WWE NXT Results – May 16, 2018

Johnny Gargano’s music plays and instead of Johnny, it is Tommaso Ciampa who makes his way to the stage.

Ciampa says that everyone says that Gargano beat him. Johnny may have won the battle, but he won the war. That is why he is standing here while Johnny is at home in the neck brace he put Johnny in.

Ciampa says piece by piece he has broken him. He broke his heart, his mind, his spirit, and now he broke his body. Johnny Wrestling is gone. Ciampa says he wins.

Candice LeRae makes her way to the ring.

She takes the mic from Ciampa and she asks Ciampa who is he. She says she used to think she knew Tommaso. She says she does not recognize what he has become. You are obsessed with ruining their lives and she says she does not know why. She says the only thing that is broken is Ciampa.

Ciampa tries to fake sympathy.

Candice says she is done shedding tears for his cruelty. She reminds Ciampa that he has been in their lives and was there on their wedding day. She calls Ciampa a monster. She says that her husband’s future is uncertain, you will always know that Johnny is better than Ciampa.

Ciampa picks up the mic and he says maybe he was better, but you know and he knows that the boy you call your husband isn’t half the man that Ciampa is. That is why he sent his precious blonde wife out here instead of himself. Ciampa says he lived with them for two years and she was more of a man than Johnny was. Ciampa tells Candice that the entire time he was at their wedding, he was wondering how could she be marrying such a big . . .

Candice slaps Ciampa and he appears to like it. Ciampa backs away from Candice and leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Brandi Lauren versus Lacey Evans

They lock up and Evans sends Lauren to the mat and then sends her into the turnbuckles. Evans with kicks in the corner and then she hits a hesitation bronco buster. Lacey stands on Lauren and the referee warns Lacey. Lacey with a slingshot elbow drop and then she walks across Lauren’s midsection and she goes to the turnbuckles and hits a moonsault. Evans picks up Lauren and connects with a punch for the three count.

Winner: Brandi Lauren

After the match, Evans goes up the ramp and Kairi Sane with a forearm. She attacks Evans on her way to the ring. Sane goes up top and Evans rolls to the floor and out of the path of Sane’s elbow.

Aleister Black was asked about the challenge made by Ricochet. He says he learned a few things since being NXT Champion. He has a bigger target on his back. If it would come down to him against Velveteen again, we have seen their history. Black says if it comes down to him and Ricochet, we will have to see. When you step in the ring with him, it will become dark.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dakota Kai is being asked about Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross. Dakota has no idea what Nikki’s play is. She is asked about what she is working on at the Performance Center. She says she is working on her conditioning. Nikki Cross stops by and she asks Dakota when is she going to challenge for the title and go for the gold. Nikki tells Dakota to embrace her fear and fight. Nikki leaves.

Match Number Two: Velveteen Dream versus Ricochet

They lock up and go to a stalemate. Dream goes for the legs but Ricochet avoids him. Dream with a wrist lock into an arm bar and then he takes Ricochet to the mat with a wrist lock and he gyrates. Ricochet with a reversal and he gyrates for Dream. Dream with a side head lock and take down. Ricochet goes for a head scissors but Dream tries to block it but Ricochet applies the head scissors. Dream escapes and he applies a side head lock. Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall.

Dream with a side head lock and Ricochet with a wrist lock and elbow to the arm. Ricochet with a side head lock and he holds on to the side head lock when Dream tries to send him off the ropes. Dream with a rollup for a near fall. Ricochet flips over the back. Both men with gymnastic moves but Dream with a head scissors to send Ricochet to the floor. Dream sets for a move to the floor but Ricochet gets back into the ring and Dream goes to the apron. Ricochet with a springboard drop kick. Ricochet goes for a dive to the floor but Dream moves and Ricochet with a handspring into a Superhero landing. Dream returns to the ring and lays next to Ricochet.

Ricochet with a punch but Dream with an Irish whip and forearms. Ricochet floats over and both men bump heads and go down. Dream kicks Ricochet and then Lars Sullivan attacks and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

Sullivan with a biel to Ricochet and a power slam to Dream. Sullivan with Freak Accidents for both men.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kona Reeves versus Raul Mendoza

They lock up and Reeves with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Reeves continues to work on the arm and he applies a hammer lock. Mendoza with a back elbow to escape. Reeves with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Mendoza goes through the legs and escapes a tilt-a-whirl move but Reeves sends Mendoza into the corner and kicks him. Reeves with a suplex and fist drop. Reeves with a trust fall elbow drop from the turnbuckles. Reeves with an elbow to the upper chest and he rubs Mendoza’s face in the mat.

