WWE NXT Results – July 24, 2019

Last week, we saw Johnny Gargano get a bit of revenge on NXT Men’s Champion Adam Cole after weeks of taking veiled shots at Johnny. William Regal announced that they would meet in Toronto at Takeover in a Two out of Three Falls match with each wrestler chosing a stipulation and if it goees to a third fall, William Regal chooses the stipulation.

Match Number One: Jordan Myles versus Angel Garza in a Semifinal Round Match in the Breakout Tournament

Garza offers his hand and Myles tries to shake it but Garza pulls it back. They lock up and Myles with a waist lock and Garza with a standing switch. Myles with a take down but Garza with a head scissors. Myles is able to escape. Garza with a wrist lock but Myles with a reversal. Myles with an arm bar and Garza with a reversal using the ropes. Myles with an arm drag into an arm bar. Myles with a drop kick to Garza. Garza tells Myles to come at him on the apron and Myles avoids a leg sweep and hits a drop kick. Garza pulls Myles off the apron and Myles lands awkwardly on the floor. Garza sends Myles into the ring steps. Garza sends Myles into the guardrails and Garza returns to the ring.

Garza removes his pants to reveal his tights and the referee continues his count on Myles. Garza kicks Myles when Myles gets back into the ring. Garza with punches and he sets for a double underhook into a back breaker for a near fall. Garza tries to work on the back and he misses, but he does not miss the second time. Garza goes for a camel clutch and he applies it. Garza works on the back but Myles turns over and gets a near fall. Garza with a thrust kick for a near fall. Garza chokes Myles in the ropes and the referee warns Garza. Garza with forearms and he sends Myles into the turnbuckles. Garza tries to send Myles into the turnbuckles but Myles blocks it. Myles sends Garza into the turnbuckles and Myles with kicks to the chest.

Myles with a running forearm and a second one. Myles with a leg swep and drop kick to the temple. Myles with a clothesline into the corner and Myles goes up top. Garza rolls away from Myles and Myles goes to the apron and goes for a springboard move but Garza hits Myles with a drop kick for a near fall. Garza misses a springboard moonsault and Garza lands on his feet. Myles with a leg sweep and clothesline into the corner. Myles with a deadlift German suplex for the three count.

Winner: Jordan Myles (advances to Finals)

After the match, Shane Thorne goes to the announce table and he wants to know why do you debut eight superstars when you have him. They do not have his talent and on their best day, they are no better than his worst. Thorne says he does not need a tournament to break out. He will break out on his own.

We are back and Johnny Gargano says when you involved his family, you made things personal. In New York, he would do what it would take to become the NXT Champion. It is not about that any more. He will do what it takes to beat the hell out of you. You can bring weapons and your boys, but bring your title. Johnny says his stipulation is a Street Fight.

Match Number Two: Bianca Belair versus Xia Li

Belair runs Li into the corner and connects with a serires of shoulders. Belair with kicks to Li. Belair with more forearms and she tosses Li around the ring. Belair misses a splash into the corner but Belair grabs Li by the hair. Belair with a double underhook and Glam Slam followed by a handspring moonsault. Li rolls to the apron and Belair brings Li back into the ring with a hip toss. Li with a back elbow and Belair catches Li on a cross body attempt and then hits a fallaway slam.

Belair taunts Li and then connects with a forearm to the back. Belair goes for a delayed vertical suplex and Belair does dips but Li gets to her feet and she kicks Belair. Li with kicks to the chest as she backs Belair into the turnbuckles. Li leaps over Belair and Belair with a shoulder tackle. Belair with the KOD for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

We go a Killian Dain video. He said he wouldn’t attack anyone from behind, but the difference is that Matt Riddle isn’t just anybody. Matt Riddle is somebody. A former UFC fighter and in his world, he might be the toughest. Dain says in his world, there are no rules. When he put Matt Riddle through that stage, he got only a glimpse of Dain’s world. He cannot wait to show you everything and welcome you to his world.

We see footage from earlier in the week when Jessamyn Duke was at the Performance Center and she was attacked by Mia Yim. Mia asks Duke if she thinks this is a game. Mia kicks a locker door into Duke’s head and walks away.

NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring.

Dream says the only way he will step down as the North American Champion will be the day that the experience dies. On that day, he wants to go straight to hell. That is what it would feel like without the NXT North American Champion. That is the way it felt when Roderick Strong beat him. Roderick Strong is one hell of a man and he hears that Strong can go all night too. No matter who he is and if he gets the experience he is asking for, the spotlight will be on and the dream will be over. Strong will know that he is not big enough to ride this ride.

