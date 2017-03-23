WWE NXT Results – March 22, 2017

We start off with a video package highlighting the feud between Sanity, Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose since we will have a six man tag match tonight.

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Oney Lorcan versus Andrade Almas

Almas takes his time while Lorcan is ready to fight. Almas rolls away from Lorcan and goes Tranquilo on the mat. Almas avoids Lorcan again and he relaxes on the mat and then goes to the floor. Lorcan follows after Almas and Almas returns to the ring but he misses a clothesline. Lorcan with chops. Lorcan with an Irish whip and Almas floats over. Almas misses a drop kick or a back senton attempt. Lorcan with clotheslines and Almas goes to the floor.

Lorcan goes after Almas and Almas misses an elbow drop when Lorcan returns to the ring. Almas with a snap mare but Almas with a neck breaker and an elbow to the chest. Almas stomps on Lorcan in the corner. Almas charges into the corner and then he stops and slaps Lorcan in the face. Almas poses in the center of the ring. Almas kicks Lorcan and connects with a forearm. Lorcan sends Almas over the top rope to the floor.

Lorcan goes to the steps but Almas catches Lorcan and hits a power slam on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with a knee to the midsection. Almas stands on Lorcan’s hand and the referee warns Almas. Almas with snake eyes to Lorcan from a fireman’s carry position. Almas chokes Lorcan in the ropes. Almas stands on the ankle and then stomps on the back. Almas with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Almas with a reverse chin lock. Almas adds more pressure on the neck as he leans back. Lorcan with punches but Almas with a knee to the midsection. Almas tries for a suplex but Lorcan lands on his feet and he connects with an elbow and a clothesline.

Lorcan with a blockbuster for a near fall. Lorcan with a waist lock but Almas gets to the ropes. Lorcan with a European uppercut followed by a running European uppercut that sends Almas to the floor. Lorcan goes up top and he hits a senton onto Almas. Lorcan sends Almas back into the ring and he hits a running European uppercut. Lorcan with a running elbow and then he hits a second one. Lorcan goes for a third one and he connects. Lorcan with two more running uppercuts and then Lorcan hits the overhead half and half suplex but Almas kicks out.

Almas with elbows and then Almas lands on his feet. Almas with a kick and he puts Lorcan on the turnbuckles and he chops Lorcan across the chest. Almas sets for a superplex but Lorcan blocks it and he head butts Almas to the mat. Lorcan misses off the turnbuckles. Almas with a handspring spinning kick. Lorcan with a boot and Almas wtih a lariat but Lorcan kicks out. Almas puts Lorcan in the corner and he connects with forearms followed by a running knee strike followed by a downward spiral for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We go to DIY and Tommaso Ciampa talks about twelve years of sacrifice. Johnny says it does not matter if it was five or a thousand people. They did this because they love it. Tommaso says they had an opportunity to be in the Dusty Rhodes Classic when they didn’t even have contracts. Johnny says the first people they saw were the Revival and the Revival did not like them. Then they faced the Revival in Brooklyn. Tommaso talks about having their chance in Toronto. Their dreams were taken away by the AOP. Johnny says the Authors of Pain do it for money. They don’t do it for heart. Tommaso says DIY is a state of mind. It is every single person who has ever talked to them or bought a ticket to see them. Tommaso says that at the biggest weekend for Sports Entertainment, they will win the titles back.

We go to commercial with a video package for Aleister Black.

We are back with a video package about Ember Moon, starting with what she did to Billie Kay at the end of their match. We see comments from Liv Morgan suggesting that Ember could become the new Women’s Champion.

Match Number Two: Asuka versus Angel Rose

Asuka takes the mic and she tells Ember Moon, this is your hate . . . Asuka with a round kick and then she stomps on Angel’s head. Angel with a punch but Asuka with a kick. Angel with a forearm but Asuka with another kick. Angel slaps Asuka and Asuka with the smile of doom. Asuka with a leaping hip attack and Angel goes down hard. Asuka with kicks to the chest and the referee warns Asuka. Asuka with a deadlift German suplex. Asuka with a round kick and Angel is out Asuka pulls Angel up on two because she is not done. Asuka with knees followed by a kick to the chest. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and she applies the body scissors and Angel taps out.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Asuka takes her time releasing the hold.

Asuka gets on the mic and she addresses Ember Moon in Japanese. She tells Ember ‘No Eclipse’.

We see Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Dash says they have taken the past to the present and made it better. Scott says they are better than anyone else. He says they fight for money. They are not going to slap you or flip on you. However, Dash says they will hit Shatter Machine on them again. Scott says he hears about Gargano and Ciampa grinding it out on the indies. Scott says nobody grinds it harder than they do. It is the Revival’s fate to be the best tag team of all time.