Reeves with a Cobra Clutch but Mendoza tries to fight out of the submission hold. He gets to his feet and hits a jawbreaker and follows with a kick and chop. Mendoza with a kick and punches followed by an enzuigiri. Mendoza with a running forearm into the corner. Reeves with an Irish whip and Mendoza goes to the apron and connects with an enzuigiri. Mendoza goes for a springboard move but Reeves with a boot to the head. Reeves with a Samoan Drop for the three count.

Winner: Kona Reeves

Cathy Kelley is outside William Regal’s office and she sees Ricochet trying to enter. Cathy asks Ricochet about what happened during the match and Velveteen Dream arrives and he wants to know why Ricochet is here. Ricochet says he wants Lars Sullivan. Dream says they have something in common. They both enter Regal’s office.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Heavy Machinery have a prerecorded segment and they see TM61. Tucker says they don’t hang out with cheaters. Tucker says when you step in the ring with Heavy Machinery, you will be sore when you are done. Otis challenges them to a match.

Match Number Four: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong versus Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne

Strong and Dunne start things off and Strong tosses his shirt at Dunne as the bell rings. Kyle is tagged in before locking up. Burch tags in before Dunne does anything. They have a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Burch with a waist lock. Kyle with a standing switch and a knee bar. Burch gets to the ropes and Kyle releases the hold. They lock up and Burch with a side head lock and take down. Kyle gets a near fall. Kyle with a head scissors and Burch escapes. Burch tells Kyle to get up and Kyle tells Burch to join him on the mat. Kyle with kicks to the leg and he tags in Cole. Cole with a punch and he kicks Burch.

Cole with a forearm as he taunts Burch. Cole with a knee to the midsection and he kicks Burch in the corner. Kyle tags back in and he connects with a head butt to the ribs. Kyle with knees and a snap mare followed by a kick to the back for a near fall. Kyle with a wrist lock and Strong tags in. Strong with a back breaker for a near fall. Strong stands on the hand and then he stomps on the elbow while looking at Dunne. Strong mocks Dunne. Burch with a punch but Strong with a punch and Dunne tags in. Dunne with forearms to Strong.

Dunne with a clothesline and hammer lock. Dunne with punches to the ribs and then he pulls at the fingers. All six men get in the ring and Lorcan, Dunne, and Burch all pull at the fingers. The Undisputed Area go to the floor. Strong gets back into the ring and he distracts the referee to allow Cole and Kyle to try to interfere. Strong with forearms and Cole tags in. Cole with kicks and forearms to Dunne. Kyle tags in and he kicks Dunne in the corner and follows with forearms.

Strong tags in and he punches Dunne and applies a Cobra Clutch. Strong with a backbreaker for a near fall. Strong with a baseball slide to the back and then he tags Cole in. They kick Dunne. Cole with a snap mare and knee to the back. Cole with a boot to the head and Kyle tags in. Kyle works on the shoulder and he applies a hammer lock and then connects with forearms and kicks. Kyle with a sliding knee to the ribs and Strong tags back in.

Strong with a seated abdominal stretch. Dunne escapes the corner and tags in Lorcan. Lorcan with punches to Strong and then he chops Kyle and Strong. Lorcan with running European uppercuts on Kyle and Strong. Lorcan with a German suplex and blockbuster on Strong. Burch tags in and Lorcan with a dive onto Kyle and Strong. Lorcan with an atomic drop to Strong but Burch with a clothesline. Dunne kicks Kyle in the head. Strong sends Dunne over the top rope. Lorcan accidentally kicks Dunne as he goes over the top rope by Strong. Strong with a running knee to Burch and Cole tags in. Cole with an Ushigoroshi and Kyle with a running kick for a near fall.

Burch with a punch to Kyle and then he sends Cole over the top rope to the floor. Strong is sent to the floor. Burch with a Crossface on Kyle as Lorcan puts Strong in a single leg crab. Dunne with a Kimura on Cole. Strong sends Lorcan into Dunne and Cole who fall onto Burch to get him to release the hold. Cole with a kick to Dunne and Dunne and Cole go over the top rope on a suplex. The other four men exchange punches until Burch and Lorcan get the advantage. Burch with a head butt to Kyle. Lorcan with a double blockbuster and then Burch hits a hanging DDT for the three count.

Winners: Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne

We are told that there will be a handicap match next week with Lars Sullivan facing Velveteen Dream and Ricochet.

