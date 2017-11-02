WWE NXT Results – November 1, 2017

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Percy Watson.

We see a text from Drew McIntyre looking forward to seeing what Andrade Almas will do. We also see that William Regal made the match official for the NXT Championship. We will have a contract signing tonight.

Match Number One: Taynara Conti versus Nikki Cross

Cross attacks Conti when the bell rings and she slams Conti’s head into the mat. Conti with some punches and she goes to the floor. Cross puts Conti in the ring skirt and she connects with forearms while the referee warns her about a disqualification. They return to the ring and Conti tries to get away but Cross kicks Conti in the hand. Conti with a kick to Cross and she sends Nikki head first into the mat. Conti with a leg drop to the arm and she gets a near fall.

Conti kicks Cross in the arm and Nikki wants more. Conti kicks Cross and applies a wrist lock but Nikki escapes. Nikki with a double thrust and a short arm clothesline and forearm. Cross sends Conti into the turnbuckles and then puts her in the tree of woe. Cross with kicks to Conti and the referee warns her. Nikki with a reverse DDT and a swinging fisherman’s neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

We see the locker room for the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering stands next to the door and he wrings his hands.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we get comments from Mercedes Martinez after her elimination in the battle royal. Mercedes says she is disappointed that she cannot go to Houston to become the NXT Women’s Title. She says she has won matches all over the world. Martinez is asked who she thinks will win. Mercedes says that Ember Moon will not win because she cannot win the big matches.

Match Number Two: Johnny Gargano versus Fabian Aichner

They lock up and Aichner with a wrist lock. Gargano with a reversal and a drop toe hold and front face lock. Gargano holds on while Aichner tries to escape. Gargano is sent to the apron. Aichner misses a clothesline and Gargano with a sunset flip for a near fall. Gargano with a head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Aichner with an Irish whip and Gargano floats over. Gargano is caught on a leap frog attempt and Aichner with a power slam.

Gargano with a chop and Aichner charges at Gargano and Johnny sends him over the top rope to the floor. Gargano with a pescado but Aichner catches Gargano and drops him on the guardrail as we go to commercial.

We are back and Aichner with a bear hug and then he connects with a European uppercut to the back as Gargano comes off the ropes. Gargano with an elbow to Aichner and then he floats over and hits a rolling kick to the head. Gargano with clotheslines but Aichner stays on his feet. Gargano with a forearm and Aichner sends him to the apron. Gargano with a slingshot spear for a near fall. Aichner goes to the apron and Gargano tries to suplex him back into the ring but Aichner blocks it. Aichner tries to suplex Gargano to the floor, but instead he sends Gargano to the mat with a gourdbuster.

Aichner misses a double jump moonsault and Gargano hits a slingshot DDT for a near fall. Gargano with a chop and he puts Aichner on the turnbuckles. Aichner escapes the lawn dart and hits a forearm to the back. Gargano comes off the turnbuckles and Aichner catches him and hits a back breaker followed by a power bomb for a near fall. Aichner with punches to the midsection but Gargano with punches of his own. Aichner with European uppercuts. Aichner with a pop up tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Aichner misses a moonsault when he lands on Gargano’s knees.

Gargano with an running enzuigiri in the corner and then Aichner counters the set up for the GargaNo Escape into a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Fabian Aichner

William Regal is with Drew McIntyre in the office and Drew signs the contract. Regal signs it as well. What will Almas do?

We go to commercial with a video showing that Aleister Black will be facing Vevleteen Dream at Takeover.

We are back with a look at the Street Profits from earlier today. They are looking at Tino Sabbatelli’s car and Tino and Riddick Moss stop by. Tino and Riddick say it is their car. They have a little discussion about the suits that Sabbatelli and Moss are wearing. Moss tells them to walk away from the car.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the stage and he has the contract.

Andrade Almas attacks McIntyre on the stage while Zelina Vega watches. Vega gives Almas the contract and he signs it. Almas takes Vega’s gum and sticks the contract on McIntyre.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to run through the card for Takeover.

We see Peyton Royce and Billie Kay earlier today. Peyton complains about how Nikki stole Billie’s spot in the title match. Peyton and Billie comment about Kairi Sane and mention that Halloween was yesterday.

Sane shows up and she gets Billie to flinch and then she salutes before leaving.

Next week, Kairi Sane will face Billie Kay.

Match Number Three: Akam and Rezar versus Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Young and Akam start things off and Akam backs Young into the corner and he pushes Young, but Young pushes back. Akam misses a punch in the corner but Young does not. Akam runs Young into the corner and Rezar tags in. Rezar with a forearm to the back and then he gets Young up for a slam but Young gets to his feet. Wolfe hits Rezar from the apron and he tags in and punches Rezar. Young with an elbow to the back while Rezar is on Wolfe’s knee. Wolfe tags back in and hits a running European uppercut to Rezar and he kicks Akam on the apron. Rezar with a running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles and Akam tags in.

Akam with punches and he gets a near fall. Akam with a kick to the head followed by a punch. Rezar tags in and he kicks Wolfe in the ribs. Rezar with a forearm to the back. Wolfe with punches but Rezar with a rake of the eyes. Akam tags in and he kicks Wolfe in the corner and gets a near fall. Akam with a reverse chin lock as we go to commercial.

We are back and Wolfe is run into the corner by Akam and Rezar tags back in. Rezar with a front face lock on Wolfe and Wolfe drops to his knees. Wolfe gets a second wind and he tries to get to his corner for the tag but Rezar with a forearm to the back and he has Wolfe up for a side slam while Akam tags in and hits a leg drop for a near fall. Akam with punches. Rezar tags back in and he punches Wolfe in the ribs. Rezar and Wolfe both connect with boots to the chest and both men go down.

Young and Akam tag in and both with punches. Young with running forearms to Akam and follows with a drop kick to knock Rezar off the apron. Young with a float over and then he hits a jumping neck breaker. Young goes up top and Wolfe with a German suplex to Rezar. Young with an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Wolfe makes the tag and he goes up top and hits a flying clothesline. Wolfe dances around and he tags in Young for the belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination. Rezar breaks up the cover. Rezar takes care of Wolfe but Young with a forearm to Rezar.

The Authors of Pain hit Super Collider and then they hit Last Chapter but Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly interfere and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners; Akam and Rezar (by disqualification)

After the match, Fish, Cole, and O’Reilly attack the Authors of Pain and then they go after Young and Wolfe. Killian Dain comes to the ring and he is attacked by Fish, Cole, and O’Reilly. Dain is sent into the ring post.

Roderick Strong comes to the ring and he tells Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly to calm down. He shows the elbow pad and he puts it on.

Strong tells them to pick up Rezar and Strong punches Cole and then he goes after O’Reilly. Fish goes after Strong while Akam and Rezar go after Fish and O’Reilly.

Strong is in the ring with Akam and Rezar.

William Regal comes out and he says there will be order. At Takeover, it will be Sanity versus Undisputed Era versus Roderick Strong and the Authors of Pain in a Triple Threat Match. It will not be a normal triple threat match. It has to be in a match so brutal we have not seen it in 20 years. They will be in two rings inside a steel cage. It will be War Games.

We go to credits.

