WWE NXT Results – March 28, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. We see footage from earlier today when Tommaso Ciampa arrived at Full Sail University. He is asked for comment on anything, but he does not respond to any of the questions. Ciampa sees William Regal and he says that Gargano shows up at his place of work and puts hands on him. He showed up at his physical therapy and home. Ciampa says it is on Regal. Regal agrees. Ciampa wants to know what will it take to get rid of him.

William Regal says that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will have an unsanctioned match at Takeover in New Orleans.

Ciampa asks Regal if he understands what it means to put him in an unsanctioned match. William Regal tells Ciampa that if Gargano wins, he is back in NXT but if Ciampa wins, Gargano is gone from NXT forever. Regal tells Ciampa he has to do it on his own.

William Regal makes his way to the ring. Regal welcomes everyone to NXT. He says NXT is the brand where week in and week out they bring in the greatest competitors in the world. As NXT expands, we need to provide the standard bearers for who is the best in different regions around the world. At Takeover, the NXT North American Championship will be created. Like the UK Championship that has brought you Wolfgang, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, and Pete Dunne, the North American Champion will hold that title to defend all over North America.

EC3’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. He says he is going to bask in this moment because he deserves it and he wants the chants to continue. He tells Mr. Regal that this is too much. He knew that Regal was a kind man when he made the call to come to the hottest brand in sports and entertainment, NXT. He says he knew Regal was a reasonable man to roll out the red carpet and let him strut his stuff and give him a lucrative contract and a banging theme song.

He says he did not know that Mr. Regal was so logical. For him to create a new championship and award it to him on his very first day. He says that Regal is a smart man because there is only one man to represent the greatest region in the world, North America and that is the best guy here, the best guy there, the best guy anywhere.

Regal stops him and says he is happy that he is here as a competitor, but no one is handed anything in NXT. You have to earn it in the ring. He knows that Carter is capable because that is why he signed him. Regal sasy that he will get to compete for the North American Championship. It will be you against five other competitors with the new title suspended over the ring in a ladder match.

We go to the NXT Control Center for a Dusty Rhodes Classic update. We are down to the semifinals but we take a look back at last week’s final first round match. Will Dunne and Strong be able to defeat Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe later tonight? First, we will have the Authors of Pain against the Street Profits in the first semifinal match.

We are back and TM61 are asked about their loss. Nick says that they came back but they did not succeed against The Authors of Pain. They talk about having to beat the better teams. They need to change their attitude because they are the mighty and the Mighty Don’t Kneel.

We go inside the Performance Center where there is a fracas between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler that leads to other wrestlers and trainers separating them.

Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega walk outside the building.

Match Number One: Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) versus Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a Dusty Rhodes Classic Semifinal Match

Rezar and Ford start things off and he slaps Ford. Dawkins comes in and they lock up. Rezar with punches and knees. Akam tags in and he punches Dawkins in the ribs. Akam with a knee and punches in the corner. Dawkins with an Irish whip and drop kick followed by punches. Dawkins with a running European uppercut. Dawkins takes care of Rezar and then he hits a spinebuster on Akam. Montez Ford does his thing around the ring and he stops by Paul Ellering and he offers Paul a sip from the cup. Paul slaps the cup away.

Ellering says that Ford does not want to mess with him. Akam hits Dawkins from behind and hits the Last Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

We go back to the control center and we see The Authors of Pain in the finals. Who will they face in the finals that will take place next week?

Cathy Kelly is outside William Regal’s office and Regal arrives. She asks him about the North American Title Match and who else is in the match. William says the second competitor is going to be Adam Cole.

Velveteen Dream shows up and he says Regal looks well and Regal agrees. Dream says the North American Championship is groundbreaking but it is not an experience the NXT Universe could get behind. If Velveteen Dream was in the match, that is an experience for them. Regal says that Dream has been impressive lately so he is the third competitor in the match.

Dream says Regal may have broken ground by announcing the North American Championship but by adding him to the match, you have set the stage.

We are back and we wait for Aleister Black to arrive at Full Sail.

