WWE NXT Results – January 25, 2017

Tonight, the four women in the NXT Women’s Title Match will be in the ring together . . . to talk.

Match Number One: Ember Moon versus Liv Morgan

They lock up and Moon with a side head lock and Morgan with a head scissors. Moon with a kip up and Morgan with one of her own. Morgan with a matrix and rollup for a near fall. Moon with a rollup for a near fall. They go back and forth with inside cradles and then they roll around the ring and Morgan gets a near fall. Moon with a waist lock and Morgan with a standing switch. Morgan with an O’Connor Roll but Moon holds on to the ropes. Morgan with a head scissors and she gets a near fall. Morgan misses a charge into the corner and Moon with a running knee into the corner followed by a fallaway slam for a near fall.

Moon with a crossface. Morgan tries to escape or get to the ropes but Moon holds on and brings her into the center of the ring. Morgan with a bridge for a near fall and a jaw breaker and kick followed by a drop kick. Morgan with a bulldog and a kip up. Morgan with a guillotine on Moon. Moon stays on her feet and she tosses Morgan over the top rope to the floor. The referee checks on Morgan and Moon goes to the apron and hits a sliding kick to Morgan.

Moon rolls Morgan back in and Ember goes up top for Total Eclipse and the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, Moon offers her hand to Morgan and they shake.

We go to Andrade Almas in the back and he is asked about the challenge to Roderick Strong. Andrade says when he sees Strong, he will kick him in his face.

Roderick shows up and he says that is funny and he is not a hard man to find. He tells Almas if he wants to kick him in the face, to do it now.

Almas walks away and Strong is about to be asked a question and Almas attacks Strong with punches and kicks.

It is time to take a look at the Tag Title Match between the Authors of Pain and DIY. Johnny and Tommaso talk about how this proves everyone who doubted them and told them they could not succeed were wrong. Paul Ellering says it is a prophecy foretold.

Match Number Two: No Way Jose versus Kona Reeves

They start off and Jose with a hammer lock but Reeves with a waist lock. Jose shakes his hips to get out of the hold and he does some more dancing. Jose with a side head lock. Jose floats over in the corner and hits a flying mare and then he sets for a punch but Reeves sees it coming so he stops short. Reeves decides it is time to dance and he uses it for a double thrust to the throat. Reeves with kicks but Jose blocks a punch and he punches and chops Reeves. Reeves with an Irish whip and Jose tries to float over but Reeves catches him and hits a Samoan drop for a near fall.

Reeves with kicks to the chest. Reeves with a surfboard and then he drops an elbow to the back and gets a near fall. Reeves with an abdominal stretch and Reeves runs his fingernails across the ribs. Jose with a hip toss to escape. Reeves runs into a boot and then he misses a splash and bounces off the ropes. Jose with jabs and then he throws a few punches. Jose with a double hand chop and a flapjack. Jose winds up but he misses the punch. Reeves with a back heel kick and he comes off the ropes but Jose with a pop up punch for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose

After the match, Jose is about to be interviewed but he is interrupted by Elias Samson and his guitar. Elias serenades Jose but Jose says that the song absolutely sucked. Jose starts the crowd with a chant of ‘Just Drift Away’.

Samson goes to the ring and Jose punches Samson as he gets on the apron.

Match Number Three: Chris Atkins versus Eric Young (with Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe)

Young attacks Atkins after Wolfe distracts Atkins. Young wtih forearms followed by a boot to the head and a forearm to the back. Young with an elbow to the back of the neck. Atkins with a shoulder tackle and then he grabs Young by the throat but Young rakes the eyes and punches and kicks Atkins. Young with a punch and he mocks Dillinger before every punch. Young with a clothesline into the corner. Young goes to the turnbuckles and he lifts Atkins off the mat with a Dragon Sleeper. Young with an elbow drop to the back and then he hits a wheelbarrow suplex and gets the three count.

Winner: Eric Young

Eric Young yells choices and he tells Dillinger you made your choice and it was the wrong one. Dain hits a running back senton on Atkins.

We are back and we look at highlights from last week’s match between TM61 and the Revival. We see the post match attack on Thorne. We see Shane Thorne undergoing reconstructive knee surgery and he will be out 7 to 9 months.

We have a video package for the NXT Title Match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode.

We see footage of Nakamura’s signing with WWE last year. We see clips of Nakamura’s match against Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe. We see Tom Phillips giving Nakamura Bobby Roode’s ticket from Takeover in Dallas. We see footage of Bobby Roode’s debut and his road to becoming the Number One Contender. We see the face off during the contract signing.

William Regal is in the ring and he says he is going against his better judgment. We are three days away from Takeover and we need to hear from the women in the Championship match. Regal says that it will not break down into a fight.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce make their way to the ring together.

Peyton says they have it from here. Billie says they run the Women’s Division and at Takeover, they will prove it. Peyton says you have seen the damage they can do to Asuka. Nikki . . . Nikki is just crazy. Billie says they cannot beat both of them and they owe that psycho a beat down. Peyton says one of them will walk out of San Antonio the Women’s Champion.

Nikki Cross comes to the ring next.

Regal tells Nikki to calm down when she gets in the ring while Peyton and Billie tell Regal to back her up.

Asuka comes to the ring but without any music and she goes after Billie and Peyton and they leave the ring.

Nikki and Asuka get in each other’s face and Regal tries to separate them. Billie and Peyton attack Asuka and Nikki from behind. Nikki and Asuka fight back. Peyton and Billie are thrown from the ring.

Nikki and Asuka realize they are the only two left in the ring. Officials come to the ring and they hold back Nikki but Asuka beats up security. Asuka with a back fist and a back heel kick followed by a round kick. Nikki takes care of the security dealing with her.

Asuka with a jumping back round kick and then Asuka goes after more security. Security pulls Asuka to the floor and then Nikki with a cross body onto security and Asuka.

Billie and Peyton watch from the stage.

We go to credits.

