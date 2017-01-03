WWE NXT Results – March 1, 2017

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Patrick Clark versus Sean Maluta

Maluta offers his hand but Clark pie fces Maluta and poses. Maluta with punches and a spinning heel kick. Maluta with punches in the corner but Clark with an Irish whip. Maluta floats over and he connects with a forearm. Maluta with a knee to the midsection followed by a gourdbuster and a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Clark with a series of kicks to stop Maluta and he follows with a punch and forearm to the back. Clark with a boot to the head and he gets a near fall. Maluta with a punch but Clark with forearms and a biel. Clark gets a near fall. Clark with a punch and kick. Clark with a suplex and he applies a reverse chin lock before getting a near fall.

Maluta with punches and a chop. Maluta with a back heel kick. Clark with a Fameasser for the three count.

Winner: Patrick Clark

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa get ready in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sanity is outside. Eric Young says that we know Tye Dillinger’s fate. Now you are bringing your friends down with you. You are a disease and you need to be eradicated. Eric says that he wants to be the one to rid NXT of Tye. He wants to do it alone.

Match Number Two: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship

Peyton puts on a good face while the crowd predicts her future. Asuka with a head scissors but Peyton escapes. Peyton with a head scissors and Asuka escapes. They lock up and Asuka with a side head lock. Peyton with an elbow and a side head lock of her own. Peyton with a shoulder tackle but Asuka stays on her feet. Asuka with forearms to Peyton and a hip toss. Asuka misses a Shining Wizard and then Peyton and Asuka miss round kicks.

Asuka mocks Peyton and then Asuka with a hip attack that sends Peyton to the apron. Asuka with a second one to knock Peyton off the apron. Billie checks on Peyton on the floor and Asuka goes to the floor. Peyton pulls Asuka’s arm into the ring post and then Peyton gets a near fall.

We are back and Peyton with a Cobra Clutch on Asuka. Peyton sends Asuka to the mat and she kicks Asuka. Peyton with a knee drop to the arm. Peyton wrings the arm and sends Asuka to the mat and Peyton gets a near fall. Peyton with forearms to Asuka. Peyton with a key lock as she focuses on the elbow. Peyton with a forearm to the back and she kicks Asuka in the shoulder. Peyton slaps Asuka and pie faces her.

Asuka avoids a kick and Asuka with a suplex to Peyton but Asuka cannot capitalize due to the damage done to her arm. Peyton with a forearm but Asuka with forearms of her own. Peyton with an Irish whip and Asuka with a missile drop kick and then she hits a knee to the head followed by a back fist. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Asuka misses a round kick and Peyton with a jaw breaker. Asuka with a rollup and she misses a round kick. Peyton with a roll up. Peyton with an elbow drop for a near fall.

Peyton sets for a fisherman’s suplex but Peyton turns it into a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Asuka with a kick to the head and she floats over into a cross arm breaker and turns it into the Asuka Lock and Peyton taps out.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Billie Kay attacks Asuka and Peyton joins in the attack. They send Asuka shoulder first into the ring post and then they work on the arm until Ember Moon’s music plays and Ember punches Billie and then hits a springboard cross body on Peyton. Billie misses a kick and Ember with kicks of her own. Ember with a rolling clothesline into the corner on Billie and then she kicks Peyton.

Asuka takes her title belt and she stands face to face with Ember and then Asuka turns around and starts to walk out of the ring but she decides to give Ember a close up look at the title belt.

We go to a look back at what happened after Shinsuke Nakamura lost the NXT Title to Bobby Roode when Kassisu Ohno stopped by to say hello.

We take a look at what happened last week when Kassius Ohno stopped by Full Sail to say hello to the current NXT Champion.

William Regal announces that Bobby Roode will defend the NXT Championship on March 15th against Kassius Ohno.

Akam and Rezar walk in the back after a pep talk from Paul Ellering.

We are back with a Wolfgang video package.

We are told that Shinsuke Nakamura will be wrestling next week.

Match Number Three: Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) versus Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Rezar and Ciampa start things off and they lock up. Rezar with a knee in the corner and he pie faces Ciampa. Ciampa pushes back and Rezar with forearms to the back. Rezar tries for a waist lock take down but Ciampa escapes. Gargano tags in and Ciampa wtih a kick and they hit a double spear. Akam tries to interfere and Ciampa and Gargano with a double clothesline to send Akam over the top rope to the floor. Ciampa tags back in and he knocks Akam off the apron and he goes for a seated splash off the apron but Rezar catches Ciampa and sends him into the ring post.

Ciampa is sent back into the ring and Rezar gets a near fall. Rezar kicks Ciampa in the back. Akam tags in and they hit a series of elbow drops to the back. Akam punches Ciampa and then stomps on the back. Akam runs Ciampa into the corner and he punches Ciampa. Ciampa gets a boot up for Akam but Akam catches Ciampa as he tries to get to his corner and Akam with a side slam for a near fall. Rezar tags in and he kicks Ciampa in the back. Rezar chokes Ciampa until the referee warns him. Ciampa with punches but Rezar stops him. Rezar with a forearm to the back. Ciampa with chops but Rezar wants more. Ciampa with slaps and then Akam tags in and Rezar and Ciampa with an assisted spike side slam for a near fall.

We are back and Rezar with a chin lock . Ciampa with a jaw breaker and he avoids a splash in the corner and an elbow drop. Akam and Gargano tag in and Gargano with a flying clothesline but Akam stays on his feet. Gargano with a forearm and that does not work. Gargano sends Akam to the floor and then hits a knee on the apron and hits a suicide dive. Gargano with a senton onto Rezar on the floor. Gargano with a slingshot DDT for a near fall on Akam. Ciampa tags in and they go for the double team but Akam moves. Ciampa and Gargano with a running knee and kick combination followed by an STO and bridging Fujiwara arm bar on Akam but Rezar breaks up the hold and Gargano is sent to the floor,.

Rezar tags in and he puts Ciampa on the turnbuckles for a superplex. Ciampa blocks the attempt and he gets to the mat and tries for a power bomb but Rezar holds on to the turnbuckles. Gargano with a super kick to Akam and then Ciampa and Gargano with a double power bomb for a near fall. Gargano tags in and they set for the knee and super kick combination but Ciampa is tripped by Akam and Rezar with a spinebuster onto Gargano.

Akam tags in and they set for the Super Collider but Gargano and Ciampa escape and Gargano with GargaNo Escape on Akam and Ciampa with a cross face on Rezar.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson come into the ring and attack Gargano and Ciampa. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (by disqualification)

Wilder and Dawson send Gargano to the floor and then they hit Shatter Machine on Ciampa.

Akam with a double clothesline to Wilder and Dawson.

The Authors of Pain go for the Last Chapter on Dawson but Wilder pulls down the ropes and Rezar goes over the top rope to the floor. Wilder and Dawson hit Shatter Machine on Akam.

We go to credits.

