the title. She tells Shayna not to forget her gear because she will beat her ass.

Shayna tells her Philadelphia and she tells Ember to remember her title.

We go to commercial.

William Regal is asked about what happened between Shayna Baszler and Ember Moon. William says he will let Ember have her match so it will be Ember Moon versus Shayna Baszler for the title.

Zelina Vega says that Johnny Gargano has no chance against Andrade Almas. He was carried in his tag team and got lucky to earn the title match. Velveteen Dream had a good point that it was his shot. Johnny Gargano should be forced to prove himself and put his title match on the line.

Regal says he would advise Johnny not to do that.

Zelina says that Johnny would lose because Johnny Wrestling is a shame.

No Way Jose is in the back and he says that there were ups and downs in 2017. He had a lot of fun, but 2018 will be the year for him. He will be back next week.

Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

Johnny says he just saw the conversation between Zelina Vega and William Regal. He says he hears the buzz and he knows what everyone is saying. He hears the talking behind his back. Zelina Vega, Velveteen Dream, and maybe even Mr. Regal doubt his ability to beat Andrade Almas. Johnny says he is done being doubted around here. He is not a broken man. He is not a loser. This is not a fluke. This is his time. This is his opportunity and no one is going to stop him.

Johnny tells Velveteen Dream if he wants him to put his opportunity on the line, he has it next week. For the first time in a very long time, Johnny says he knows who he is. He is Johnny Freaking Wrestling. He says he is the next NXT champion.

We see what happened last week before the tag title match when Sanity was attacked by the Undisputed Era.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) in a Number One Contender Match

Akam and Ford start things off and they lock up. Ford with a side head lock but Akam with a shoulder tackle. Ford runs into another shoulder tackle. Ford with a cross body but Akam catches him and then Rezar tags in and they attack Ford while he is on the turnbuckle. Rezar gets a near fall. Rezar with punches and a knee to the head. Akam tags back in and he punches Ford in the midsection. Ford with a shoulder but Akam with a forearm and full nelson.

Akam with a uranage and he gets a near fall. Rezar tags in and he kicks Ford in the ribs. Rezar with a forearm to the back and he tags Akam back in. Akam with a kick and he tries to go back to the full nelson but Ford tries to fight it.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Akam with forearms and he gets a near fall. Rezar tags back in and and he kicks Ford. Rezar with a front face lock and Ford drops to his knees and then he gets Ford down to the mat. Rezar adds more pressure to the front face lock. Ford gets back to his feet but Rezar adds more pressure to the front face lock. Ford tries to power his way into his corner but Rezar knocks Dawkins down.

Dawkins tags in and he hits a drop kick on Akam and then he clotheslines Rezar a few times and follows with a corkscrew back elbow. Dawkins with a twisting splash into the corner and Ford tags in and hit a drop kick and spinebuster for a near fall. Dawkins is clotheslined by Akam. Ellering gets on the apron as he directs traffic. They set for Super Collider and hit it. They set for and hit the Last Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com