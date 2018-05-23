WWE NXT Results – May 23, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Match Number One: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Shane Thorne and Nick Miller

Dozovic and Thorne start things off and Thorne avoids Dozovic. Thorne tries to avoid Dozovic but Dozovic grabs the arm and he hits a shoulder tackle. Knight tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Knight gets a near fall. Knight with an atomic drop and Miller tags in and he is given a hip toss. Knight with a splash into the corner and Dozovic with a shoulder tackle to Thorne to stop him from interfering. Knight and Dozovic use Thorne to run him into Miller in the corner. Knight sends Miller into the turnbuckles.

Knight does it again and he does it a third time. Knight goes for a slam but Miller gets to his feet and he tries for an O’Connor Roll but Knight stops it. Thorne makes the blind tag and hits a European uppercut. Thorne sends Knight into the turnbuckles and punches Knight. Thorne with a European uppercut and knees. Miller tags in and he kicks Knight and punches him. Miller with more punches and the referee warns him. Miller with a knee to the head. Miller sends Knight into the turnbuckles and tags Thorne in.

They hit a double shoulder tackle on Knight. Thorne with knees to the head and then he tags Miller back in. Knight with punches and elbows to try to get out of the corner. Thorne tags in and Miller tries for a suplex but Thorne with a Northern Lariat to Knight. Knight blocks a suplex from Thorne and Thorne with a European uppercut. Miller tags in and they go for a double suplex but Knight counters with a double suplex of his own. All three men are down.

Dozovic tags in and he hits a double clothesline followed by shoulder tackles to both men. Otis with a splash to Miller followed by a slam. Otis does the worm into an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Knight punches Thorne and then Knight with an arm trap overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Knight misses a splash into the corner when Thorne moves. Otis with an exploder suplex to Miller. Otis sets for a Vader Bomb and he uses Thorne’s towel. He throws it down and the referee picks it up while Thorne kicks Otis and Miller gets the three count.

Winner: Shane Thorne and Nick Miller

The announcers talk about the methods by which TM61 won this week but Nigel points out they have won their last few matches.

We go to an video for Bianca Belair. She says she is the fastest rising star in NXT. She takes advantage of every opportunity. Do you know about her roots? Why is she the EST of NXT? You will find out next week.

We are back with a video for EC3. He says the NXT Universe becomes the NX3 Universe. Fans will be holding signs and they will be dancing in singing in the aisle as NXT becomes NX3. He is the best here and the best everywhere. If he can do that in three matches, imagine what he can do in four.

Match Number Two: Kairi Sane versus Lacey Evans

Sane with a drop kick as the bell rings. They lock up and Evans backs Sane into the ropes and chops her. Sane with a waist lock and she grabs Evans by the mouth and then she chops Evans across the chest. Sane with an Asai Divorce Court for a near fall. Evans with an Irish whip but she misses a charges into the corner. Evans with a mule kick and she stomps on the arm to get a near fall. Evans with a Cobra Clutch but Sane gets to her feet. Evans with a knee to the head and then knees to the arm.

Evans works on the shoulder and kicks the arm. Evans sends Sane into the turnbuckles and then applies a head scissors in the corner. Evans with kicks followed by a hesitation bronco buster. Evans gets a near fall. Evans stretches Sane over her knee with a focus on the neck. Sane with knees to escape. Sane with a dragon screw and a blockbuster. Sane with an axe kick and spear. Sane sets for the Sliding D and hits it.

Evans rolls to the floor and Sane goes to the steps for a forearm. Sane sends Evans back into the ring and sane goes up top. Evans with a punch as Sane comes off the turnbuckles and Evans gets the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

We go to Cathy Kelley outside Full Sail. She says she is waiting to talk to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. She sees them walking and Johnny is in a neck brace. He says he has seen better days. They sat down and discussed the future. Johnny says they are going to tell everyone what his decision is. He may not want to do it, but it has to be done.

We are back with footage from last week’s main event when Danny Burch pinned Kyle O’Reilly in the six man tag match.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan were interviewed after the match. Oney says they earned their right to be the number one contenders. Danny says they beat them once and when they beat them a second time, they will take the tag titles.

The Undisputed Era are in the back and Adam Cole says that last week was a fluke. The funniest part of last week was that they will hang their hats on that victory their entire careers. Roderick says they should not be facing them at Takeover. Kyle says it is Pete Dunne’s fault for giving them false hope. They didn’t even know who they were. Bobby says the charade comes to an end in Chicago. Roderick says he has no patience and he waits for no man. He wants Mr. Number Two Daniel Burch. He will show Burch that last week was a fluke and they are way out of their league.

