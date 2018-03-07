WWE NXT Results – March 7, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Match Number One: Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) versus Shane Thorne and Nick Miller in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

Rezar and Thorne start things off and Rezar uses his size and connects with shoulders in the corner. Akam tags in and he connects with a knee and then hits a flapjack. Thorne with elbows and chops. Miller tags in and they hit a double side Russian leg sweep followed by a standing moonsault and first drop. Thorne with a plancha after a baseball slide by Miller. Miller gets a near fall when they return to the ring. Miller with forearms and a chop. Miller with another forearm but Akam catches Miller and runs him into the turnbuckles. Rezar tags in and connects with forearms.

Rezar chokes Miller in the ropes and connects with cross faces as we go to commercial.

We are back and Milelr with elbows to Rezar but Rezar with a double leg take down and punches. Akam tags back in and Rezar hits a side slam while Akam hits a boot from the turnbuckles. Akam with a near fall. Akam with a kick and punch to Miller. Akam with a forearm to the back followed by a chin lock using Miller’s arm for more pressure. Miller with elbows and he backs Akam into the corner but Akam with a waist lock. Miller with a DDT and both men are down.

Thorne and Rezar tag in and Thorne with forearms and European uppercuts. Thorne with a clothesline and drop kick. Thorne with a running leg lariat and cannonball on Rezar. Thorne tries for a suplex but Rezar blocks it. Thorne with forearms and then he gets Rezar up for a Falcon Arrow and a near fall. Thorne runs into a boot from Rezar and Akam is tagged in. They set for a neck breaker and power bomb combination but Miller breaks up the cover. Rezar picks up Miller while Akam has Thorne up. Thorne escapes and hits a Saito suplex. Miller tags in and hits a moonsault but Rezar breaks up the cover.

Rezar with an elbow and he tries power bombs Thorne onto the apron and Thorne is down. Akam with an exploder into the turnbuckles and then they hit The Last Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

We go to footage from earlier today. He is asked about his pick to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic. He refuses to pick a team to win and he has to go away after being asked about his dark horse for the tournament.

Pete Dunne arrives and he says the UK title is not leaving the UK.

Roderick Strong stops by and he congratulates Pete on his victory.

Undisputed Era shows up and Adam Cole asks Roddy if he is begging for another title match.

William Regal returns and asks if there is a problem.

Bianca Belair gets ready in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Eric Young says it takes four fingers to make a fist. In this universe, chaos will always rule. Alexander Wolfe says their chaos will continue in this classic. United we purge.

Killian Dain says tonight, Aleister Black, chaos will win.

Match Number Two: Bianca Belair versus Drew Renee

Belair with a kick and she grabs Renee by the hair. Belair with a suplex and she floats over for a second suplex. Belair floats through and hits a gourdbuster. Belair with the fallaway power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

We go to footage of Lacey Evans where she is asked about her match against Dakota Kai. She says she is here to show what a classy and motivated person can do. She calls Dakota classless. Lacey talks about seeing Dakota coming in and out of the trainer’s room and she will test to see how strong her arm really is.

Shayna Baszler shows up and Lacey leaves. Shayna says another week and another week without a word from Ember Moon. A fighter will usually respond to a challenge, but she guesses she knows Ember’s answer.

We go to commercial.

We see Heavy Machinery training at the Performance Center and Tucker Knight says their opponents in the Dusty Rhodes Classic will not be ready for them.

Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the stage and the crowd is not happy that he is here.

Ciampa eventually makes his way to the ring.

Ciampa starts to speak but he pulls the mic back.

The crowd continues to show their disdain for Ciampa as Ciampa tries to speak.

Ciampa throws the mic down and leaves the ring. He picks the mic back up and returns to the ring.. He drops the mic again and walks out of the ring. Ciampa grabs a Gargano sign from a fan and rips it up. Ciampa uses his crutch to finish off the sign before he goes to the back.

We are back and next week, Adam Cole will face Pete Dunne for the UK Title. Sanity will face Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss in a Dusty Rhodes Classic match. Heavy Machinery will face The Street Profits as well next week in a first round tournament match.

Match Number Three: Killian Dain versus Aleister Black

Dain with a running drop kick into the turnbuckles and Dain gets a near fall. Dain kicks Black and then picks Black up and connects with a punch in the corner. Dain with a Irish whip and splash into the corner. Dain with another Irish whip but he avoids a splash into the corner. Black with kicks and knees followed by a drop kick. Black goes to the apron and hits a moonsault off the turnbuckles.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Black with punches and kicks but Dain pushes Black out of the corner and hits a cross body. Dain gets a near fall. Dain with kicks to the midsection in the corner. Dain kicks the ropes while Black rests on the ropes. Dain with a forearm and he wraps the arm in the ropes and kicks Black. Dain with a snap mare and he gets a near fall. Dain with a seated abdominal stretch.

Dain with a knee to the midsection and Black goes down again. Dain with a slam and a standing splash for a near fall. Dain with another splash for a near fall. Dain with a splash to the back and he gets a near fall. Dain with a rear chin lock. Black with an elbow but Dain with a knee to the midsection. Black escapes a suplex and Dain with a suplex to get out of the waist lock. Black with kicks as he avoids strikes from Dain. Black with kicks and a forearm followed by a running back elbow. Black with a leg sweep and a sliding boot to the head. Black with an elbow in the corner followed by a quebrada for a near fall.

Dain sends Black to the apron and Black with a punch and he goes up top but is met with a clothesline as he comes down. Dain gets a near fall. Dain picks Black up by the beard and connects with a punch. Black with a forearm. Black with kicks to Dain but Dain with a spinebuster. Dain gets Black up for Wasteland and he follows with a back senton and a Vader Bomb for a near fall.

Dain gets Black on his shoulders but Black with a victory roll for a near fall. Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Alesiter Black

Credit: PWinsider.com