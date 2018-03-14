WWE NXT Results – March 14, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Match Number One: Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young (with Killian Dain and Nikki Cross) versus Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli in a First Round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match

Wolfe and Moss start things off and they lock up. Moss with a knee but Wolfe sends Moss into the turnbuckles. Moss with an Irish whip but he runs into an elbow. Wolfe kicks Tino on the apron but Moss with a hot shot to Wolfe. Tino wants to be tagged in and Moss obliges. Tino punches Wolfe followed by an Irish whip and drop kick. Tino with a punch and then he tags Moss back in. Tino with a forearm into the corner followed by a shoulder from Moss for a near fall. Moss with a neck breaker for a near fall.

Moss with a punch and Tino tags back in. Tino holds Wolfe but Wolfe moves and Moss with a running forearm to Tino. Young tags in and he punches Moss off the apron and then hits a leg lariat and clothesline on Tino. Tino with an Irish whip but Young with a Flair Flip and he slides back into the ring and slams Tino and hits an elbow drop from the turnbuckles but Moss pulls Young out of the ring to break up the cover.

Nikki with a cross body onto Moss. Young and Wolfe with a belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination for the three count.

Winners: Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

After the match, Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the ring and he demands a mic.

The crowd chants for Johnny Gargano and Ciampa is unable to speak. When Ciampa starts to speak, the crowd boos Ciampa.

Ciampa tells everyone that Johnny is gone as they chant ‘Johnny Wrestling’. Ciampa tries to speak but the boos are too much for him. Ciampa drops the mic and leaves the ring. He slowly makes his way to the stage and to the back as the crowd serenades his exit.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Lacey Evans versus Dakota Kai

Evans with a waist lock but Kai takes Evans down but misses a kick. Evans with an arm wringer and then drops knees on the injured shoulder. Evans with an arm bar. Kai with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Dakota Kai

After the match, Shayna Baszler’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring to confront Dakota Kai.

Kai backs up with a look of fear on her face. The referee tries to keep Baszler away from Kai.

Before Baszler can do anything, Ember Moon’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

They stand across from each other in the ring and Ember asks Shayna if she really wants to do it again. You started this, but she will end this at Takeover. Moon with a punch but Baszler with a double leg take down and punches. Moon with punches of her own. Officials try to pull them apart but that does not work.

Baszler with a punch and Moon goes down. Moon with a boot to the head. Moon goes up top but Bazler stops her and applies a wrist lock. Kai comes back and kicks Baszler. Moon with Eclipse to Baszler.

Match Number Three: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

Otis and Ford start things off and Ford avoids Otis and applies a side head lock. Otis with a shoulder tackle. Ford takes a drink and he offers it to Otis. Ford slides to Otis and gives him the cup. Otis takes a sip and then he finishes the drink. Otis tosses the cup to Ford and hits some clotheslines followed by a slam. Knight tags in and hits a drop kick. Ford goes over the top rope and skins the cat but Otis and Tucker grab him and they send Ford into Dawkins’ chest in the corner. Tucker gets a near fall. Tucker with a bear hug.

Ford with punches to escape and he tags in Dawkins. Angelo with a drop kick and a corkscrew splash into the corner. Knight with a Thesz Press and splash into the corner. Knight goes over the top rope when Ford pulls down the ropes. Dawkins with a DDT and Ford tags in and hits a frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Adam Cole (with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) versus Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship

They lock up and Dunne backs Cole into the corner but Cole with a clean break. Dunne goes after Kyle on the floor and Bobby tells Dunne to stay back. Dunne returns to the ring and Cole kicks Dunne. Cole with a front face lock and Dunne gets to the ropes. Dunne with a forearm and he tells Kyle and Bobby to come into the ring. Dunne with a kick to the head and then he pulls at the fingers and then puts the hand on the mat and stomps on the elbow. Dunne puts the hand on the mat again and Dunne kicks the elbow this time. Cole goes to the apron and Dunne follows. Dunne with a waist lock but Cole with a back elbow. Dunne goes to the turnbuckles and comes down with a boot to the injured arm.

Dunne with a suplex throw onto the apron and then they return to the ring. Kyle and Bobby get on the apron and Cole pushes Dunne off the turnbuckles and Cole pushes him to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dunne with an X Plex. Cole and Dunne with forearms and Cole with a kick. Cole with an Irish whip and Dunne flips over Cole and hits an enzuigiri. Dunne with a boot to the elbow from the turnbuckles. Dunne with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Dunne with a kick to the head and then he sets for the Bitter End but Cole escapes and hits a lungblower. Both men are down on the mat.

Cole goes for a suplex but Dunne counters into a guillotine and a double wrist lock with a body scissors. Cole gets out of the hold and hits a bicycle kick and an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Cole taunts Dunne and pie faces him. Cole with a forearm but Dunne with a forearm that sends Cole into the corner. Fish and O’Reilly check on Cole. Dunne blocks a super kick and Cole with an enzuigiri. Cole with a super kick. Dunne with an enzuigiri. Dunne comes off the turnbuckles with a moonsault but Cole with a kick to the head and Cole gets a near fall.

Cole misses the Shining Wizard and Dunne hits a German suplex. Dunne goes for the Bitter End but Fish and O’Reilly get on the apron. Dunne takes care of them. Cole with a super kick and Cole hits Last Shot but Dunne kicks out at two. Dunne pulls at the fingers and Cole misses a round kick. Dunne tries for Bitter End but Kyle hits Pete from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Pete Dunne (by disqualification)

After the match, Kyle and Bobby attack Dunne and Cole with a super kick. Roderick Strong comes out and he goes after Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly. The numbers are too much for Strong. Dunne recovers and Strong and Dunne clean house.

Strong offers his hand to Dunne but Dunne does not shake it. Dunne leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and William Regal is in the ring with a table and microphones. Regal says it is time to sign the contract for the NXT Title match at Takeover.

Aleister Black makes his way to the ring. Out next is Zelina Vega, but Andrade Almas is not with her.

Zelina says the NXT Champion is not here tonight. She says that she is here and truth be told, if he was here, he would destroy Black until there was nothing left. Vega says that it is her duty to make sure that he destroys you at NXT. Black takes the contract and gives it to Vega while ignoring her comments. Black moves the table and he takes a mic and sits down in the center of the ring.

Black says now they are on the same level. He lets Vega continue.

Vega says that Almas will make Black wish that he was not here.

Black looks at the contract and he is not here because he wants to humiliate Black. Or is the real reason that Almas is afraid he is going to come up too short. Or is it that Almas does not measure up to him?

Vega slaps Black and she tells him to sign the contract.

Black signs the contract.

Vega tells Black that he is nothing as he leaves the ring.

Black tells Vega that he is happy she came out alone because he did not.

Candice LeRae makes her way to the ring and she attacks Vega. Vega tries to escape but LeRae continues the assault. LeRae and Vega fight on the announce table. LeRae with an Acid Drop.

