WWE NXT Results – March 8, 2017

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, and Percy Watson.

Eric Young sends the members of Sanity to the back before he makes his way to the ring so it will be one on one.

Match Number One: Tye Dillinger versus Eric Young

Before the match starts, Roderick Strong is dragged into the entrance after being attacked by the members of Sanity.

Tye leaves the ring to check on Strong and Sanity enters the ring to join Young.

No Way Jose comes out to check on Strong.

Young tells Dillinger that he did that.

Dillinger and Jose come to the ring and they fight with Dain, Wofle, and Young. Nikki Cross watches from the turnbuckles while Young and Wolfe work over Dillinger and Dain works over Jose. Young kicks Dillinger while Wolfe and Dain hit a power slam and flying boot on Jose. Young with a wheelbarrow into a neck breaker.

We are reminded that Kassius Ohno faces Bobby Roode next week.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are trying to find a spot to put their Breakout Star of the Year award. They see the display case for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Trophy and say they need something like that. They see Ember Moon training and Ember looks at them through the glass. Ember comes after them but she is held back by a trainer.

We go to commercial.

We have a video package for Aleister Black.

Match Number Two; Ho Ho Lun versus Andrade Almas

Lun tries for a rollup when Almas was distracted by the crowd, but Almas does not go down. Almas with a chop. Almas with a knee to the midsection followed by a hard Irish whip. Almas kicks Lun and connects with a knee. Almas chokes Lun in the ropes. Almas with a kick followed by a snap mare and Shining Wizard to the back of the head. Almas with forearms to Lun. Almas with forearms but Lun with boots and he hits a missile drop kick but Almas stays on his feet. Lun with a back heel kick but Almas with a clothesline.

Almas with the Downward Spiral for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) versus Ember Moon

Billie has to talk to Peyton before locking up but Moon with a drop kick and springboard cross body for a near fall. Ember pulls Billie back into the ring but she also brings Peyton into the ring. Billie attacks Ember from behind and catapults her into the middle rope. Billie gets a near fall. Ember wtih a rollup for a near fall. Billie with sole food and she gets a near fall. Billie with a head butt. Billie with forearms to Ember.

Ember wtih a forearm but Billie with a rolling elbow and she gets a near fall. Billie taunts Ember and Ember with a series of kicks followed by an enzuigiri and Ember with a running kick to the temple. Ember with a running knee into the corner and Ember goes up top. Peyton gets on the apron to distract Ember but it is not enough because Ember hits Total Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match, the medical staff checks on Billie Kay. Peyton checks on Billie as well.

We go to commercial.

We are back and TJ Perkins is in the interview area. TJ says he is still looking to get back the Cruiserweight Title, but he is looking forward to facing Shinsuke Nakamura. They go way back. He says he is a thief, but he does not steal moves, he steals moments.

Match Number Three: Gabriel Ealy and Uriel Ealy versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Before the match can start, Akam and Rezar attack the Ealys. Dawson and Wilder go into the crowd.

Akam and Rezar hit the Last Chapter.

William Regal is with Ember Moon and he says that he has talked to Asuka and at Takeover Orlando, Ember Moon will face Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Ember says at Takeover, the Women’s Title will enter a new phase.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tom Philips had a chance to talk to Kassius Ohno. He is asked how does it feel to be back. Ohno says it is great and exciting. He says it is a little weird and surreal. He says he came here when it was an empty warehouse. He talks about being in this building listening to Dusty Rhodes. Tom asks Ohno about facing Bobby Roode next week. Ohno says he has worked his way up the card and has won titles everywhere. This was the first place he had doubts about his career. He never had a chance to wrestle for the NXT Championship and until he gets that title, the doubt will not be put to rest.

Ohno says he would love to be able to win the title and defend it at Takeover Orlando during Wrestlemania weekend.

We go to Bobby Roode via satellite in Toronto. Bobby cuts off Tom and tells him to shut up. He says he heard what Ohno had to say. From day one, he said he would class up NXT and take it to the next level. As his NXT takes shape, Ohno comes in and has to put his stink on everything. Roode says he has a responsibility to mold NXT into his vision. He is going to shape NXT as he sees it. Would you rather have your champion look like him or a long haired dirty hippie from the 70s like Kassius Ohno. The future is on his shoulders and he will be damned if someone like Kassius Ohno is going to ruin that.

Roode vows to retain his title next week and he will walk into Takeover on Wrestlemania weekend as the champion. Bobby says he will continue to make this brand Glorious. Roode tells the cameramen to get out of his house.

Match Number Three: TJ Perkins versus Shinsuke Nakamura

Perkins goes for the knee but Nakamura with a front face lock into a waist lock. Perkins with a break and he kicks at Nakamura but misses. Nakamura takes Perkins to the mat and he covers Perkins. They lock up and Nakamura with a Nakamura break against the ropes and he tells Perkins to come at him. Nakamura with a wrist lock but Perkins with a head scissors take down. Nakamura tries to escape but Perkins holds on to the head scissors. Nakamura escapes and he mocks Perkins. Nakamura with a shoulder tackle but Perkins with a head scissors take down.

Perkins misses the slingshot drop kick and lands on the apron. Nakamura with a running knee to the head and we go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with a snap mare and leaping knee drop. Nakamura with a reverse chin lock. Perkins with punches and a sunset flip but Nakamura rolls through but misses the Shining Wizard. Perkins focuses on the knee but Nakamura with an enzuigiri. Nakamura with the rapid boot strikes in the corner. Nakamura misses a charge into the corner when Perkins moves and Perkins with a leaping neck breaker.

Perkins with kicks and a back heel kick followed by a drop kick. Perkins with a running elbow into the corner followed by the slingshot drop kick. Perkins with a springboard DDT for a near fall. Perkins goes for the Detonation kick but Nakamura escapes and he applies a triangle. Perkins bridges over and gets a near fall. Nakamura misses a round kick but hits an enzuigiri. Nakamura with a series of kicks followed by an Irish whip and a running knee. Nakamura puts Perkins on the turnbuckles but he misses the knee when he takes too long. Perkins with a missile drop kick to the knee. Perkins with a dragon screw leg whip.

Nakamura with a triangle on Perkins and he turns it into a cross arm breaker but Perkins escapes. Nakamura reapplies the cross arm breaker. Perkins with a Cloverleaf and he pulls Nakamura into the center of the ring. Nakamura with a rollup for a near fall. Perkins with a knee bar. Nakamura gets to the ropes to force Perkins to break the hold. Nakamura with strikes to Perkins followed by a knee and axe kick. Nakamura with a knee to the head. Nakamura with a running knee. Nakamura with a modified lungblower followed by a reverse suplex. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and connects for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to William Regal in the office and he announces that the winner of next week’s match between Kassius Ohno and Bobby Roode will face Shinsuke Nakamura at Takeover.

We go to credits.

