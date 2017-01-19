WWE NXT Results – January 18, 2017

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Nikki Cross (with Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) versus Kennadi Lewis

Cross attacks Lewis after the bell rings and Cross with punches and she sends Lewis into the turnbuckles. Cross chokes Lewis in the ropes. Lewis with a back elbow and slap but Nikki with a Thesz Press and punches. The referee warns Cross. Cross leaps on Lewis’ back and she rakes the eyes. Cross with a fisherman’s swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

After the match, Wolfe has to hold back Cross.

We go to commercial.

We are back and No Way Jose is asked about 2017. He says it will be a fiesta outside the ring with his friends. It will be a fiesta in the ring.

Kona Reeves says Jose knows nothing about friendship. You came out to help Rich Swann in Toronto when Sanity attacked.

Jose says Kona can meet him in the ring and they can have fun or fight.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are asked what is next. Dash says 2016 was the year of the Revival and 2017 will be their year again. Dawson says that DIY are holding the title for them. They demand a Triple Threat Match in San Antonio.

Shane Thorne and Nick Miller say that you have to fight to get a title match.

Dash says they don’t have to fight because they are the best.

Dawson says TM61 are at the bottom. If they want to fight, they can have it. They will not beat you 1-2-3 or make you submit, they will cripple you tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Roderick Strong versus Steve Cutler

They lock up and Strong with a wrist lock. Strong takes Cutler to the mat. Cutler with a punch in the corner. Strong with a drop kick. Strong with a chop and forearm followed by a punch. Cutler punches Strong and connects with a forearm in the corner. Cutler with an Irish whip and Strong floats over and hurdles Cutler. Strong with a kick and Cutler with a hot shot. Cutler kicks Strong and punches him. Cutler wtih a boot to Strong.

Cutler sends Strong to the mat and he stomps on Strong followed by a near fall. Cutler with a rear chin lock. Cutler with a sleeper but Strong backs him into the corner to escape the hold. Strong with an Olympic Slam and both men are down. Strong with forearms and a back elbow followed by a flying clothesline. Strong with a gourdbuster throw and then he hits a running knee into the corner followed by a belly-to-back gourdbuster throw followed by a Sick Kick for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, Roderick is asked about Andrade Almas’ comments and Strong says he does not care. He came here for a reason and that was for the NXT World Championship.

Ember Moon is asked about her role in the women’s division. She says after the battlefield clears, she will forge her place.

Liv Morgan shows up and she says that Ember was there for her when she needed her help, but they are looking for the same thing. To avoid being brats like Billie and Peyton, they should prove that there is plenty of competition in the Women’s Division after San Antonio.

Ember shakes Liv’s hand and says she better be ready because after Liv is eclipsed, she will be going for the NXT Women’s Title.

Tye Dillinger makes his way to the ring to address his situation.

Tye says he ended 2016 with a big question mark. Tye says he has been asking himself what is next. The truth is he does not know. Your guess is as good as his. He was so close in the four way match. There are only so many times you can let down the same people who have had your back for the last fifteen years. Tye says he does not know if he has it any more. Does he even belong here? Is he still a perfect . . .

Tye says Mr. Regal believed in him. Everyone in Full Sail believes in him. The people at home believe in him. He came so close in the Four Way Match.

Sanity appears on the stage and they make their way to the ring.

Eric Young has a jacket in his hand. He says you did not have it. It does not matter. You don’t have it. You could have it. You could have everything, you just need some guidance. You need to make the right choices and pick the right path. You have to pick the right friends.

Eric gives Wolfe the jacket and he goes to the ring and offers it to Tye.

Tye goes over to Wolfe and he takes it. Tye then drops it on the floor.

Eric tells Wolfe to come back to him and go up the ramp. Eric says he gets it. The right decision can sometimes feel wrong. Eric says he gets it. The right choice can be unclear. He has been in that spot. He was wondering because 2016 was supposed to be his year. It was the light at the end of the tunnel. He tried to do it their way, but he is going to do it his way. Tye can do it their way too. This year can be everything you want. You can have everything. You just have to choose to make it perfect.

Eric hands him the jacket and Tye takes it.

Eric wants to make sure it is clear. He has said a lot to Tye. He wants to make sure that Tye is clear and understands. Eric says he is NOT ASKING!

