WWE NXT Results – May 2, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. Adam Cole says they are not just fighters, they are givers. Adam Cole says he made Oney Lorcan famous. He is the answer to the question of who did Adam Cole beat in his first North American Title defense. He can tell his children and grandchildren. Kyle talks about Danny Burch sticking his nose in there. Roderick says he will face his old best friend Pete Dunne. What he did to him at Takeover will pale in comparison to what he is going to do tonight. They are unbeatable, they are unstoppable, they are Unidsputed.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Percy Watson and Mauro Ranallo.

Match Number One: Kairi Sane versus Shazza McKenzie

They shake hands before locking up and Shazza sends some love to Kairi and she lets it go. Sane with a rollup for a near fall. Sane with a head scissors take down but Shazza with a forearm. Sane with a series of double chops. Sane with a spear and then she marches into the corner for the sliding D. Sane goes up top and hits a forearm. Sane with an Alabama Slam and she goes up top for the elbow drop and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the match, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring and she has something to say.

Lacey says a true lady with class has the courage to admit when they are wrong. Lacey says with everything in her and everything she stands for, she is sorry. From the Mae Young Classic to the match that you just had, you do belong here in NXT. From one legitimate lady to another, she hopes that Kairi can accept her apology.

Lacey offers her hand and Sane is not sure of what to do. Lacey with a punch and Sane goes down.

We see footage from last week’s heinous attack by Tommaso Ciampa on Johnny Gargano.

Cathy Kelley is with Candice LeRae and she asks about Johnny’s condition. Candice says it hasn’t been an easy year. She was so optimistic at the beginning of the year being at NXT with her husband. Then a person who they thought was family stops at nothing to destroy her husband’s career. She says they thought they were done with this. She cries and says that she had to see them stretcher her husband out . . . Candice cannot continue and she leaves.

We have a video package for Lars Sullivan. From day one he has been the man in NXT. There are two certainties. He will obtain what he desires and it will come at someone’s expense. In New Orleans he touched the North American title belt. Everyone in that match can mark themselves for destruction. The Era of Destruction begins.

Match Number Two: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Shane Thorne and Nick Miller

Ford and Miller start things off and Miller with a wrist lock. Ford with a reversal. Ford flips over Miller and hits a spinning heel kick. Dawkins tags in and he hits a shoulder tackle. Ford is sent into Thorne and Miller with a double drop kick with help from Dawkins. Dawkins with a bulldog and he misses the corkscrew splash. Miller with a belly-to-back suplex and Thorne with a slingshot senton. Miller tags back in and they hit a double back elbow. Thorne with a standing moonsault while Miller hits a fist drop and Miller gets a near fall.

Miller with a reverse chin lock. Dawkins with a kick and both men with clotheslines and both go down. Ford and Thorne tag in and Ford with clotheslines and then he knocks Miller off the apron. Ford with a back elbow and he is sent to the apron. Ford with a chop from the apron and he kicks Miller. Ford with a sunset flip but Thorne rolls through and has some help from Miller for the three count.

Winners: Nick Miller and Shane Thorne

We have a Tale of the Tape for Heavy Machinery and the War Raiders. Then we have a video package. Rowe says it is the same story everywhere they go. The war starts with Heavy Machinery.

They will face off in the ring next week.

We have a video package for Kona Reeves. He says that everyone will call him The Finest.

We are back and Kassius Ohno is asked about Ciampa and Gargano. Ohno says he has known Johnny for more than 10 years and he knows what kind of person he is. He knows what kind of person Tommaso Ciampa has become. He is an opportunistic coward. When he saw Johnny being stretchered out of that building,he knew that Tommaso Ciampa has to feel that helpless. Ohno says the person to do it is him.

Match Number Three: Kona Reeves versus Patrick Scott

They lock up and Reeves with a clean break and he has something to say to Scott. They lock up again and Reeves with a knee to the midsection followed by a forearm to the back. Reeves sends Scott into the turnbuckles. Scott floats over in the corner and he has an arm bar. Reeves with a back elbow. Reeves with kicks in the corner followed by forearms. Reeves with a gutwrench suplex and then he goes to the turnbuckles and hits an elbow drop. Reeves with a Samoan Drop for the three count.

