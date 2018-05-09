WWE NXT Results – May 9, 2018

Welcome to WWE NXT. Ricochet makes his way to the ring. He says every place that he has been around the world, he wanted to make sure that everyone remembered him. It was his mission to make sure that everyone was talking about him after Wrestlemania. NXT is all about taking over. That is exactly what he intends to do. He will take over the brand that defines what sports entertainment is all about. You can all it confidence or you can call it cocky. Whenever he walks to the ring, he shows that there is one and only Ricochet. There is one and only thing on his mind, the NXT Championship.

Velveteen Dream makes his way to the stage.

Dream says no many times. Dream wants to know who is giving Ricochet the authority to walk down that aisle and into that ring. He says we want to know. Who gives him the authority to ask for NXT Title opportunities. You are talking about taking over, but you need to take a step back. Let’s get this one thing straight. You call yourself the ‘one and only’? The one and only. Dream says you call yourself the one and only and you make this look good. Dream agrees that you make this look good. Dream has to let Ricochet know something else. There is one. There is one man. There is one experience and you are looking at him.

Dream says you can jump around this ring, making a name for yourself. No matter how you flip or you flop, you better make sure you land in the very back of the line, behind the Dream.

Ricochet asks Dream if he thinks he deserves a title match. He says he gets it. He is the new guy around here. He knows about the Velveteen Dream. You made the entire NXT Universe say your name. He says he made the current NXT champion say your name. You might not have remembered it because it was right after he kicked your head off.

Dream tells Ricochet he can run his mouth and Dream Over will be more than a phrase, it will be a reality.

RIcochet tells Dream all he has to worry about is him running laps around Dream. You are good, but you are not elite. You may think this is your show and your spotlight, you better enjoy it while you have it because he is stealing your show and your spotlight.

Dream asks Ricochet about stealing about Dream’s show and spotlight. They believe you. The candied doves believe you but Dream says he thinks it is funny. You can try to steal the show and his spotlight. Anything you can do, the Dream can do better.

Ricochet tells Dream to prove it.

Dream takes off his chain and . . . he looks like he is going to leave but it was an attempt to sneak attack Ricochet and Ricochet does not move so Dream leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Raul Mendoza versus EC3

Mendoza with a waist lock into a side head lock. EC3 escapes and Mendoza with a head scissors. EC3 backs Mendoza into the corner and Irish whips Mendoza but Mendoza goes to the apron and hits a springboard drop kick for a near fall. EC3 with an STO and then he sends Mendoza into the corner and kicks Mendoza. EC3 with a forearm across the chest and hits a clothesline. EC3 with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner followed by a snap mare and leap frog neck snap.

Mendoza with a jaw breaker and punches. Mendoza with a forearm and enzuigiri. EC3 with a hot shot into the turnbuckles followed by a knee lift and a TKO for the three count.

Winner: EC3

After the match, EC3 was asked about getting a win after falling short in New Orleans. EC3 says adversity makes him a man. He is a man with a mind of a scientist and the body of a deity. The only thing you will see going forward is victory after victory after victory after victory until he rebrands this place NX3. He says he is the best here, the best there, and the best everywhere.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we have footage of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch talking to Pete Dunne. Oney says just because they helped him, it does not mean they like him. They all have issues with The Undisputed Era so they suggest forming a team to face them.

Match Number Two: Dakota Kai versus Vanessa Borne

They lock up and Borne with a side head lock. Kai with a drop kick and then she misses a Yakuza Kick when Borne moves> Borne with a head butt and she sends Kai face first into the mat and Borne gets a near fall. Borne with kicks and forearms to the back. Borne with a kick and swinging neck breaker for a near fall. Borne stretches Kai. Kai tries to escape but Borne sends her back to the mat. Kai escapes wtih an arm drag and then hits a series of round kicks followed by a scorpion kick. Kai with a Yakuza Kick and then she hits a running boot to the head.

Kai with a Code Red lungblower for the three count.

Winner: Dakota Kai

After the match, Shayna Baszler’s music plays and she makes her way to the stage.