Tye drops the jacket again and then he punches Young. Wolfe comes into the ring and Wolfe is clotheslined over the top rope. Tye with a back body drop to Young. Tye goes for the Tye Breaker but Damo with a spear to Tye. Damo picks up Tye and hits a Michinoku Driver out of a press slam position.

Young hands the jacket to Damo and Damo puts it over his shoulder.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tye Dillinger will face Eric Young at Takeover.

Match Number Three: Shane Thorne and Nick Miller versus Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

Dash and Scott attack Thorne and Miller when the bell rings, but Thorne and Miller fight back. Miller and Wilder fight on the floor and Miller is sent into the ring steps. Thorne punches Wilder on the apron and Dawson with a clip to Thorne. Dawson with a snap mare and punches to the head. Dawson with a slam and then Wilder tags in and Dawson gets Wilder up for a leg drop and a near fall. Wilder with a European uppercut and then he sends Thorne into the turnbuckles and Dawson’s boot. Dawson stomps on the hand and kicks Thorne. Dawson with a chop and punch to the head.

Dawson with another punch and then he stomps on the hand again. Dawson with a European uppercut that sends Thorne back to the mat. Dawson says they are the main attraction and the top guys. Dawson with a punch to Thorne. Dawson with a leg drop as he continues to taunt Thorne. Dawson with European uppercuts but Thorne with punches and European uppercuts. Thorne with a back slide for a near fall. Wilder tags in and so does Miller. They hit Shatter Machine on Thorne but Miller with punches and a belly-to-back suplex on Wilder. Miller misses a splash into the corner and Wilder with a spinebuster.

Dawson tags in and Thorne grabs Wilder’s leg and Miller with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winners: Shane Thorne and Nick Miller

After the match, Dawson and Wilder attack Miller and connect with punches and head butts. Dawson says they are the greatest tag team of all time and Miller just made the biggest mistake of all time. Dawson and Wilder give MIller Shatter Machine.

Dawson with a back breaker to Thorne and Wilder with an elbow drop from the turnbuckles. Wilder comes off the turnbuckles with a boot to the knee while Dawson holds the legs.

Miller covers up Thorne so no more damage can be done to Shane.

The medical staff checks on Thorne.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Roderick Strong will face Andrade Almas at Takeover.

Next week, Liv Morgan faces Ember Moon.

William Regal is in the ring with the official NXT contract signing carpet and table.

William says two of the biggest stars in NXT history will meet for the title in San Antonio. William brings out the challenger, Bobby Roode, first. Out next is the NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bobby interrupts Regal and he apologizes. He wanted to let him know that the contract signing will not go the way they have gone in the past. There will be no physicality and fighting because he sees the dollar signs in William Regal’s eyes. Bobby says this will be the biggest money match in NXT history. They have never really had a chance to talk, but he is pretty familiar with Nakamura. He followed Nakamura’s career in Japan, but he never really thought Nakamura was worth his time.

Bobby says he give Nakamura his ticket from Takeover Dallas. That was the night the Nakamura era in NXT began. What a night. When your music hit, the people in the arena went insane. The match was incredible. Bobby had goosebumps. You have made a name for yourself. You have beaten Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. You are a two time NXT Champion. You call yourself the King of Strong Style. The fact is, you have no style. You walk around with half a haircut. You look like you are in the Thriller movie with Michael Jackson. You do that thing with your hands. Who are you?

Nakamura takes his mic and he tells Bobby-san, he know their paths would cross. You look like Shiba Inu. He says Bobby is a Japanese dog. Maybe your suit is too tight, but you change NXT as long as he is champion.

Bobby says everyone fears change. He tells Nakamura to wake up. They are not in Japan. They are not in the land of zero talent. He is in the ring with the biggest star on god’s green Earth. He says he is the IT Factor. Bobby calls Nakamura a joke. He says he had an agenda. The people in the back are not wearing t-shirts and flip flops. The people in the crowd are changing their pathetic lives. In San Antonio, his agenda will be complete. He will silence Nakamura’s fans and put the title where it belongs . . . around his waist.

Roode signs the contract.

Bobby says when he wins that title, it will finally be . . . GLO . . .

Nakamura stops Roode and he tells Bobby he looks great. He is one of the best in the world, but at Takeover are not taking his NXT Title.

Nakamura signs the contract.

Nakamura says in San Antonio, he is going to kick Bobby’s head off.

Nakamura says it will be . . .

Nakamura poses and him and Roode are face to face as we go to credits.

