LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – March 21, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the ring and the Florida crowd is about as unsympathetic as the Center Stage crowd.Ciampa gets the crowd to be quiet for a moment but when he starts to talk they get loud enough to keep him from speaking, but the chants are a mix for Ciampa and Gargano.

Ciampa tells everyone that He’s Gone. Newsflash, he’s not walking down that damn aisle. He is gone.

The crowd chants ‘Ciampa Sucks’ and he raises both arms and drops the mic before leaving the ring.

Some fans taunt Ciampa with the Gargano signs and he takes one and rips it up. He then takes a larger sign and he rips it in front of the fan. Ciampa continues to take signs from fans as he goes around ringside.

Johnny Gargano is in the crowd and he attacks Ciampa. They go into the ring and security pulls Johnny away. Gargano is escorted out of the building.

We go to the Dusty Rhodes Classic Control Center and they recap the three first round matches. We are told that Mustache Mountain cannot compete due to an injury suffered by Tyler Bate. Tyler is asked about his meeting with the medical staff. He has been told to take a couple of weeks off so as a result, Mustache Mountain has to withdraw from the tournament.

Who will face Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan? One of the men will be Roderick Strong, who requested to be a part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He says he has been a model talent and has done everything that Regal asked him to do. He asks to be able to pick a tag team partner to compete.

We see some social media interaction between Adam Cole and Kassius Ohno. That led to tonight’s match between the two men.

Adam Cole was with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Cole talks about Roderick Strong being added to the tournament. Kyle says that Roddy does not belong in the Dusty Classic and he isn’t even a tag team guy. They wonder who would team with Roddy. Bobby says winning the Dusty Classic signs you up to face the baddest team on the planet. Cole talks about facing Kassius Ohno and how it will be a walk in the park. He tells Bobby and Kyle to watch from the locker room tonight. Cole says that is undisputed.

Match Number One: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

Lorcan and Strong start things off and they lock up. Strong with a take down and arm bar. Lorcan with a head scissors but Strong escapes and applies a chin lock with the legs trapped. Lorcan escapes and applies a wrist lock and tags in Burch. Burch with a wrist lock but Strong with a reversal and take down. Dunne tags in and he works on the wrist. Dunne takes Burch to the mat and works on the fingers. Dunne gets a near fall but Burch kips up and takes Dunne down iwth a leg sweep but misses a stomp. Burch grabs the leg on a leap frog attempt.

Credit: PWinsider.com