WWE NXT Results – January 31, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

We are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Nikki Cross versus Lacey Evans

Cross with a cross body as the bell rings and she punches Evans. Evans with a round kick and Nikki goes to the floor. Nikki trips Lacey on the apron and she puts Lacey in the ring skirt and connects with a flurry of punches. Evans gets back into the ring and Cross goes to the turnbuckles and pulls the hair. Evans pulls Cross off the turnbuckles and Evans gets a near fall. Evans with another near fall. Evans with a seated Thesz Press and she punches Cross. Evans with a hesitation Bronco Buster.

Evans poses on the turnbuckles and misses a moonsault when Cross moves. Cross with running forearms followed by a double leg take down and punches. Cross with a swinging fisherman’s neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

After the match, Nikki laughs at Evans. Nikki tries to go after Evans but the referee holds her back.

We take a look back at the tag title match from Saturday.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Saturday’s NXT Women’s Title Match between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler.

We go to comments from Shayna Baszler after the show. She was asked about what she did after the match. Shayna says Ember did not beat her, she survived and barely. Go to medical and interview Ember about this and see who is the real winner from tonight.

We see photos of Ember appearing in the Royal Rumble.

We look back at the Extreme Rules Match between Adam Cole and Aleister Black.

Kyle O’Reilly wants to know what happened. Bobby says they took care of AOP. Adam Cole says Sanity is going to pay for this.

Next week Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young will face Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish next week for the NXT Tag Titles.

Roderick Strong is in the back getting ready for his match against Tyler Bate.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Velveteen Dream versus Kassius Ohno match from Takeover.

Velveteen Dream was asked about his victory and his promise to win in less than 30 seconds but the fact that he did not do it. He knows what he said. Kassius knocked his mouthpiece out of his mouth. He tells Kayla to read his trunks and she reads off Dream Over.

Match Number Two: Nick Miller and Shane Thorne versus Gabriel Ealy and Uriel Ealy

Miller and Uriel start things off and Miller with chops. Thorne tags in and they hit a double chop. They hit a moonsault and fist drop combination and Uriel goes to the floor. Thorne with a Fosbury Flop onto the Ealys on the floor. Thorne and Miller with clotheslines in the corner followed by a splash. Gabriel switches and kicks Miller without making the tag. Gabriel with a punch and Uriel tags back in. Gabriel and Uriel with splashes into the corner and they send Miller to the mat. Gabriel runs into a boot but Miller with a clothesline. Thorne tags in and hits a running back elbow.

Thorne with a running European uppercut and Uriel accidentally splashes his brother. Thorne with a running leg lariat and cannonball. Miller tags in and hits a moonsault for a near fall. Thorne takes care of Uriel and then they hit Thunder Valley on Gabriel for the three count.

Winners: Nick Miller and Shane Thorne

Tyler Bate is getting ready in the back for his match against Roderick Strong.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the 2017 NXT Award winners.

We see Thorne and Miller after the match and Nick says they are so much more than TM61. He says they are The Mighty and Shane says the Mighty do not Kneel.

We take a look back at the NXT Title match between Johnny Gargano and Andrade Almas.

We see Ciampa being asked about what he did and where he has been. Ciampa walks past everyone and out of the arena.

We see photos of Andrade Almas in the Royal Rumble match.

Andrade Almas was asked about his performance at Takeover and the Royal Rumble. Zelina says this is the NXT Champion and this was her plan all along. This would not have happened to the old Almas. Almas says it was a great weekend for El Idolo, but it was only the beginning. Vega asks where was Johnny Wrestling. Almas says he was watching the Royal Rumble on TV.

We go to commercial.

We see coverage of the return of EC3 to NXT.

We also see photos of Adam Cole in the Royal Rumble.

Adam Cole faces Killian Dain next week.

Match Number Three: Roderick Strong versus Tyler Bate in a Number One Contender Match for the WWE UK Title

They lock up and Strong with a wrist lock. Bate with a reversal and an arm wringer to send Strong to the mat. Bate with an Irish whip but Strong floats over. Bate with a drop kick and he gets Strong on his shoulders for an airplane spin. Strong escapes and backs into the corner. Strong sends Bate to the apron and Strong catches Bate and hits a butterfly back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a chop and forearm. Strong with more chops and a back breaker for a near fall.

Strong with a chop and knee to the chest. Bate with a head butt to the midsection but Strong with a kick and then he applies a head lock. Bate with punches and a head butt. Bate with a cross body attempt and Strong catches Bate and hits a back breaker and then tosses Bate into the turnbuckles before getting a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Strong with a chin lock. Bate with elbows to escape and then Strong gets Bate on his back and stretches him in a bow and arrow. Bate is able to get out of the hold and he connects with a head butt to the midsection. Strong with forearms but Bate with a jaw breaker. Strong with a chop but Bate with a jab. Bate with European uppercuts and a running boot to the head. Bate with a running European uppercut into the turnbuckes. Strong runs into a boot and a knee. Bate with a knee to the neck from the turnbuckles. Bate with a deadlift German suplex for a near fall.

Strong blocks a suplex attempt and he connects with an elbow. Bate with an exploder and a shooting star press for a near fall. Bate goes up top but Strong stops him and he climbs the turnbuckles for a superplex attempt. Bate blocks it and he punches Strong off the turnbuckles. Bate with a boot but Strong pulls him off and hits a back breaker for a near fall. Bate counters a Gibson Driver with a rana and then he hits a rolling kick followed by an enzuigiri. Bate with a crucifix for a cover and then he follows with a clothesline for a near fall.

Bate sets for the Tyler Driver 97 but Bate cannot get Strong up due to the damage done by Strong. Bate with a rollup for a near fall. Strong with a running knee into the corner followed by a running gourdbuster slam. Strong with End of Heartache for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong

