WWE NXT Results – May 3, 2017

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Killian Dain (with Eric Young) versus Danny Burch

They lock up and Dain backs Burch into the corner and runs his forearm against the forehead. Burch with punches and a boot but Dain pulls Burch off the turnbuckles and Burch lands hard on the mat. Dain with crossfaces followed by an elbow. Burch with forearms but Dain pushes Burch against the ropes and hits Wasteland followed by a back senton.

Dain with elbow drops to Burch and then he hits a running elbow drop. Dain runs into an elbow from Burch and then misses a splash in the corner. Burch with an enzuigiri and hits a missile drop kick. Burch with European uppercuts but he turns around into a running drop kick from Dain. Dain gets Burch on his shoulders for the Ulster Plantation and he gets the three count.

Winner: Killian Dain

We see Hideo Itami arriving at Full Sail earlier today.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Patrick Clark video feature and he is referred to as the Velveteen Dream.

Match Number Two: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman

Kunsman and Dozovic start things off and Dozovic with a shoulder tackle. Dozovic picks up Kunsman off the mat and hits a suplex. Knight tags in and they hit a double diving head butt. Knight brings Watts into the ring and then they sandwich Watts. Knights with a double underhook overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Watts and then he splashes both of them. Dozovic picks up both of them and then Knight leaps onto Otis’ back and they hit a double splash on both men for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

After the match, Otis and Tucker take the mics. Tucker says they love having a good time and they love hitting the buffet table between lifting weights. Tucker says they have a hunger for smashing bodies. They disposed of a few appetizers but they are ready for the main course. They want the Authors of Pain. Tucker says the Authors of Pain have beaten every team that stood before them, but they have never faced beef like them. Tucker says they are starting to get real hungry.

Otis says it is about time that they eat.

Bobby Roode is in the back talking to Kona Reeves as we go to commercial.

We are back and Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are in the interview area and they are asked about the tag team division. Tommaso says Heavy Machinery are big and they are guys who have the size. Johnny says they have won the prize and they are owed a one-on-one rematch with the Authors of Pain. Tommaso says they welcome the competition, but they say the line starts behind DIY.

Match Number Three: Kona Reeves versus Hideo Itami

Reeves attacks Itami before the bell rings and the referee warns him.

The referee checks on Itami and he starts the match.

Reeves misses a splash into the corner but he sends Itami into the turnbuckles and hits a back elbow for a near fall. Reeves with another near fall. Reeves kicks Itami in the back. Reeves pie faces Itami. Reeves kicks Itami in the head but Itami slaps Reeves and connects with clotheslines. Itami with kicks to the chest followed by a forearm. Itami with kicks in the corner.

Itami with a hesitation drop kick in the corner and then he hits Go To Sleep for the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Drew McIntyre video package showing his prior WWE career. We move ahead to his appearance at NXT Takeover during Wrestlemania weekend.

It is time for the second part of Who is Roderick Strong.

We see Roderick with his fiancé and they are getting their baby’s crib ready. He mentions that his finace is Marina Shafir and she was part of MMA’s Four Horsewomen. He says it is a situation he never expected to be in. He is engaged and now he is going to be a dad. He talks about things he needs to work on before the baby is born.

He says people dream to be with your soulmate and it has come true for him. He is able to look in the mirror and determine that he is the best person possible. Marina says that Roderick has wanted to take over the world since she met him.

Roderick’s mom says that he was born to do this.

He says he saw a world beyond St. Petersburg. Whatever success there was, he will get it. He saw wrestling on television but he did not know how good independent wrestling good be. That was where you could make mistakes and get away wit it. It prepares you to get to this level. WWE is a whole new ball game.

Roderick says the process of getting to NXT was a couple year journey. He did not know if coming to NXT or WWE was for him. It would have bothered him if he did not try. He says you learn it is about more than wrestling. Ring of Honor was where pure wrestlers thrive. He wanted to earn people’s respect. He was with Ring of Honor for 13 years and he became Mr. ROH.

Roderick says he wanted the opportunity and he got the call asking if he signed anywhere and then he got the chance in NXT. He says he finally made it. He says he is a workhorse. Roderick says he is where no one thought he would be. If he could go back in time and tell himself as a child, he would tell himself ‘Don’t be afraid and everything will be okay’.

We see Roderick and Marina bringing their son home.

He says he is not just doing it for himself. He says professional wrestling saved his life and he is motivated by so many things and it will not change. When he reaches the pinnacle of becoming NXT Champion, he is not doing it for himself. He is doing it for his fiancé and his son. Now he gets to do something for his family.

William Regal is with Bobby Roode in Regal’s office. William says he wants to talk about Bobby’s opponent at NXT Takeover in Chicago. Bobby says he thinks Regal is doing a great job. Bobby says that Hideo Itami is reckless.

William says that Bobby is trying to say that Hideo has not earned his opportunity. William says that he was impressed with Roderick Strong so next week Roderick will face Hideo Itami and the winner will face him at Takeover in Chicago.

Roderick Strong enters the office and Bobby has a stare down before he leaves.

Match Number Four: Number One Contender Battle Royal (featuring Aliyah, Ruby Riot, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rachael Evers, Kimberly Frankele, Sarah Bridges, Bianca Blair, and Sonya Deville)

Victoria Gonzalez grabs Billie and Peyton but they stop her. Rachael goes after Candice. Nikki and Ruby battle in the corner. Candice tries to eliminate Rachael but she stays in the ring. Lacey tries to eliminate Aliyah, but Aliyah gets Lacey on her shoulders but Lacey stops her. Sarah tries to eliminate Candice but she stays on the apron and returns to the ring.

Nikki holds on to the turnbuckles to stay in the ring. Aliyah with a European uppercut to Victoria.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Candice with a forearm to Peyton. We see footage of Victoria being eliminated by Peyton and Billie. Bianca Blair is eliminated by Peyton and Billie. Sarah tries to eliminate Lacey but Lacey holds on to the ropes. Ember and Aliyah work on Rachael but Rachael stays in the match.

Ruby and Kimberly battle against the ropes but Kimberly stays in the ring. Aliyah tries to eliminate Peyton and she gets to the apron and rolls back in. Rachael is sent to the apron by Aliyah and Aliyah drop kicks her off the apron to eliminate her. Ember battles with Billie and Peyton. Sarah is eliminated by Liv Morgan after a drop kick to finish up what Evans and DeVille were doing to Sarah.

Deville and Evans are eliminated by Peyton Royce and Evans and Deville push each other on the floor. Billie saves Peyton from Liv’s attempt to eliminate her. Kimberly is eliminated by Ruby. Nikki and Ruby battle in the corner. Ember picks up Liv while Billie and Peyton work on Candice. Liv is sent to the apron. Candice is knocked to the apron and Billie kicks her off to eliminate Candice.

Aliyah with a European uppercut to Nikki but Nikki sends Aliyah to the apron and eliminates Aliyah with a shoulder to the midsection. Liv with a forearm to Nikki’s back while Billie works over Ember. Ruby has Peyton on the turnbuckles but Billie makes the save. Liv works over Nikki. Ruby holds on to the ropes when Billie and Peyton try to eliminate her. Ruby holds on and Nikki sends Liv to the apron and knocks her to the floor.

Billie holds Ember for Peyton and Peyton with a punch but Ember with a kick. Ember sends Billie to the apron and Ember super kicks Billie off the apron to eliminate her. Peyton sends Ember to the apron and Ember with a shoulder and she pulls Peyton over the top and she sends Peyton to the floor.

We are down to Ruby Riot, Ember Moon, and Nikki Cross.

Nikki with a cross body to Ruby and then Ember drop kicks Nikki and sends her into the turnbuckles. Nikki gets Ember to the turnbuckles but Ember holds on to the ropes. Ember hangs from the turnbuckles and Ruby sends Nikki into the turnbuckles. Ember takes care of Ruby. Ember goes up top and hits Total Eclipse on Nikki. Ember tries to pick up Nikki but she cannot lift Nikki.

Ruby tries to eliminate Ember but Ember fights back. Ember with kicks to Ruby and follows with a handspring forearm in the corner. Ember goes up top and Asuka comes and pushes Ember off the turnbuckles.

The referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, Asuka sends Ember through the ropes and into the guardrail. Asuka takes care of Ruby and Nikki as well.

Asuka says that nobody is ready for Asuka.

Officials check on Ruby, Ember, and Nikki.

Asuka runs to the back, proud of what she has done.

We see the carnage caused by Asuka. Nikki keeps repeating Asuka’s name while Ember is still down on the floor and she holds her shoulder.

William Regal comes out and he says that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s title in a Fatal Four Way against Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, and Ruby Riot.

We go to credits.