Winner: Kona Reeves

We have a video feature from EC3. He says the sequel is always better than the original. Next week, he will make his NXT TV debut. He will transcend NXT into NX3.

We are back and Dakota Kai was interviewed by the media. She says the Women’s Evolution is growing with Ember Moon on Raw. She says the Iiconic Duo have made an impact on Smackdown. That means more opportunities on NXT. Dakota is asked if she is intimidated by Shayna Baszler. Dakota does not want to talk about Shayna.

Vanessa Borne interrupts and she says the way that Dakota is dealing with Shayna is pathetic. If it was her, she would slap the hell out of Shayna. She is not afraid of Dakota and she is not afraid of Shayna.

Dakota says she is not afraid of Vanessa.

Match Number Four: Candice LeRae versus Bianca Belair

They lock up and Belair with a waist lock and take down. They lock up again and Belair with a side head lock. Belair with a shoulder tackle and she tries for a slam but Candice gets to her feet. Candice with a head scissors and rollup and bridge for a near fall. Candice misses a forearm in the corner and goes for a cross body but Bianca catches Candice and slams her for a near fall. Belair sets for a dead lift into a military press and Snake Eyes. Belair with a torture rack. Candice with elbows and she gets to her feet.

LeRae with forearms and then she hits a running back elbow into the corner. Candice goes up top and hits a missile drop kick but Bianca tosses Candice away on a tornado DDT attempt. Belair with a fallaway gourdbuster for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

We are back and EC3 will meet Raul Mendoza next week. The match between Kassius Ohno and Tommaso Ciampa is now official for next week.

Match Number Five: Roderick Strong (with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly) versus Pete Dunne in a Non Title Match

Dunne with a forearm as the bell rings and he punches Strong in the corner. Strong with a double leg take down and front face lock. Dunne tries to escape and he does. Dunne with a kick to the arm and Strong goes to the floor. Dunne with a running forearm off the apron. Dunne sends Strong back into the ring and Strong with a back breaker. Strong with forearms but Dunne with an Irish whip that sends Strong sternum first into the turnbuckles and Dunne with a forearm to the back. Strong grabs the ankles but Dunne pushes him away. Strong with a drop kick to Dunne as Dunne comes off the apron.

Strong gets Dunne on his shoulders and then tosses him onto the apron. Strong breaks the count and then he goes back to the floor and he chops Dunne. Strong with kicks and punches. Strong with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Strong with a chin lock. Strong gets a near fall. Strong with a seated abdominal stretch. Strong kicks Dunne in the chest and then Strong mocks Dunne. Strong with the Garvin Stomp followed by a back breaker for a near fall.

Strong with a modified Cloverleaf and then he tries for a suplex but Dunne blocks it. Dunne with a knee followed by the X Plex. Dunne with a chop and European uppercut. Dunne flips over in the corner and hits a flying boot into the corner. Dunne with a boot onto the elbow from the turnbuckles. Strong sends Dunne to the floor when Dunne goes for the fingers. Dunne gets back into the ring but Strong with a knee and then he hits an elevated butterfly back breaker for a near fall.

Strong goes for an Olympic slam but Dunne escapes and he hits an enzuigiri. Strong with kicks and chops. Dunne with a take down into a sleeper. Dunne with a cross arm breaker. Strong gets to the ropes. Dunne goes up top but Strong grabs the ankle and puts his foot in the turnbuckle pad. Strong with an enzuigiri. Strong with an Olympic Slam from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Strong with forearms. Dunne wants Strong to give him more. Dunne blocks a chop and he grabs the hand and pulls at the fingers. Dunne with punches in the corner and the referee has to pull Dunne out of the corner.

Dunne with a German suplex and kick to the head. Dunne sets for the Bitter End and hits it but Cole and O’Reilly attack Dunne.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Pete Dunne (by disqualification)

Cole and O’Reilly attack Dunne but Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch make the save for Dunne. Dunne with a forearm that sends Strong to the floor. Dunne throws Kyle’s shoe at Cole.

