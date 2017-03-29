WWE NXT Results – March 29, 2017

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Tom Philips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Johnny Gargano (with Tommaso Ciampa) versus Dash Wilder (with Scott Dawson) versus Akam (with Rezar and Paul Ellering)

Akam goes after Wilder and Gargano gets on Akam’s back but Akam gets rid of Gargano. Akam pushes Gargano down and then Wilder and Gargano work over Akam. Akam goes for a double choke slam but Gargano and Wilder with kicks. Gargano and Wilder with drop kicks to send Akam to the floor. Wilder holds the ropes for Gargano but Wilder with a kick when Gargano sets for a dive. Gargano with a clothesline and a rolling round kick. Gargano with an Irish whip but Akam with a clothesline to Gargano. Dawson pulls Wilder out of the ring to avoid a splash by Akam.

We are back and Akam with a forearm to Gargano. Gargano with a chop but Akam with a forearm. Akam with an elbow drop as it has broken down into a singles match since Wilder and Dawson left during the commercial break. Akam with a torture rack. Gargano with punches to escape and then Gargano with an elbow. Akam runs into boots from Gargano. Gargno with a cross body off the turnbuckles but Akam catches Gargano. Gargano avoids punches and hits a few jabs of his own. Gargano with forearms and Akam stays on his feet. Gargano is sent to the apron but Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall.

Gargano punches and chops Akam in the corner and then he lays in a flurry of punches. Akam with a running boot to the chest. Gargano with a super kick and then he hits a second one that sends Akam to his knees. Gargano with a third and Akam is down. Rezar pulls Gargano out of the ring and then Ciampa attacks Rezar and sends him into the ring steps. Akam knocks Ciampa off the apron.

Gargano with an enzuigiri and he goes for a slingshot DDT but Akam picks up Gargano and hits snake eyes. Akam with a kick and he sets for a power bomb and Akam connects. Dawson grabs Akam by the leg and Wilder gets the three count on Gargano.

Winner: Dash Wilder

We have an Aleister Black and Andrade Almas video package.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Jonathan Ortagun and Mike Marshall

Knight and Ortagun start things off and Knight with an elbow. Knight with a bear hug. Dozovic tags in and he is tossed Ortagun. Ortagun is thrown into his corner and Marshall is tagged in. Dozovic brings him in from the apron. Dozovic and Knight with a double shoulder tackle followed by a double splash. They hit another running splash and then they do a chest bump instead of trying to finish off their opponents. Knight hits Ortagun on the apron and Marshall hits Knight from behind. Ortagun tags in and Knight with a double clothesline. Dozovic tags in and hits a body block on Marshall. Dozovic with jabs and a clothesline to Ortagun. Dozovic with an elbow drop. Dozovic with a splash and overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall that is broken up by Marshall.

Dozovic with a forearm to Marshall and then Dozovic clotheslines him over the top rope. Dozovic catches Ortagun and Knight with a splash. Dozovic slams Knight onto Ortagun for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

William Regal is in the office for the contract signing. William says he has been looking forward to this match for a long time.

Ember tells Asuka she knows who she is. Asuka is a great champion. She says Asuka has changed. She has let her success get to her head. If your fate is to be the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time, Ember says her fate is to dethrone Asuka. Ember signs the contract.

Asuka says she knows who Ember is and then she signs the contract. Asuka says that she knows that Ember is not ready.

Ember says she has been ready for a long time.

Asuka leaves with her title belt.

Regal adds his signature to the contract to make it official.

We are back with a video package for the Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura match. We see Roode watching the match in which he won the NXT Title. Bobby toasts himself. He says fate works in mysterious ways. Before he arrived, NXT was an underground promotion, but things have changed since he debuted. Roode says he will shape the new NXT into his Glorious Image. The fans don’t have to buy in. It is not ‘We’ are NXT.

Nakamura says he will rise again at Takeover. NXT does not belong to Bobby Roode. NXT belongs to the fans. There is nothing glorious about Bobby Roode. Bobby Roode just cares about Bobby Roode. Fate brought Bobby and him together. Fate will determine the future of NXT.

Paul Ellering is with the Authors of Pain. He says these are his merchants of destruction. DIY, you think you have struggled? The Authors of Pain come from Natural Law. Survival of the fittest. Eat or be eaten. DIY, you believe in fairy tale endings. Welcome to their yellow brick road from hell.

Revival, you are dreamers. You dream of being Akam and Rezar. You dream of standing by his side for he created the algorithm for greatness in tag team wrestling. All Akam and Rezar have to do is read the book. Your fate is in their hands.

We are back and a new match has been added to Takeover: Sanity will face Ruby Riot, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, and No Way Jose in an Eight Person tag match.

Match Number Three: Kassius Ohno versus Elias Samson in a Loser Leaves NXT Match

They lock up and Samson with a rollup for a near fall. Samson says he was this close to winning. Ohno with a rollup for a near fall and he tells Samson he was this close to winning. They lock up and Samson with a side head lock. Ohno powers out of the hold and applies an arm bar. Ohno with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Ohno with another near fall. Ohno with a shoulder tackle and a back senton for a near fall.

Samson goes to the floor and Ohno sets for a dive but Samson moves. Ohno with a dive onto Samson and then he chops Samson. Samson sends Ohno into the ring post from the apron and Ohno falls onto the ring steps before hitting the floor. We go to commercial.

We are back and Samson with punches to Ohno in the corner. Samson with a slam and he gets a near fall. Samson tells Ohno that he is leaving. Samson kicks Ohno. Ohno goes for a rollup but Samson blocks it and he applies a crossface. Ohno tries to get to the ropes and he tries to roll through but Samson holds on to the crossface. Samson holds on while Ohno tries to roll out of the crossface. Ohno gets to the ropes and Samson reluctantly releases the hold. Samson with a punch and then he chops Ohno but Ohno with a forearm. Samson and Ohno exchange punches and forearms.

Samson gets a near fall. Samson sends Ohno into the corner and Samson with kicks. Ohno blocks a kick and he hits a bicycle knee strike. Ohno with a discus boot but Samson kicks out. Samson with a double leg take down and Samson uses the ropes for leverage, but the referee sees it and he stops the count. Ohno with forearms. Samson with a backslide for a near fall. Samson with a jumping knee strike for a near fall. Samson with a neck breaker for a near fall. Samson drops down when Ohno goes for a rollup to get a near fall. Ohno with a rolling elbow and he gets the three count.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

After the match, Samson is told he has to leave, but he refuses. Security tries to take Samson out. Samson says he will leave if he can have his guitar.

Ohno has the guitar in the ring and Ohno puts the guitar on the mat and then he stomps on it.

