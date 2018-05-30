WWE NXT Results – May 30, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT.

Before the show starts it is announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are both barred from being in the NXT arena. Their feud has been deemed too dangerous to be contained. Gargano and Ciampa will face each other at Takeover: Chicago in a Street Fight.

In Ring Segment: Aleister Black

Black says there is controversy as to who he will face next. Black says everyone needs to remember that he only needs one shot to make his opponents fade to black. Lars Sullivan walks to the ring. Sullivan says the dispute is over. Sullivan announces that per General Manager William Regal, Sullivan will face Black at Takeover. Sullivan says he will give it to Black. For 16 years Black traveled the world and made everyone he faced fade to black. Sullivan says Black has never face someone like him. The reality of what is going to happen to Black in Chicago is that Sullivan and going to take everything Black has and destroy it. Sullivan is the next NXT champion. ?Black can’t do anything about it. Sullivan grabs Black by the throat. Black goes for the Black Mass but Sullivan catches Black’s foot. Black looks stunned. Sullivan picks up Black and destroys him with the Freak Accident. Black is out cold. Sullivan picks up the NXT title and poses with it.

The War Raiders vs George Hickson and Cody Vincent

Hickson goes right at Rowe. Rowe laughs and tosses Hickson across the ring. Hanson tags in and obliterates Hickson. Hanson throws Hickson into his own corner and tells Hickson to tag in his partner. Hanson and Rowe crush Vincent in the corner over and over again. Hickson runs into the ring and Rowe hits his hip toss knee strike. Rowe and Hanson hit a springboard Hart Attack. The War Raiders hit their finish for the win.

Winners- The War Raiders

Backstage, Lacey Evans says she is ready for the third, or rubber match, against Kairi Sane next week. Evans has a right, a Women’s Right with Kairi’s name on it.

EC3 vs Fabian Aichner

EC3 knees Aichner in the gut. Aichner retreats tot he corner. EC3 hits an (in his words) “top one percent forearms.” Aichner fires up and lands a gut wrench. Aichner tries a springboard but EC3 takes out Aichner’s legs. Aichner wipes out. As EC3 is following Aichner to the outside, Gargano walks into the arena an makes a b-line to the announce desk. Gargano grabs a mic and says he holding a contract for Ciampa/Gargano 2. It’s signed and it’s going to be a street fight. Gargano walks away. EC3 is visibly perturbed. As EC3 is distracted Aichner hits a huge springboard crossbody off the top to the outside. Aichner brings EC3 back into the ring for a pin. EC3 kicks out. EC3 goes berzerk and hits a TK3 for the win.

Winner- EC3

Ricochet vs Chris Dijack

Dijack goes for a boot that Ricochet avoids. Ricochet lands a few right hands. Ricochet ax kicks Dijack, then rolls into a front kick that sends Dijack out of the ring. Ricochet tries a topé but Dijack catches Ricochet by the throat. Dijack chokeslams Ricochet on the apron! Dijack rolls Ricochet into the ring and hit a diving elbow drop off the top. Dijack misses a moonsault off the top. Stiff elbow by Ricochet. Ricochet hits another ax kick. Suplex by Ricochet. Ricochet rolls through and hits another walking suplex. Ricochet goes up top and hits the 630 for the win!

Winner- Ricochet

After the match, Ricochet says Velveteen Dream wants the spotlight and he deserves it. Last week, Dream had the spotlight on him but the way he used it only showed how much of a punk Dream is. Dream walks out on the ramp. Dream says tonight is Ricochet’s spotlight. Last week was their spotlight. Last week Ricochet showed how good he was but Dream showed anything Ricochet can do, Dream can do better. Ricochet tells Drema to come to the ring and take the spotlight. Dream walks to the ring but stops short. Dream says as epic as the two of them would be, the Dream can only think of one spotlight to contain the two of them. Dream says he will see Ricochet in Chicago. When the spotlight hits Ricochet’s beautiful face, Ricochet will finally know that anything Ricochet can do, Dream can do better. Ricochet smiles, does a running front flip over the top rope to the outside. Ricochet lands right in front of Dream. Dream’s mouth is agape. Ricochet leans forward to Dream’s mic and asks Dream to prove it. Dream slowly backs away.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs Dakota Kai

Kai backs herself into the corner. Baszler jokingly sweeps Kai’s leg. Baszler laughs at Kai. Baszler traps Kai in the corner and face washes her. Baszler drops Kai to the mat. Baszler stomps on Kai’s leg in a very, VERY awkward position. Kai is having trouble standing. Baszler kicks at and stomps Kai’s leg. Baszler grapevines Kai’s legs and twist and bends it. Baszler puts Kai’s foot toe first on the mat, then stomps Kai’s ankle. Baszler taunts Kai. Kai decks Baszler. Baszler is livid. Baszler kicks Kai in the head.

Baszler mounts Kai and ground and pounds her. Baszler puts Kai in the ankle lock. Kai eventually makes it to the ropes. Baszler breaks the hold but goes right back to it. Kai fights her way out of the hold. Kai lands a series of kicks that end with a running big boot that sends Baszler careening to the mat. Baszler falls into the corner. Kai hits a Helluva Kick. Kai goes for her finisher but Baszler reverses it into the Kirifuda Clutch. Kai has no choice but to tap out.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler!

After the match, Baszler puts Kai back in the clutch. Nikki Cross runs into the ring and pulls Baszler off Kai. Baszler is super confused. Baszler grabs her belt and walks up the ramp. Cross runs up behind Baszler and ripes the Women’s championship off Baszler’s shoulder and runs into the ring. Cross lays the belt on the mat and yells for Baszler to come get it. Baszler eventually gets in the ring. Baszler tries to pick up her title but Cross grabs it first. Cross yells that she wants Baszler for the title tonight and Kai is going to be the referee. Baszler (an everyone else) is even more confused. Cross gives Kai the title and tells her to ring the bell. Baszler tries to get the title from Kai but Cross grabs Baszler and destroys her with the Purge. Cross pins Baszler. Kai counts to three. Cross thinks she has just won the women’s title. Cross runs around the arena celebrating her victory.

Credit: WrestleZone