Kai freezes in place in the ring as Baszler enters the ring. Kai backs into the corner and she cowers in the corner.

Baszler drops the title belt and then she chokes out Borne. Kai leaves the ring and scurries to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dakota Kai is asked about what happened when Shayna Baszler came out. Dakota says she won her match and Shayna comes out to put Vanessa to sleep. Shayna shows up and tells Dakota to do something. She tells the Captain of Team Kick to kick her. Dakota does nothing and Shayna walks away.

Dakota turns around and sees Nikki Cross laughing at her.

Match Number Three: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight versus Hanson and Raymond Rowe

Rowe and Otis start things off and Rowe challenges Otis to hit him. Otis with a forearm and then Rowe responds. They go back and forth and then Knight and Hanson get in the ring for an exchange of forearms. Knight and Otis with the advantage and Rowe with a forearm to Knight and a drop kick to Dozovic. Hanson tags in and Hanson with a splash and then Rowe throws Hanson into Otis in the corner.

Rowe tags in and Hanson with a knee. Rowe with a round kick. Hanson tags back in and Otis with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Both men are down. Tucker and Rowe tag in and Tucker with punches but Rowe blocks them with his head. Knight with a drop kick and hip toss. Hanson with a suicide dive onto Otis on the ramp. Rowe with a knee to the head and then Hanson is tagged in. They hit Fallout for the three count.

Winners: Hanson and Raymond Rowe

Kassius Ohno walks in the back.

We see the Street Profits working out and they talk about wanting the tag titles.

We are back and next week we will see The Undisputed Era against Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne, and Danny Burch.

Match Number Four: Tommaso Ciampa versus Kassius Ohno

They lock up and Ohno with punches after a break. Ciampa goes to the floor and Ohno follows with a punch and kick. Ohno with a forearm to Ciampa and then they return to the ring. Ciampa goes back to the floor and Ohno with a baseball slide. Ohno with a punch to Ciampa. Ciampa gets back into the ring and he kicks and punches Ohno. Ciampa kicks Ohno in the corner. Ohno with an Irish whip followed by a suplex. Ohno with a back senton.

Ciampa pulls Ohno off the ropes as he goes to the floor and Ciampa with a running knee to the head as Ohno lays across the apron. Ciampa kicks Ohno in the head as the referee warns Ciampa. Ohno lays across the apron and Ciampa stomps on the leg. Ciampa with a boot to the head. Ciampa with a drop kick to the temple and he taunts Ohno. Ciampa rakes the eyes. Ciampa with a side head lock and he rolls through. Ohno gets back to his feet but Ciampa with a cravate and knees to the head. Ciampa with chops. Ohno blocks a chop and punches Ciampa. Ohno with a bicycle kick and forearm. Ohno with a boot to Ciampa in the corner.

Ciampa with an Irish whip but Ohno with a boot out of the corner. Ohno rubs his elbow across the forehead and then he drops a knee ear. Ohno chokes Ciampa with his boot. Ohno pulls down the knee pad and he drops a knee to the eye. Ohno slaps Ciampa on the turnbuckles. Ohno with a cravate and then he tries to choke out Ciampa and hits a power bomb for a near fall.

Ohno with kicks to Ciampa and then Ciampa hides behind the referee and connects with forearms. Ciampa pulls off the wrist tape and the referee takes it from him. Ciampa works over the eye. Ciampa punches Ohno. Ohno with a bicycle kick and then he misses a splash when Ciampa moves. Ciampa with a running knee to the back of the head but Ciampa can only get a near fall.

Ciampa has his boot on Ohno’s jaw but Ohno gets to his feet and he connects with a boot. Ciampa with a boot. Ohno blocks a discus forearm and then Ohno with a kick. Ciampa with a discus forearm and then he hits a neck breaker driver for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa takes off his knee brace and he hits Ohno in the back of the head with it and then he chokes Ohno with it.

Ciampa asks Ohno if it was worth it. He says he broke Johnny’s body and he broke Candice’s heart.