Match Number Two: Lars Sullivan versus John Silver

They lock up and Sullivan sends Silver to the mat and then Sullivan with forearms and then he tosses Silver into the turnbuckles. Sullivan sends Silver into the opposite turnbuckle. Sullivan with a splash into the corner and then he picks Silver up and presses Silver over his head into a standing power slam. Sullivan goes to the turnbuckles and hits a diving head butt. Sullivan with Freak Accident for the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

We are back and Cathy Kelly sees William Regal again in the back and she asks if anyone else has been added to the match.

Lars Sullivan walks by and Regal congratulates him on his victory. He invites Lars to be a part of the North American Championship match. Lars says that sounds wonderful. He will bring the destruction that only Lars Sullivan can. Not just by his hands this time, but with a ladder. That is at Takeover. He wants Killian Dain.

Regal says that Dain is in the ladder match. He is glad that they are on the same page. Next week, Lars Sullivan will face Killian Dain.

Dakota Kai comes to the ring for her match but . . .

We go to the parking lot and we see Andrade Almas attacking Aleister Black. While Almas continues the attack, Vega says that is what happens when you disrespect them. Almas puts Black’s head into a cooler full of ice and then he sends him into the door as they make their way into the building.

They make their way into the arena

They go to the ring and Almas hits Black with a chair and he tells Black to respect them.

Match Number Three: Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne versus Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young in a Dusty Rhodes Classic Semifinal Match

Strong and Wolfe start things off and they lock up. Strong with a waist lock into a front face lock. Wolfe backs Strong into the ropes and Strong with a side head lock and kick. Wolfe with a slam and Dunne gets in the ring along with Young. The referee sends Young and Dunne to the apron. Dunne and Young tag in and they lock up. Dunne with a wrist lock but Young with an Irish whip and he misses a splash into the corner. Dunne with a rollup for a nearfall. Dunne kicks the arm and all four men get in the ring and the referee tells Strong and Wolfe to go to the apron.

Dunne with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Young with a forearm but Dunne with an Irish whip. Wolfe tags in as Young floats over. Young with an abdominal stretch and Wolfe with a kick followed by punches.

We are back and Young tags in. Wolfe with a gutbuster and Young with an elbow drop for a near fall. Young chokes Dunne in the ropes but Dunne with a forearm. Strong tags in and he kicks Young. Strong with shoulders in the corner followed by a chop. Dunne tags in and he chops Young. Strong with a back breaker and Dunne with a boot off the turnbuckles to the head for a near fall. Dunne with a hammer lock and then he hyperextends the other arm. Dunne with an Irish whip and he chops Young in the corner.

Dunne with punches and an Irish whip but Young with a Flair Flip and he connects with a shoulder and slides in but Dunne with a boot to the arm to stop Young from making the tag. Dunne with a double wrist lock but Young counters it into a suplex and both men are down. Strong and Wolfe tag in and they exchange punches. Strong with forearms but Wolfe misses a kick. Wolfe with a European uppercut and he gets Strong on his shoulders but Strong escapes and hits a knee. Wolfe with a belly-to-back suplex and then he hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall.

Young tags in and Wolfe with a European uppercut and Young with a wheelbarrow neck breaker for a near fall. Dunne sends Wolfe to the floor but Wolfe with a forearm and he comes off the turnbuckles but Dunne with a punch. Young with a running neck breaker to Dunne but Strong is the legal man. Young goes up top and Strong stops him. Strong with a chop and Strong sets for a superplex but Young stops him and Strong is sent stomach first to the mat and Young with an elbow drop for a near fall.

Young discusses the referee’s count with the referee. Strong kicks Young and hits a half nelson back breaker for a near fall. Wolfe breaks up the cover and he avoids an enzuigiri from Dunne. Dunne lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Strong with End of Heartache on Wolfe and then Dunne tags in and he gets the three count on Young.

Winners: Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne

Cathy Kelly is outside William Regal’s office and he emerges. She asks who is the final participant in the ladder match. William Regal says he has finalized the last member of the match and he has him come out of the office.

Ricochet emerges and he says he will see you at Takeover.