Dream says there is someone who might be big enough. If you are under the sound of the Velveteen Dream’s voice, he wants to experience you.

The music for the Undisputed Era plays and Roderick Strong makes his way to the stage.

Strong says that is a cool story. Roderick says he does not think Dream believes anything that he says. Strong says he knows why Dream is ducking him. You are scared. Even with those glasses on, he can see it in your eyes. Strong says Dream knows that he is the most deserving challenger on this continent, but he is the real deal and he can take Dream’s title, just like that. Strong tells Dream to give him what he wants. Takeover Toronto. The result, the Experience dies. That is undisputed.

Pete Dunne’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Strong gets in Dunne’s face and Dunne grabs Strong’s hand and snaps the fingers, sending Strong to the floor.

Dunne smiles and looks at Dream’s belt but Dream leaves the ring without saying a word.

We are back and Roderick Strong is on his way to talk to William Regal. Strong wants to know what is Pete Dunne is doing in NXT and who does Pete Dunne think he is to take his title opportunity. Strong says he pinned Dream so the match should be his.

Regal says he was talking to Johnny Saint and Regal says Pete Dunne will be part of NXT for a while. In Toronto, it was going to be Roderick versus Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship. Regal says Velveteen Dream will face Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong at Takeover.

Strong says he wants to face Dunne to make sure that Dunne does not make it to Takeover.

Match Number Three: Kacy Catanzaro versus Io Shirai

Shirai with a drop kick as the bell rings and Io with a running double knee strike. Shirai with a butterfly back breaker.

Candice LeRae attacks Io from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Io Shirai (by disqualification)

Candice with a kick that sends Io to the floor and Candice follows with a suicide dive. Candice gets a chair and Io heads to the ramp for safety.

Adam Cole says management is trying to screw over the Undisputed Era. Roderick was supposed to face Velveteen Dream but Pete Dunne is added to the mix. Strong will walk out as the North American Champion. The Street Profits thought it would be a good idea to accept the challenge of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. In Toronto, The Undisputed Era will be draped in gold. Adam mentions Johnny’s announcement, but there is nothing more definitive than a one-on-one wrestling match. That is what he beat Gargano in. You call yourself Johnny Wrestling, but after Takeover, you won’t be able to use that name any more.

We are back and next week Tyler Breeze will face Jaxson Ryker. We will also see Pete Dunne versus Roderick Strong.

Match Number Four: Keith Lee versus Damian Priest

Lee tells Priest to listen to the crowd chanting for him. They lock up and Priest with a wrist lock and side head lock. Lee picks up Priest but Priest holds on to the side head lock. Priest with a shoulder tackle but Lee does not move. Priest with kicks to the body. Lee and Priest miss a series of punches and kicks, including a jumping spin kick that just misses. Lee with a shoulder tackle and he picks up Priest with a knuckle lock. Lee lifts Priest up by the arm and Priest with a punch to escape. Priest kicks Lee into the turnbuckles and Priest with kicks to the back.

Priest with a curb stomp into the turnbuckle. Priest goes for a suplex but Lee blocks it. Priest with a kick to the arm followed by a clothesline and Priest gets a near fall. Priest with a rear chin lock. Lee gets to his feet and Priest with a knee. Priest goes for a suplex but Lee blocks it. Priest with a forearm and he tries for an Irish whip but Lee blocks it. Lee with an Irish whip and Priest goes to the apron. Priest with a knuckle lock and Priest walks the ropes and hits a cross body for a near fall. Priest with a punch to Lee.

Lee grabs Priest by the wrist but Priest with punches. Priest with more punches but Lee holds on. Lee with punches and he pulls Priest up for more punches. Lee with a running forearm into the corner followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Lee runs into an elbow and Priest with a kick and a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Priest with punches and kicks to Lee followed by a discus forearm but Lee with a forearm. Priest with a kick but Lee with a double hand chop. Lee with a POUNCE to Priest.

Priest rolls to the floor and Lee follows. Lee grabs Priest by the hair and sends Priest back into the ring but Priest with a knee to knock Lee off the apron. Priest with a flip dive but Lee catches Priest and Lee tries for a power bomb but Priest lands on his feet. Priest boxes the ears and hits a bicycle kick that sends Lee into the ring steps. Lee gets back to his feet and he backs Priest up. Priest returns to the ring and so does Lee. Priest hides behind the referee and hits a Cyclone Kick followed by the Reckoning for the three count.

Winner: Damian Priest