Match Number Three: Lars Sullivan versus Velveteen Dream and Ricochet

Dream starts things off and he goes for the leg but Sullivan tosses him across the ring. Ricochet is tagged in and they lock up. Sullivan sends Ricochet face first into the mat. Dream gives Ricochet a suggestion and Dream tags in and they alternate punches on Sullivan. They hit a double drop kick. Dream grabs the leg and Ricochet hits a springboard drop kick. Dream gets a near fall and he goes up top for a double sledge. Dream goes up top again and hits another double sledge. He does it again and tags in Ricochet.

Ricochet with a forearm and Dream with a splash. Ricochet with an elbow. Sullivan pushes Ricochet away and then he grabs Ricochet by the throat and sends him into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a kick and rolling drop kick. Dream tags in and Sullivan with an elbow to Dream and he tries for a slam on Ricochet but Dream helps Ricochet. Ricochet with a head scissors and Dream with a super kick. They get a near fall on Sullivan.

They continue to double team Sullivan and Sullivan blocks a double suplex attempt. Sullivan pushes Ricochet away and he clotheslines Dream. Sullivan with a clothesline into the corner and then he tosses Dream across the ring. Sullivan gets a near fall. Sullivan with a forearm to the kidneys. Sullivan with shoulders in the corner. Sullivan with an Irish whip and Sullivan gets a near fall. Sullivan with cross faces to Dream. Sullivan with a side head lock and then he applies a chin bar. Sullivan with a forearm to the back.

Ricochet waits for the tag but Sullivan keeps him from his corner. Sullivan with a twisting power slam for a near fall. Sullivan goes to the turnbuckles and he connects with a diving head butt to the lower back. Ricochet makes the save on the cover. Ricochet forces Sullivan to the floor but Sullivan grabs Ricochet. Dream with an elbow drop to the back when Sullivan comes back into the ring.

Ricochet tags in and he connects with forearms and punches. Ricochet with a chop and kicks. Sullivan avoids an Irish whip and Sullivan with an Irish whip. He misses a splash into the corner and Ricochet with a kick around the turnbuckles. Dream with a cross body and Ricochet with a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet with punches and Dream makes the tag. Dream with an enzuigiri and Ricochet wtih a series of kicks. Dream with a senton and Ricochet with a springboard 450 splash. Dream gives Ricochet a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Dream tells Ricochet if he is going to screw him, he will screw him back.

Dream leaves the ring and Sullivan picks up Ricochet for Freak Accident and the three count.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

We are back and Dakota Kai will face Shayna Baszler next week for the NXT Women’s Title.

Dakota Kai was asked about her match next week. She is reminded about her history with Shayna Baszler. Dakota says this is something she has wanted for years. At the same time, she has to face Shayna Baszler, the biggest bully she has ever come across.

Shayna shows up and she asks if Dakota thinks this is her dreams come true? You can talk so much when she is not around but you can’t say anything when she is in front of her.

Dakota says we will see about that.

Next week, Aleister Black will be on NXT.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae make their way to the ring.

Johnny says the last time he walked out at Full Sail, it was for an NXT Championship match. The bell never rang and he was taken out on a stretcher. When he wakes up and struggles to get out of bed, his body reminds him of that night. His body reminds him of a knee that ran him into the LED board. It reminds of being taken off the stage through a table. He has been doing this his entire life, but he sat down with Candice and he realized that it is time to think about his future.

It is time to think about our future. He needs to ask himself is it worth it? Johnny says with the injuries adding up and the toll it is taking on his friends, his family, and his wife, is it worth it?

Johnny apologizes to Candice and he says it is worth it. Tommaso Ciampa, I know you are back there so come out so they can finish this right now.

Candice tries to talk to Johnny, but he won’t hear any of it.

Ciampa makes his way to the stage. He says he will walk to that ring and if Johnny is still in there, he will finish this.

Officials come to the ring to hold Johnny back so he goes to the floor while Ciampa enters the ring. They hold Johnny back on the floor while Ciampa stands in the ring. Candice tells him to stop.

Ciampa waves to Johnny and Candice from the ring.

Ciampa tells Johnny to be a good little boy and listen to your wife. Johnny gets to the apron but Ciampa knocks him off and he lands on Candice.

Johnny checks on Candice as medical attention is provided for her.

We go to credits.