We will have a triple threat match next week when Dash Wilder, Johnny Gargano, and Akam square off.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura Match at Takeover.

.We start in Bobby Roode’s house. He says what separates the winners from the losers is how they handle each twist of fate. Fate works in mysterious ways. How did he react? He walked out as the NXT Champion . . . Glorious.

It is mentioned that they never met before until their match in San Antonio. Nakamura established himself last year in Dallas after beating Sami Zayn. He says he needs to be the best. Bobby Roode made his first NXT appearance at NXT Dallas. Bobby says that Nakamura has beaten everyone but him. That makes Bobby the God of NXT. Nakamura says fate was not on his side in San Antonio. He says he kicked Roode so hard, he injured himself, but he continued to fight. Nakamura says The Nakamura Era will rise again in Orlando. Bobby says he will reshape his NXT into his glorious image. Nakamura says NXT belongs to the fans and he will win for the fans.

No Way Jose, Roderick Strong, and Tye Dillinger are asked about their match. Strong says the numbers game is no longer in Sanity’s favor. Tye says that they will find out that you don’t play a numbers game with the Perfect 10.

We go to commercial with a Heavy Machinery video package.

We are back with comments from Kassius Ohno after his match against Bobby Roode. He is asked about what is next. Ohno says he did not anticipate things starting this way . . .

Elias Samson appears and he has a song for Ohno.

Ohno tells Samson he needs an ass kicking.

Samson says that he does not think Ohno belongs here.

Ohno says maybe they should find out which one of them belongs here. He will put it all on the line in a Loser Leaves NXT match.

Samson tells Ohno he is on.

Andrade Almas is in the interview area. He is asked about Aleister Black and having to face him at Takeover. Almas says he is going to take care of Black.

Match Number Three: No Way Jose, Roderick Strong, and Tye Dillinger versus Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe (with Nikki Cross)

They brawl outside the ring before the bell rings. Dain is sent into the ring and Strong with forearms. Dain runs Strong into the corner and connects with shoulders. Wolfe tags in and he punches Strong. Wolfe with European uppercuts but Strong with a chop. Dillinger tags in and he punches Wolfe and connects with a knee drop. Jose tags in and he slams Wolfe and gets a near fall. Jose sends Wolfe into the turnbuckles and Strong tags back in. Strong with a knee and back breaker. Strong punches Wolfe. Dillinger tags in and he kicks Wolfe and stomps on the ankle.

Dillinger chops Wolfe and Strong tags in and he connects with a forearm and he shows how to chop. Wolfe with a punch and European uppercut. Strong leaps over Wolfe and he hits a drop kick on Wolfe and then Dain on the apron. Strong with a corkscrew pescado onto Wolfe and Young.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jose with an Irish whip and side slam to Wolfe for a near fall. Young tags in and he punches Jose in the back. Young sends Jose into the turnbuckles. Young runs into an elbow and Jose with a clothesline. Dillinger tags in and Young tags Wolfe back in. Dillinger sends Wolfe to the mat and he looks at Young. Jose tags back in and he stomps on the arm. Jose with punches in the corner. Jose with an Irish whip but he is sent to the apron. Jose with a punch to Wolfe and then he knocks Young off the apron. Cross grabs the leg and Wolfe knocks Jose off the apron.

Dain tags in and he sends Jose back into the ring. Dain kicks Jose and the referee has to pull Dain off Jose. Dain with a forearm to the back followed by an elbow drop to the chest. Dain with a leaping elbow drop. Wolfe tags in and Dain with a shoulder and Wolfe with a running European uppercut. Wolfe gets a near fall. Wolfe with a rear chin lock but Jose gets to his feet for a moment. Jose with a jawbreaker and then both men go for clotheslines and both men go down. Young tags in and he knocks Dillinger off the apron. Jose with a back body drop and Strong tags in. Strong with a clothesline and punches. Strong wtih a jumping knee to knock Dain off the apron. Strong with a back breaker to Young and then Wolfe. Strong with a running knee and then he hits a belly-to-belly gourdbuster but Dain breaks it up.

Dillinger kicks Dain but Wolfe stops Dillinger. Jose goes after Wolfe and then the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, Jose spears Wolfe through the ropes. Dain goes after Jose. Dillinger kicks Young in the corner and then he pulls down the knee pad. Nikki Cross attacks Dillinger and chokes him.

Ruby Riot makes her way to the ring and she spears Nikki and hits a flapjack and an enzuigiri. Dillinger Irish Whips Young over the top rope to the floor. Jose with a pop up punch and clothesline to Wolfe. Dain pushes Jose and Dillinger away. Dillinger and Jose with punches and strong with a running knee into the corner. Jose with a clothesline and Dillinger super kicks Dain to the floor.

We go to credits.

